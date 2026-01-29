ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Net Interest Margin Widens By 16 Basis Points
Performance Metrics Gain Momentum
Branch Rationalization to Result In 5 Closures
Credit Trends Remain Solid
Declares Common and Preferred Dividends

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income available to common stockholders of $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $39.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $18.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.78 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2024.  Full-year 2025 net income available to common stockholders was $74.4 million, compared to $67.8 million for the full-year 2024.  Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2025 were $1.63, compared with $1.76 for the full-year 2024.  Return on average assets was 1.12%, 1.16% and 0.84% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.  Return on average tangible common equity was 13.66%, 14.74% and 8.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Operating net income available to common stockholders was $42.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $35.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $20.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.  Operating diluted earnings per share were $0.83 for the fourth quarter of 2025, $0.70 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2024.  Operating return on average assets was 1.24%, 1.05% and 0.90% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.  Operating return on average tangible common equity was 14.27%, 12.55% and 8.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.  See supplemental tables for a complete reconciliation of GAAP earnings to operating earnings, and other non-GAAP measures.

The decrease in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $13.4 million decrease in noninterest income primarily due to nonrecurring benefits related to the employee retention tax credit ("ERTC") of $6.6 million and a defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain of $3.5 million that were realized in the third quarter of 2025.  The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by a $4.6 million increase in net interest income, a $3.2 million reduction in the provision for credit losses, a decrease in income tax expense of $2.4 million and a decrease in noninterest expenses of $1.7 million.  The increase in net income available to common stockholders and diluted earnings per share during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $41.9 million increase in net interest income, a $2.3 million increase in noninterest income and a reduction in the provision for credit losses of $1.2 million.  These were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $18.4 million and an increase in income tax expense of $7.8 million.

"I'm pleased with ConnectOne's strong fourth quarter performance underscored by robust core earnings and expanding margins," stated Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  "The Bank's net interest margin widened by 16 basis points during the quarter, benefiting from an 18 basis-point improvement in our cost of interest-bearing deposits combined with virtually no change in our loan portfolio yield.  Our net interest margin is expected to continue its upward trend during 2026 with deposit and borrowing costs decreasing and loan yields increasing."  Mr. Sorrentino added, "Loans and client deposits, which exclude a reduction of over $280 million of brokered deposits during the quarter, both grew sequentially by more than 5% annualized, while credit trends remained stable.  Our nonperforming asset ratio was just 0.33%, while annualized net charge-offs were 0.17%.  Performance metrics are gaining momentum, with operating returns on assets advancing by nearly 20 basis points to 1.24%, and average tangible common equity advancing by 172 basis points to 14.27%.  Further, our tangible book value per share increased by an additional 3% during the quarter to $23.52."

"Operationally, with the merger integration behind us, we're continuing to realize incremental synergies across the franchise.  ConnectOne's scalable operating model, leading technology and robust business offerings are now driving both greater efficiency and accelerated growth."

Mr. Sorrentino concluded, "2025 was a very strong year for ConnectOne and we enter 2026 with solid operating momentum.  We look forward to building upon our client-first culture and relationship-driven strategy to drive growth and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."

Dividend Declarations

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on both its common stock and its outstanding preferred stock.  A cash dividend on common stock of $0.18 per share will be paid on March 2, 2026, to common stockholders of record on February 13, 2026.  A dividend of $0.328125 per depositary share, representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company’s 5.25% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, will also be paid on March 2, 2026 to holders of record on February 13, 2026.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $107.8 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 4.5%, from the third quarter of 2025.  The increase from the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a 16 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.27% from 3.11%.  The margin benefited from stable rates on interest earning-assets, despite a declining-rate environment, combined with a 14 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits and a 38 basis-point decrease in the cost of subordinated debentures and borrowings, reflecting the refinancing of higher coupon subordinated debentures in September 2025.  

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $42.2 million, or 64.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2024, due to a 41 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.27% from 2.86%, and a 43.6% increase in average interest-earning assets.  The increase in average interest-earning assets was primarily due to the merger with the First of Long Island Corporation ("FLIC").  The margin benefited from a 58 basis-point decrease in the average costs of deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, partially offset by an increase in cost of subordinated debt and borrowings.

Noninterest income was $6.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, $19.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company realized a $6.6 million one-time benefit related to the ERTC, a federal program under the CARES Act intended to encourage employee retention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Company also recognized a $3.5 million defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain. The gain resulted from freezing the FLIC defined benefit pension plan on September 30, 2025. Excluding the impact of these two nonrecurring items, noninterest income decreased $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was due to a $2.5 million decrease in net (losses) gains on equity securities, a $0.5 million decrease in deposit, loan and other income, and a $0.2 million decrease in net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale, primarily SBA loans. The current pipeline for SBA loans, including those referred from our BoeFly subsidiary, remains robust and is expected to result in pretax gains exceeding $4 million during 2026. Excluding the aforementioned ERTC and defined pension plan curtailment gain, noninterest income increased by $2.3 million during the fourth quarter compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was due to a $1.5 million increase in deposit, loan and other income and a $1.3 million increase in BOLI income, which was partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in net (losses) gains on equity securities. The increases in deposit, loan and other income and BOLI income were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Noninterest expenses were $56.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $38.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease of $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.4 million decrease in merger expense, a $1.2 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits and a $1.0 million decrease in restructuring and exit charges, which was partially offset by $1.3 million of charges associated with the anticipated first quarter 2026 closure of five retail banking branches and a $0.2 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses. The $18.4 million increase in noninterest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to a $9.0 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $2.9 million increase in amortization of core deposit intangibles, a $2.4 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $1.3 million increase in other expenses, a $0.8 million increase in information technology and communication expenses, a $0.8 million increase in branch closing expenses, a $0.6 million increase in FDIC insurance expense, a $0.5 million increase in marketing and advertising expense and a $0.5 million increase in professional and consulting expense, which were partially offset by a decrease of $0.4 million in merger expense. The variances from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

Income tax expense was $13.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $16.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $6.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective tax rates were 26.0%, 28.4% and 23.0% for the fourth quarter of 2025, third quarter of 2025 and fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. The variances in expense and effective rates for these periods were primarily due to the merger with FLIC. For 2026, our effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 28.0%, reflecting statutory rates for metropolitan New York City, book/tax permanent differences, organizational structure and investment tax credits.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. In each of the quarters presented, the provision for credit losses reflected net portfolio growth, charges related to individually evaluated loans, and changing macroeconomic forecasts and conditions.  The current quarter provision benefitted from lower loss drivers in our CECL model, slightly offset by increased qualitative factors, and a reserve release related to the favorable workout and repayment on loans with nonaccretable credit marks.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned (the Bank had no other real estate owned during the periods reported), were $45.9 million as of December 31, 2025, $39.7 million as of September 30, 2025 and $57.3 million as of December 31, 2024.  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.33% as of December 31, 2025, 0.28% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.58% as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of nonaccrual loans to loans receivable was 0.40%, 0.35% and 0.69%, as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The annualized net loan charge-offs ratio was 0.17% for the fourth quarter of 2025, 0.18% for the third quarter of 2025 and 0.16% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The allowance for credit losses represented 1.35%, 1.38% and 1.00% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio increased $71.6 million to $154.3 million, compared to $82.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the FLIC merger: $43.3 million of allowance recorded through goodwill related to the purchased credit-deteriorated loans and $27.4 million reflecting the initial provision for credit losses. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 336.1% as of December 31, 2025, 394.5% as of September 30, 2025 and 144.3% as of December 31, 2024. Criticized and classified loans as a percentage of loans receivable was 2.49% as of December 31, 2025, down from 2.57% as of September 30, 2025 and from 2.65% as of December 31, 2024. Loans delinquent 30 to 89 days were 0.26% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2025, 0.08% as of September 30, 2025 and 0.04% as of December 31, 2024.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $14.0 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $9.9 billion as of December 31, 2024. Loans receivable were $11.5 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $8.3 billion as of December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $11.2 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $7.8 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets, loans receivable and total deposits were primarily due to the merger with FLIC.

The Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $1.2 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in common stock of $270.8 million, which represented the fair value stock consideration issued for the FLIC merger, an increase in retained earnings of $42.5 million, and decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $16.0 million. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 8.62% and $23.52, respectively, compared to 9.49% and $23.92, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $280.2 million as of December 31, 2025, and $213.0 million as of December 31, 2024.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 29, 2026, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results. The conference call dial-in number is 1 (646) 307-1963, access code 8645811. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 29, 2026 and ending on Thursday, February 5, 2026, by dialing 1 (609) 800-9909, access code 8645811. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., is a modern financial services company that operates, through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank, and the Bank’s fintech subsidiary, BoeFly, Inc. ConnectOne Bank is a high-performing commercial bank offering a full suite of banking & lending products and services that focus on small to middle-market businesses. BoeFly, Inc. is a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A Risk Factors of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Companys subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the health emergencies and natural disasters on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:
William S. Burns
Senior Executive Vice President & CFO
201.816.4474; bill.burns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Shannan Weeks 
MikeWorldWide
732.299.7890; sweeks@mww.com


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands)


  December 31,  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks $92,406  $57,816 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  288,489   298,672 
Cash and cash equivalents  380,895   356,488 
         
Investment securities  1,250,938   612,847 
Equity securities  19,287   20,092 
         
Loans held-for-sale  391   743 
         
Loans receivable  11,453,280   8,274,810 
Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans  154,305   82,685 
Net loans receivable  11,298,975   8,192,125 
         
Investment in restricted stock, at cost  54,722   40,449 
Bank premises and equipment, net  55,285   28,447 
Accrued interest receivable  60,761   45,498 
Bank owned life insurance  370,713   243,672 
Right of use operating lease assets  29,603   14,489 
Goodwill  220,235   208,372 
Core deposit intangibles  59,923   4,639 
Other assets  200,972   111,739 
Total assets $14,002,700  $9,879,600 
         
LIABILITIES        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing $2,420,397  $1,422,044 
Interest-bearing  8,820,218   6,398,070 
Total deposits  11,240,615   7,820,114 
Borrowings  903,489   688,064 
Subordinated debentures, net  201,864   79,944 
Operating lease liabilities  32,446   15,498 
Other liabilities  50,946   34,276 
Total liabilities  12,429,360   8,637,896 
         
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES        
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Preferred stock  110,927   110,927 
Common stock  857,765   586,946 
Additional paid-in capital  38,763   36,347 
Retained earnings  673,897   631,446 
Treasury stock  (76,116)  (76,116)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (31,896)  (47,846)
Total stockholders' equity  1,573,340   1,241,704 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $14,002,700  $9,879,600 


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)


  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  12/31/25  12/31/24  12/31/25  12/31/24 
Interest income                
Interest and fees on loans $167,532  $118,346  $581,136  $477,859 
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                
Taxable  11,628   4,804   36,085   18,561 
Tax-exempt  1,995   1,109   6,525   4,503 
Dividends  936   959   3,694   4,349 
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments  4,249   2,815   17,428   12,617 
Total interest income  186,340   128,033   644,868   517,889 
Interest expense                
Deposits  70,854   58,568   260,294   244,846 
Borrowings  8,891   4,754   31,323   25,706 
Total interest expense  79,745   63,322   291,617   270,552 
                 
Net interest income  106,595   64,711   353,251   247,337 
Provision for credit losses  2,300   3,500   47,000   13,800 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  104,295   61,211   306,251   233,537 
                 
Noninterest income                
Deposit, loan and other income  3,289   1,798   11,701   6,861 
Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain        3,501    
Employee retention tax credit        6,608    
Income on bank owned life insurance  2,946   1,656   9,548   7,142 
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale  631   597   2,003   2,723 
Net (losses) gains on equity securities  (846)  (307)  1,704   2 
Total noninterest income  6,020   3,744   35,065   16,728 
                 
Noninterest expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits  31,211   22,244   111,423   90,053 
Occupancy and equipment  5,265   2,818   16,545   11,615 
FDIC insurance  2,400   1,800   8,600   7,200 
Professional and consulting  2,908   2,449   10,801   8,447 
Marketing and advertising  974   495   3,180   2,420 
Information technology and communications  5,366   4,523   20,005   17,574 
Restructuring and exit charges        994    
Merger expenses  498   863   34,461   1,605 
Branch closing expenses  1,275   477   1,275   477 
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge        327    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  3,196   296   7,922   1,235 
Other expenses  3,853   2,533   13,040   11,172 
Total noninterest expenses  56,946   38,498   228,573   151,798 
                 
Income before income tax expense  53,369   26,457   112,743   98,467 
Income tax expense  13,851   6,086   32,300   24,674 
Net income  39,518   20,371   80,443   73,793 
Preferred dividends  1,509   1,509   6,036   6,036 
Net income available to common stockholders $38,009  $18,862  $74,407  $67,757 
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Basic $0.76  $0.49  $1.64  $1.77 
Diluted  0.75   0.49   1.63   1.76 

ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. 

CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES


  As of 
  Dec. 31,  Sept. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31, 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) 
Total assets $14,002,700  $14,023,585  $13,915,738  $9,759,255  $9,879,600 
Loans receivable:                    
Commercial  1,558,436   1,613,421   1,597,590   1,483,392   1,522,308 
Commercial real estate  4,625,143   4,310,159   4,285,663   3,356,943   3,384,319 
Multifamily  3,437,080   3,420,465   3,348,308   2,490,256   2,506,782 
Commercial construction  623,902   728,615   681,222   617,593   616,246 
Residential  1,210,980   1,233,305   1,254,646   256,555   249,691 
Consumer  2,017   2,166   1,709   1,604   1,136 
Gross loans  11,457,558   11,308,131   11,169,138   8,206,343   8,280,482 
Net deferred loan fees  (4,278)  (4,495)  (4,661)  (5,209)  (5,672)
Loans receivable  11,453,280   11,303,636   11,164,477   8,201,134   8,274,810 
Loans held-for-sale  391      1,027   202   743 
Total loans $11,453,671  $11,303,636  $11,165,504  $8,201,336  $8,275,553 
                     
Investment and equity securities $1,270,225  $1,272,335  $1,246,907  $655,665  $632,939 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  280,158   278,730   281,926   212,732   213,011 
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $2,420,397  $2,513,102  $2,424,529  $1,319,196  $1,422,044 
Time deposits  2,796,877   2,977,952   3,065,015   2,550,223   2,557,200 
Other interest-bearing deposits  6,023,341   5,878,241   5,788,943   3,897,811   3,840,870 
Total deposits $11,240,615  $11,369,295  $11,278,487  $7,767,230  $7,820,114 
                     
Borrowings $903,489  $833,443  $783,859  $613,053  $688,064 
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)  201,864   201,677   276,500   80,071   79,944 
Total stockholders' equity  1,573,340   1,538,344   1,496,431   1,252,939   1,241,704 
                     
Quarterly Average Balances                    
Total assets $13,963,138  $14,050,585  $11,108,430  $9,748,605  $9,563,446 
Loans receivable:                    
Commercial $1,597,123  $1,583,673  $1,486,245  $1,488,962  $1,487,850 
Commercial real estate (including multifamily)  7,822,943   7,630,195   6,404,302   5,852,342   5,733,188 
Commercial construction  646,414   704,170   643,115   610,859   631,022 
Residential  1,221,171   1,241,375   587,118   256,430   250,589 
Consumer  5,473   6,747   5,759   5,687   5,204 
Gross loans  11,293,124   11,166,160   9,126,539   8,214,280   8,107,853 
Net deferred loan fees  (4,708)  (4,418)  (5,097)  (5,525)  (4,727)
Loans receivable  11,288,416   11,161,742   9,121,442   8,208,755   8,103,126 
Loans held-for-sale  230   318   352   259   498 
Total loans $11,288,646  $11,162,060  $9,121,794  $8,209,014  $8,103,624 
                     
Investment and equity securities $1,269,275  $1,274,000  $845,614  $655,191  $653,988 
Goodwill and other intangible assets  279,165   280,814   235,848   212,915   213,205 
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand $2,473,596   2,486,993   1,680,653   1,305,722   1,304,699 
Time deposits  2,946,459   3,019,848   2,662,411   2,480,990   2,478,163 
Other interest-bearing deposits  5,907,547   5,889,230   4,463,648   3,888,131   3,838,575 
Total deposits $11,327,602  $11,396,071  $8,806,712  $7,674,843  $7,621,437 
                     
Borrowings $781,388  $783,994  $723,303  $686,391  $648,300 
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs)  201,741   263,511   170,802   79,988   79,862 
Total stockholders' equity  1,558,366   1,513,892   1,344,254   1,254,373   1,241,738 


  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31,  Sept. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31, 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) 
Net interest income $106,595  $102,017  $78,883  $65,756  $64,711 
Provision for credit losses  2,300   5,500   35,700   3,500   3,500 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  104,295   96,517   43,183   62,256   61,211 
Noninterest income                    
Deposit, loan and other income  3,289   3,836   2,570   2,006   1,798 
Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain     3,501          
Employee retention tax credit     6,608          
Income on bank owned life insurance  2,946   2,931   2,087   1,584   1,656 
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale  631   859   181   332   597 
Net (losses) gains on equity securities  (846)  1,674   347   529   (307)
Total noninterest income  6,020   19,409   5,185   4,451   3,744 
Noninterest expenses                    
Salaries and employee benefits  31,211   32,401   25,233   22,578   22,244 
Occupancy and equipment  5,265   5,122   3,478   2,680   2,818 
FDIC insurance  2,400   2,400   2,000   1,800   1,800 
Professional and consulting  2,908   2,929   2,598   2,366   2,449 
Marketing and advertising  974   771   840   595   495 
Information technology and communications  5,366   5,243   4,792   4,604   4,523 
Restructuring and exit charges     994          
Merger expenses  498   1,898   30,745   1,320   863 
Branch closing expenses  1,275            477 
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge           327    
Amortization of core deposit intangible  3,196   3,196   1,251   279   296 
Other expenses  3,853   3,719   2,712   2,756   2,533 
Total noninterest expenses  56,946   58,673   73,649   39,305   38,498 
                     
Income (loss) before income tax expense  53,369   57,253   (25,281)  27,402   26,457 
Income tax expense (benefit)  13,851   16,277   (4,988)  7,160   6,086 
Net income (loss)  39,518   40,976   (20,293)  20,242   20,371 
Preferred dividends  1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509 
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $38,009  $39,467  $(21,802) $18,733  $18,862 
                     
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  50,414,115   50,462,030   42,173,758   38,511,237   38,519,581 
Diluted EPS $0.75  $0.78  $(0.52) $0.49  $0.49 
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Operating Net Income:                    
Net income (loss) $39,518  $40,976  $(20,293) $20,242  $20,371 
Restructuring and exit charges     994          
Merger expenses  498   1,898   30,745   1,320   863 
Estimated state tax liability on intercompany dividends        3,000       
Initial provision for credit losses related to merger        27,418       
Branch closing expenses  1,275            477 
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge           327    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  3,196   3,196   1,251   279   296 
Net losses (gains) on equity securities  846   (1,674)  (347)  (529)  307 
Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain     (3,501)         
Employee retention tax credit     (6,608)         
Tax impact of adjustments  (1,802)  1,737   (17,168)  (420)  (585)
Operating net income $43,531  $37,018  $24,606  $21,219  $21,729 
Preferred dividends  1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509   1,509 
Operating net income available to common stockholders $42,022  $35,509  $23,097  $19,710  $20,220 
                     
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP) (1) $0.83  $0.70  $0.55  $0.51  $0.52 
                     
Return on Assets Measures                    
Average assets $13,963,138  $14,050,585  $11,108,430  $9,748,605  $9,563,446 
Return on avg. assets  1.12%  1.16%  (0.73)%  0.84%  0.84%
Operating return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (2)  1.24   1.05   0.89   0.88   0.90 
Pre-provision net operating revenue ("PPNR") return on avg. assets (non-GAAP) (3)  1.75   1.61   1.52   1.34   1.33 

_________________

(1)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
(2)Operating net income divided by average assets.
(3)Net income before income tax expense, provision for credit losses, merger charges, BOLI restructuring charges, restructuring and exit charges, employee retention tax credit, defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain, amortization of core deposit intangibles and net gains on equity securities divided by average assets.


  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31,  Sept. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31, 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands) 
Average stockholders' equity $1,558,366  $1,513,892  $1,344,254  $1,254,373  $1,241,738 
Less: average preferred stock  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)
Average common equity $1,447,439  $1,402,965  $1,233,327  $1,143,446  $1,130,811 
Less: average intangible assets  (279,165)  (280,814)  (235,848)  (212,915)  (213,205)
Average tangible common equity $1,168,274  $1,122,151  $997,479  $930,531  $917,606 
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP)  10.42%  11.16%  (7.09)%  6.64%  6.64%
Operating return on avg. common equity (non-GAAP) (4)  11.52   10.04   7.51   6.99   7.11 
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (5)  13.66   14.74   (8.42)  8.25   8.27 
Operating return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (6)  14.27   12.55   9.29   8.59   8.77 
                     
Efficiency Measures                    
Total noninterest expenses $56,946  $58,673  $73,649  $39,305  $38,498 
Restructuring and exit charges     (994)         
Merger expenses  (498)  (1,898)  (30,745)  (1,320)  (863)
Branch closing expenses  (1,275)           (477)
Bank owned life insurance restructuring charge           (327)   
Amortization of core deposit intangibles  (3,196)  (3,196)  (1,251)  (279)  (296)
Operating noninterest expense $51,977  $52,585  $41,653  $37,379  $36,862 
                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $107,761  $103,155  $79,810  $66,580  $65,593 
Noninterest income  6,020   19,409   5,185   4,451   3,744 
Defined benefit pension plan curtailment gain     (3,501)         
Employee retention tax credit     (6,608)         
Net losses (gains) on equity securities  846   (1,674)  (347)  (529)  307 
Operating revenue $114,627  $110,781  $84,648  $70,502  $69,644 
                     
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (7)  45.3%  47.5%  49.2%  53.0%  52.9%
                     
Net Interest Margin                    
Average interest-earning assets $13,093,053  $13,172,443  $10,468,589  $9,224,712  $9,117,201 
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $107,761  $103,155  $79,810  $66,580  $65,593 
Net interest margin (non-GAAP)  3.27%  3.11%  3.06%  2.93%  2.86%

_________________

(4)Operating net income available to common stockholders divided by average common equity.
(5)Net income available to common stockholders, excluding amortization of intangible assets, divided by average tangible common equity.
(6)Operating net income available to common stockholders, divided by average tangible common equity.
(7)Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.


  As of 
  Dec. 31,  Sept. 30,  Jun. 30,  Mar. 31,  Dec. 31, 
  2025  2025  2025  2025  2024 
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data) 
Stockholders equity $1,573,340  $1,538,344  $1,496,431  $1,252,939  $1,241,704 
Less: preferred stock  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)  (110,927)
Common equity $1,462,413  $1,427,417  $1,385,504  $1,142,012  $1,130,777 
Less: intangible assets  (280,158)  (278,730)  (281,926)  (212,732)  (213,011)
Tangible common equity $1,182,255  $1,148,687  $1,103,578  $929,280  $917,766 
                     
Total assets $14,002,700  $14,023,585  $13,915,738  $9,759,255  $9,879,600 
Less: intangible assets  (280,158)  (278,730)  (281,926)  (212,732)  (213,011)
Tangible assets $13,722,542  $13,744,855  $13,633,812  $9,546,523  $9,666,589 
                     
Common shares outstanding  50,271,854   50,273,089   50,270,162   38,469,975   38,370,317 
                     
Common equity ratio (GAAP)  10.44%  10.18%  9.96%  11.70%  11.45%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (8)  8.62   8.36   8.09   9.73   9.49 
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                    
Leverage ratio  9.61%  9.35%  11.58%  11.33%  11.33%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio  10.24   10.17   10.04   11.14   10.97 
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio  11.22   11.17   11.06   12.46   12.29 
Risk-based total capital ratio  13.88   13.88   14.35   14.29   14.11 
                     
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                    
Leverage ratio  10.59%  10.35%  12.81%  11.67%  11.66%
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio  12.36   12.37   12.22   12.82   12.63 
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio  12.36   12.37   12.22   12.82   12.63 
Risk-based total capital ratio  13.33   13.38   13.24   13.79   13.60 
                     
Book value per share (GAAP) $29.09  $28.39  $27.56  $29.69  $29.47 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9)  23.52   22.85   21.95   24.16   23.92 
                     
Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries):                    
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries):                    
Charge-offs $5,613  $5,174  $5,039  $3,555  $3,363 
Recoveries  (836)  (38)  (118)  (155)  (29)
Net loan charge-offs $4,777  $5,136  $4,921  $3,400  $3,334 
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized)  0.17%  0.18%  0.22%  0.17%  0.16%
                     
Asset Quality                    
Nonaccrual loans $45,915  $39,671  $39,228  $49,860  $57,310 
Other real estate owned               
Nonperforming assets $45,915  $39,671  $39,228  $49,860  $57,310 
                     
Allowance for credit losses - loans ("ACL") $154,305  $156,499  $156,190  $82,403  $82,685 
Less: nonaccretable credit marks  42,023   43,336   43,336   173   173 
ACL excluding nonaccretable credit marks $112,282  $113,163  $112,854  $82,230  $82,512 
                     
Loans receivable  11,453,280   11,303,636   11,164,477   8,201,134   8,274,810 
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable  0.40%  0.35%  0.35%  0.61%  0.69%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets  0.33   0.28   0.28   0.51   0.58 
ACL as a % of loans receivable  1.35   1.38   1.40   1.00   1.00 
ACL as a % of nonaccrual loans  336.1   394.5   398.2   165.3   144.3 

_________________

(8)Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(9)Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)


  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024 
  Average          Average          Average         
Interest-earning assets: Balance  Interest  Rate (7)  Balance  Interest  Rate (7)  Balance  Interest  Rate (7) 
Investment securities (1) (2) $1,329,393  $14,154   4.22% $1,355,775  $14,581   4.27% $736,131  $6,207   3.35%
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4)  11,288,646   168,167   5.91   11,162,060   166,541   5.92   8,103,624   118,934   5.84 
Federal funds sold and interest-                                    
bearing deposits with banks  425,840   4,249   3.96   605,344   6,644   4.35   238,957   2,815   4.69 
Restricted investment in bank stock  49,174   936   7.55   49,264   1,081   8.71   38,489   959   9.91 
Total interest-earning assets  13,093,053   187,506   5.68   13,172,443   188,847   5.69   9,117,201   128,915   5.63 
Allowance for loan losses  (158,576)          (159,157)          (83,938)        
Noninterest-earning assets  1,028,661           1,037,299           620,183         
Total assets $13,963,138          $14,050,585          $9,653,446         
                                     
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                    
Money market deposits  2,919,230   21,882   2.97   3,041,528   24,578   3.21   1,642,737   12,694   3.07 
Savings deposits  1,012,567   7,233   2.83   949,775   7,198   3.01   559,450   4,710   3.35 
Time deposits  2,946,459   28,520   3.84   3,019,848   30,072   3.95   2,478,163   27,374   4.39 
Other interest-bearing deposits  1,975,750   13,219   2.65   1,897,927   13,361   2.79   1,636,388   13,790   3.35 
Total interest-bearing deposits  8,854,006   70,854   3.17   8,909,078   75,209   3.35   6,316,738   58,568   3.69 
                                     
Borrowings  781,388   4,582   2.33   783,994   4,550   2.30   648,300   3,430   2.10 
Subordinated debentures  201,741   4,294   8.44   263,511   5,917   8.91   79,862   1,305   6.50 
Finance lease  995   15   5.98   1,068   16   5.94   1,280   19   5.91 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  9,838,130   79,745   3.22   9,957,651   85,692   3.41   7,046,180   63,322   3.58 
                                     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits  2,473,596           2,486,993           1,304,699         
Other liabilities  93,046           92,049           60,829         
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities  2,566,642           2,579,042           1,365,528         
Stockholders' equity  1,558,366           1,513,892           1,241,738         
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $13,963,138          $14,050,585          $9,653,446         
                                     
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)      107,761           103,155           65,593     
Net interest spread (5)          2.46%          2.28%          2.05%
                                     
Net interest margin (6)          3.27%          3.11%          2.86%
                                     
Tax equivalent adjustment      (1,166)          (1,138)          (882)    
Net interest income     $106,595          $102,017          $64,711     

_________________

(1)Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2)Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4)Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5)Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6)Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7)Rates are annualized.



