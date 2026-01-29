Former CIA and Pentagon Advisor Releases Video Presentation on Trump’s 250th Anniversary Plan

Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A video presentation released this week by former CIA, Pentagon, and White House advisor Jim Rickards details what he describes as a significant presidential action planned ahead of America’s 250th anniversary — one that could mark a defining moment in the nation’s modern history.

In the presentation, Rickards explains that President Donald Trump is preparing to exercise a specific executive authority granted under Public Law 63-43, a little-known law passed more than a century ago. According to Rickards, the timing of this action is tied to May 15, when a critical federal term expires, activating powers outlined in the law’s Section 10.

The video is now available online and presents Rickards’ analysis of how this move fits into a broader national strategy centered on industrial revival, domestic production, and economic independence.

A Law Passed in 1913 Returns to the Spotlight

Public Law 63-43 was enacted 112 years ago and has remained largely outside public awareness. In the presentation , Rickards walks viewers through the history of the law and explains how just a few words buried in its text grant the President authority that has rarely been discussed in modern times.

Rickards notes that President Trump has publicly confirmed preparations are underway and that senior officials are actively coordinating the next phase of the plan. He describes the upcoming anniversary as more than symbolic — calling it a strategic moment to reset key levers of the U.S. economy.

Industrial Revival at the Center of the Plan

The video presentation outlines how the upcoming move connects to President Trump’s broader efforts to revive American manufacturing and rebuild critical supply chains. Rickards highlights executive orders signed in early 2025 that fast-track domestic mineral production, accelerate infrastructure approvals, and support large-scale manufacturing projects across the country.

He also points to recent announcements by major U.S. and international companies committing hundreds of billions of dollars to manufacturing facilities, energy infrastructure, and advanced production inside the United States.

According to Rickards, these actions represent the most aggressive state-led industrialization push in decades and are designed to reduce dependence on foreign production while strengthening national security.

A Rare Economic Convergence

In the video , Rickards explains that the industrial expansion is expected to coincide with upcoming changes in federal leadership that could alter the direction of economic policy. He describes this convergence as a rare historical setup — one that has only appeared a handful of times over the past century.

To illustrate the scale of the shift, Rickards references historical examples, including China’s industrial expansion in the early 2000s, which led to a prolonged period of economic growth driven by infrastructure and resource development.

He argues that similar structural forces are now forming in the United States, fueled by reshoring initiatives, government-backed projects, and increased energy demand from emerging technologies.

Why the Timing Matters

According to Rickards, the May 15 timeline is critical because it aligns legal authority, federal leadership changes, and long-term national initiatives into a single window of action. He states that moments like this are rare in American history and often shape economic outcomes for years — even decades — to come.

The presentation emphasizes that the upcoming anniversary is not just a celebration of the past, but a pivot point for the future of American industry and economic independence.

The full video presentation is available for public viewing online.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and national security expert with nearly five decades of experience in global finance and government advisory roles. He has served as an advisor to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House, and has worked with senior officials at the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve.

Rickards helped develop elements of the U.S. petrodollar system in the 1970s, assisted in resolving the Iran hostage crisis in the 1980s, and participated in efforts to stabilize financial markets during the Long-Term Capital Management crisis in the 1990s. Following the September 11 attacks, he worked with U.S. defense agencies on systems designed to identify financial threats tied to national security risks.

He is the author of several bestselling books, including Currency Wars and The Death of Money, and is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a monthly publication focused on geopolitical and economic analysis.