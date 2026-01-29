Coastal Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”, "Coastal", "we", "our", or "us"), the holding company for Coastal Community Bank (the “Bank”), through which it operates a community-focused bank segment ("community bank") with an industry leading banking as a service ("BaaS") segment ("CCBX"), today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, including net income of $12.6 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $13.4 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $47.0 million, or $3.06 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $45.2 million, or $3.26 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Management Discussion of the Fourth Quarter Results

"During the fourth quarter of 2025, loans receivable increased by $45.7 million, representing a 1.2% rise, alongside another period of solid deposit growth totaling $171.6 million, or 4.3%. Our CCBX segment continued to progress during the quarter as we executed on a dual strategy of expanding product offerings with existing partners while selectively onboarding new relationships aligned with our long-term objectives. Looking ahead, we expect continued growth as existing programs scale, new products are introduced, and we leverage our growing operating history in the BaaS space to support disciplined, sustainable expansion,” stated CEO Eric Sprink.

“We are making steady progress in deploying artificial intelligence across the organization, with several use cases already implemented to improve efficiency, risk management, and the customer experience, and a roadmap focused on responsibly scaling these capabilities. In parallel, we are evaluating opportunities in digital assets and digital deposit solutions, where we believe our platform and regulatory framework position us well for future innovation and growth,” stated CCBX President Brian Hamilton.

Key Points for Fourth Quarter and Our Go-Forward Strategy

CCBX Partner and Product Expansion. As of December 31, 2025 we had two partners in testing, five in implementation/onboarding, and one signed letter of intent (LOI). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected for 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $811,000, or 10.7%, from the three months ended September 30, 2025. We continue to have contracts with our partners that fully indemnify us against fraud and 98.8% against credit risk on CCBX loan partner balances as of December 31, 2025.





As of December 31, 2025 we had two partners in testing, five in implementation/onboarding, and one signed letter of intent (LOI). Our active pipeline positions us for continued growth, with new partnership opportunities and product launches expected for 2026. Total BaaS program fee income was $8.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $811,000, or 10.7%, from the three months ended September 30, 2025. We continue to have contracts with our partners that fully indemnify us against fraud and 98.8% against credit risk on CCBX loan partner balances as of December 31, 2025. GreenFi Acquisition. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we acquired the GreenFi brand of climate-focused consumer financial services. We continue to evaluate strategic alternatives related to GreenFi, while maintaining the existing operating partnership with Mission Financial Partners to ensure continuity of service and a consistent customer experience. This approach reflects our broader strategy of regularly assessing opportunities to optimize our portfolio and align resources with long-term priorities.





During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we acquired the GreenFi brand of climate-focused consumer financial services. We continue to evaluate strategic alternatives related to GreenFi, while maintaining the existing operating partnership with Mission Financial Partners to ensure continuity of service and a consistent customer experience. This approach reflects our broader strategy of regularly assessing opportunities to optimize our portfolio and align resources with long-term priorities. Positive On- and Off-Balance Sheet Trends Continue. Average deposits were $4.03 billion, an increase of $61.1 million, or 1.5%, over the quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven primarily by growth in deposits associated with CCBX partner programs. During the fourth quarter of 2025, we sold $2.98 billion of loans, including $2.26 billion of additional credit card receivables originated through ongoing cardholder spend and revolving activity and sold under existing forward flow arrangements, compared to $1.62 billion of sold loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, including $1.37 billion sold under the same arrangements. We retain a portion of the fee income on sold credit card loans. As of December 31, 2025 there were 550,977 off-balance sheet credit cards with fee earning potential, an increase of 154,165 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and an increase of 368,528 from December 31, 2024.



Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

The tables below outline some of our key operating metrics.

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Income Statement Data: Interest and dividend income $ 107,886 $ 109,027 $ 107,797 $ 104,907 $ 102,448 Interest expense 28,521 31,126 31,060 28,845 30,071 Net interest income 79,365 77,901 76,737 76,062 72,377 Provision for credit losses 48,041 56,598 32,211 55,781 61,867 Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 31,324 21,303 44,526 20,281 10,510 Noninterest income 58,661 66,777 42,693 63,477 74,100 Noninterest expense 72,804 70,172 72,832 71,989 67,411 Provision for income tax 4,538 4,316 3,359 2,039 3,832 Net income $ 12,643 $ 13,592 $ 11,028 $ 9,730 $ 13,367 As of and for the Three Month Period December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 736,970 $ 642,258 $ 719,759 $ 624,302 $ 452,513 Investment securities 48,247 43,942 45,577 46,991 47,321 Loans held for sale 71,216 42,894 60,474 42,132 20,600 Loans receivable 3,749,531 3,703,848 3,540,330 3,517,359 3,486,565 Allowance for credit losses (169,530 ) (173,813 ) (164,794 ) (183,178 ) (176,994 ) Total assets 4,741,437 4,553,076 4,480,559 4,339,282 4,121,208 Interest bearing deposits 3,564,583 3,408,160 3,358,216 3,251,599 3,057,808 Noninterest bearing deposits 579,616 564,403 555,355 539,630 527,524 Core deposits(1) 4,131,911 3,959,360 3,441,624 3,321,772 3,123,434 Total deposits 4,144,199 3,972,563 3,913,571 3,791,229 3,585,332 Total borrowings 48,036 47,999 47,960 47,923 47,884 Total shareholders’ equity $ 490,959 $ 475,277 $ 461,709 $ 449,917 $ 438,704 Share and Per Share Data(2): Earnings per share – basic $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.97 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.88 $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.94 Dividends per share — — — — — Book value per share(3) $ 32.43 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37 Tangible book value per share(4) $ 32.13 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37 Weighted avg outstanding shares – basic 15,116,005 15,093,274 15,033,296 14,962,507 13,828,605 Weighted avg outstanding shares – diluted 15,455,856 15,443,987 15,447,923 15,462,041 14,268,229 Shares outstanding at end of period 15,140,192 15,112,000 15,093,036 15,009,225 14,935,298 Stock options outstanding at end of period 118,881 122,206 126,654 163,932 186,354

See footnotes that follow the tables below



As of and for the Three Month Period December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Credit Quality Data: Nonperforming assets(5)to total assets 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.30 % 1.52 % Nonperforming assets(5)to loans receivable and OREO 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.80 % Nonperforming loans(5)to total loans receivable 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.60 % 1.80 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 264.4 % 290.8 % 270.7 % 325.0 % 282.5 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 4.52 % 4.69 % 4.65 % 5.21 % 5.08 % Gross charge-offs $ 55,189 $ 54,534 $ 53,780 $ 53,686 $ 61,585 Gross recoveries $ 5,114 $ 5,289 $ 4,467 $ 5,486 $ 5,223 Net charge-offs to average loans(6) 5.31 % 5.37 % 5.54 % 5.57 % 6.56 % Capital Ratios: Company Tier 1 leverage capital 10.62 % 10.54 % 10.39 % 10.67 % 10.78 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.43 % 12.33 % 12.32 % 12.13 % 12.04 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.52 % 12.42 % 12.41 % 12.22 % 12.14 % Total risk-based capital 14.95 % 14.88 % 14.90 % 14.73 % 14.67 % Bank Tier 1 leverage capital 10.60 % 10.49 % 10.33 % 10.57 % 10.64 % Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.50 % 12.37 % 12.36 % 12.12 % 11.99 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.50 % 12.37 % 12.36 % 12.12 % 11.99 % Total risk-based capital 13.79 % 13.66 % 13.65 % 13.42 % 13.28 %

(1) Core deposits are defined as all deposits excluding brokered and time deposits.

(2) Share and per share amounts are based on total actual or average common shares outstanding, as applicable.

(3) We calculate book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period.

(4) Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of intangible assets on book value.

(5) Nonperforming assets and nonperforming loans include loans 90+ days past due and accruing interest.

(6) Annualized calculations.



Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets ("ROA") was 1.09% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 1.19% and 1.30% for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. ROA for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 decreased 0.10% and 0.21% compared to September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. ROA was 1.05% for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to 1.15% for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.10%. Noninterest expenses were higher for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 driven primarily by higher salaries and employee benefits. Salaries and employee benefits was $2.6 million higher for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 and includes $2.5 million in employee restructuring costs that are not expected to continue in future periods, along with $700,000 in other expenses related to a settlement of an employment-related matter. Noninterest expenses were higher than the quarter ended December 31, 2024 due primarily to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, data processing and software licenses and legal and professional expenses, all of which are related to the growth of the Company and investments in technology and risk management.

Yield on earning assets and yield on loans receivable decreased 0.25% and 0.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, largely due to a change in loan mix and reduced Fed funds interest rate. Average loans receivable as of December 31, 2025 increased $103.5 million compared to September 30, 2025 as net CCBX loans continue to grow, despite selling $2.98 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The quarter over quarter volatility in the efficiency ratio and noninterest income to average asset performance metrics were driven by changes in the credit enhancement on CCBX loans, which is included within noninterest income, due to changes in CCBX provision expense. These items have a neutral impact to net income, but they impact the abovementioned metrics quarter over quarter due to changes in reported noninterest income.

The following table shows the Company’s key performance ratios for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended (unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Return on average assets(1) 1.09 % 1.19 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 1.30 % Return on average equity(1) 10.41 % 11.52 % 9.72 % 8.91 % 14.90 % Yield on earnings assets(1) 9.55 % 9.80 % 9.92 % 10.32 % 10.24 % Yield on loans receivable(1) 10.63 % 10.95 % 11.11 % 11.33 % 11.12 % Cost of funds(1) 2.77 % 3.07 % 3.13 % 3.11 % 3.24 % Cost of deposits(1) 2.74 % 3.04 % 3.10 % 3.08 % 3.21 % Net interest margin(1) 7.03 % 7.00 % 7.06 % 7.48 % 7.23 % Noninterest expense to average assets(1) 6.25 % 6.13 % 6.52 % 6.87 % 6.54 % Noninterest income to average assets(1) 5.04 % 5.83 % 3.82 % 6.06 % 7.19 % Efficiency ratio 52.75 % 48.50 % 60.98 % 51.59 % 46.02 % Loans receivable to deposits(2) 92.20 % 94.32 % 92.01 % 93.89 % 97.82 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for quarterly periods presented.

(2) Includes loans held for sale.



Management Outlook; CEO Eric Sprink

“As the banking landscape continues to evolve, including the development of new bank charters and alternative models that could change how banking services are delivered, we remain confident in the strength of our platform and relationships. Our continued investment in technology is critical to supporting the delivery of scalable, compliant, and differentiated solutions for our partners and customers. We are focused on both establishing new and deepening existing customer relationships through product expansion, and we are encouraged by the early performance of products launched last quarter, which have gained traction and contributed to CCBX deposit growth. We believe these results underscore the value of our strategy and our ability to execute in a dynamic environment.” said CEO Eric Sprink.

Coastal Financial Corporation Overview

The Company has one main subsidiary, the Bank, which consists of three segments: CCBX, the community bank and treasury & administration. The CCBX segment includes all of our BaaS activities, the community bank segment includes all community banking activities and the treasury & administration segment includes treasury management, overall administration and all other aspects of the Company.

CCBX Performance Update

Our CCBX segment continues to evolve, and we have 28 relationships, at varying stages, including two partners in testing, five in implementation/onboarding, one signed LOI and one winding down as of December 31, 2025. We continue to refine the criteria for CCBX partnerships, by focusing on larger, established partners with strong management, customer bases, and finances, while also considering promising smaller partners that fit our approach and terms. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025 we exited our partnership with Albert, and we will continue to exit relationships where it makes sense for us to do so.

While we explore relationships with new partners we continue to expand our product offerings with existing CCBX partners. As we become more proficient in the BaaS space we aim to cultivate new relationships that align with our long-term goals. A dual strategy of onboarding new partners and expanding products with existing partners drives growth, while our operating history with existing partners helps limit incremental regulatory risk. Increases in partner activity/transaction counts are positively impacting noninterest income, and we expect this trend to continue as current products grow and new products are introduced. We plan to continue selling loans as part of our strategy to balance partner and lending limits, and manage the loan portfolio and credit quality. We retain a portion of the fee income for our role in processing transactions on sold credit card loans, which continues to grow and is expected to provide increased and ongoing revenue with no on balance sheet risk or capital requirement.

As we grow our deposit base, we expect to sweep deposits off and on the balance sheet, subject to applicable agreements, which enhances our ability to manage liquidity and deposit programs. This deposit sweep capability allows us to better manage liquidity and deposit programs. At December 31, 2025 we swept off $843.6 million in deposits for FDIC insurance and liquidity purposes, and generated $540,000 in noninterest income during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, seven partner programs were in various stages of expansion to include additional products, such as lines of credit, deposit programs, credit cards, and other lending products. Robinhood's deposit program has successfully launched during the fourth quarter and, as a result, has positively impacted CCBX deposit growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The expansion of these and other partner initiatives is expected to drive higher partner revenue in upcoming periods.

The following table illustrates the activity and evolution in CCBX relationships for the periods presented.

As of (unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Active 19 20 19 Friends and family / testing 2 2 1 Implementation / onboarding 5 4 1 Signed letters of intent 1 2 3 Wind down - active but preparing to exit relationship 1 1 0 Total CCBX relationships 28 29 24





CCBX loans increased $3.4 million, or 0.2%, to $1.81 billion despite selling $2.98 billion in loans during the three months ended December 31, 2025, $2.26 billion of which was new activity on previously sold credit card loans.

The following table details the CCBX loan portfolio:

CCBX As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 210,480 11.6 % $ 177,530 9.8 % $ 109,017 6.8 % All other commercial & industrial loans 19,166 1.1 22,710 1.3 33,961 2.1 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 264,059 14.6 374,129 20.7 267,707 16.7 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 622,681 34.4 563,324 31.2 528,554 33.0 Other consumer and other loans 691,708 38.3 667,062 37.0 664,780 41.4 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,808,094 100.0 % 1,804,755 100.0 % 1,604,019 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (542 ) (579 ) (442 ) Loans receivable $ 1,807,552 $ 1,804,176 $ 1,603,577 Loan Yield - CCBX(1)(2) 14.89 % 15.65 % 16.81 %

(1) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

The increase in CCBX loans in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, includes an increase of $84.0 million, or 6.8%, in consumer and other loans, and an increase of $33.0 million, or 18.6%, in capital call lines as a result of normal balance fluctuations and business activities, partially offset by a decrease of $110.1 million, or 29.4%, in residential real estate loans. The decrease was driven by loan sales executed during the quarter in connection with our ongoing management of the CCBX loan portfolio. We sold $2.98 billion in CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to sales of $1.62 billion in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio earnings and generate off-balance sheet fee income. CCBX loan yield decreased 0.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 largely due to a change in overall mix of loans compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Changes to partner agreements and pricing implemented during the quarter are expected to result in marginally lower loan yields in the near term. These actions reflect a strategic shift toward enhanced partner economics and more sustainable, risk-adjusted returns over time.

The following charts show the growth and quarter over quarter changes in credit card accounts that generate fee income. This includes accounts with balances, which are included in our loan totals, and accounts that have been sold and have no corresponding balance in our loan totals, and that generate fee income.













The following chart shows the growth in active CCBX debit cards, which are sources of interchange income.





The following table details the CCBX deposit portfolio:

CCBX As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 86,648 3.4 % $ 64,681 2.7 % $ 55,686 2.7 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 2,425,881 94.8 2,300,113 96.9 1,958,459 94.9 Savings 45,311 1.8 10,168 0.4 5,710 0.3 Total core deposits 2,557,840 100.0 2,374,962 100.0 2,019,855 97.9 Other deposits — 0.0 — 0.0 44,233 2.1 Total CCBX deposits $ 2,557,840 100.0 % $ 2,374,962 100.0 % $ 2,064,088 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 3.52 % 3.90 % 4.19 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.



CCBX deposits increased $182.9 million, or 7.7%, in the three months ended December 31, 2025 to $2.56 billion as a result of deposit growth and normal balance fluctuations. Robinhood's deposit product successfully launched during the fourth quarter and, as a result, has contributed to the increase in CCBX deposits. The increase excludes the $843.6 million in CCBX deposits that were transferred off-balance sheet for increased Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance coverage and sweep purposes, compared to $672.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Amounts in excess of FDIC insurance coverage are transferred, using a third-party facilitator/vendor sweep product, to participating financial institutions. These swept deposits generated fee income of $540,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Community Bank Performance Update

In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the community bank saw net loans increase $42.3 million, or 2.2%, to $1.94 billion, as a result of loan growth and normal balance fluctuations.

The following table details the community bank loan portfolio:

Community Bank As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial and industrial loans $ 224,439 11.5 % $ 170,847 9.0 % $ 150,395 8.0 % Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development loans 222,075 11.4 218,061 11.4 148,198 7.8 Residential real estate loans 202,293 10.4 202,979 10.7 202,064 10.7 Commercial real estate loans 1,285,856 66.0 1,300,335 68.2 1,374,801 72.8 Consumer and other loans: Other consumer and other loans 14,072 0.7 14,181 0.7 13,542 0.7 Gross community bank loans receivable 1,948,735 100.0 % 1,906,403 100.0 % 1,889,000 100.0 % Net deferred origination fees (6,756 ) (6,731 ) (6,012 ) Loans receivable $ 1,941,979 $ 1,899,672 $ 1,882,988 Loan Yield(1) 6.52 % 6.51 % 6.53 %

(1) Loan yield is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented and includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.



The increase in community bank loans consisted of an increase of $53.6 million in commercial and industrial loans, and an increase of $4.0 million in construction, land and land development loans, partially offset by a decrease of $14.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $686,000 in residential real estate loans and $109,000 in consumer and other loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The following table details the community bank deposit portfolio:

Community Bank As of December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest bearing $ 492,968 31.1 % $ 499,722 31.3 % $ 471,838 31.0 % Interest bearing demand and

money market 1,024,798 64.6 1,025,929 64.2 570,625 37.5 Savings 56,305 3.5 58,747 3.7 61,116 4.0 Total core deposits 1,574,071 99.2 1,584,398 99.2 1,103,579 72.5 Other deposits 1 0.0 1 0.0 400,118 26.3 Time deposits less than $100,000 4,415 0.3 4,834 0.3 5,920 0.4 Time deposits $100,000 and over 7,872 0.5 8,368 0.5 11,627 0.8 Total community bank deposits $ 1,586,359 100.0 % $ 1,597,601 100.0 % $ 1,521,244 100.0 % Cost of deposits(1) 1.56 % 1.77 % 1.86 %

(1) Cost of deposits is annualized for the three months ended for each period presented.



Community bank deposits decreased $11.2 million, or 0.7%, during the three months ended December 31, 2025 to $1.59 billion as a result of normal balance fluctuations. The community bank segment includes noninterest bearing deposits of $493.0 million, or 31.1%, of total community bank deposits, resulting in a cost of deposits of 1.56%, compared to 1.77% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 as a result of lower interest rates.

Net Interest Income and Margin Discussion

Net interest income was $79.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $1.5 million, or 1.9%, from $77.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and an increase of $6.9 million, or 9.5%, from $72.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net interest income compared to September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was higher due to higher interest on loans primarily due to an increase in average loans receivable coupled with a reduced cost of funds as a result of lower interest rates.

Net interest margin was 7.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 7.00% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, due primarily to lower cost of funds resulting from the decreases in the Fed funds rate. Net interest margin was 7.23% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a decrease in loan yields. Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this earnings release) was 4.26% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to 4.05% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 4.16% for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Interest and fees on loans receivable decreased $161,000, or 0.2%, to $100.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $100.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, as a result of lower interest rates related to the decrease in the Fed funds interest rate. Interest and fees on loans receivable increased $4.6 million, or 4.8%, compared to $95.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, due to loan growth.

The following tables illustrate how net interest margin and loan yield is affected by BaaS loan expense:

Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31

2025 September 30

2025 December 31

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.03 % 7.00 % 7.23 % Earning assets 4,482,007 4,413,529 3,980,078 Net interest income (GAAP) 79,365 77,901 72,377 Less: BaaS loan expense (31,256 ) (32,840 ) (30,720 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense(2) $ 48,109 $ 45,061 $ 41,657 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1)(2) 4.26 % 4.05 % 4.16 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.63 % 10.95 % 11.12 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,740,073 $ 3,636,545 $ 3,419,476 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 100,206 100,367 95,575 BaaS loan expense (31,256 ) (32,840 ) (30,720 ) Net loan income(2) $ 68,950 $ 67,527 $ 64,855 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1)(2) 7.31 % 7.37 % 7.55 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Average investment securities increased $1.4 million to $46.5 million compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025 as a result of held-to-maturity mortgage backed securities purchased for CRA purposes, and decreased $1.7 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 as a result of maturities and principal paydowns.

Cost of funds was 2.77% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 30 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and a decrease of 47 basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Cost of deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was 2.74%, compared to 3.04% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 3.21% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decreased cost of funds and deposits compared to September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 were largely due to the reductions in the Fed funds rate in 2025.

The following table summarizes the average yield on loans receivable and cost of deposits:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Yield on

Loans(2) Cost of

Deposits(2) Community Bank 6.52 % 1.56 % 6.51 % 1.77 % 6.53 % 1.86 % CCBX(1) 14.89 % 3.52 % 15.65 % 3.90 % 16.81 % 4.19 % Consolidated 10.63 % 2.74 % 10.95 % 3.04 % 11.12 % 3.21 %

(1) CCBX yield on loans does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. To determine Net BaaS loan income earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Company takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income, which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(2) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following table illustrates how BaaS loan interest income is affected by BaaS loan expense resulting in net BaaS loan income and the associated yield:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) Income /

Expense Income /

expense divided

by average

CCBX loans(2) BaaS loan interest income $ 68,846 14.89 % $ 69,643 15.65 % $ 64,532 16.81 % Less: BaaS loan expense 31,256 6.76 % 32,840 7.38 % 30,720 8.00 % Net BaaS loan income(1) $ 37,590 8.13 % $ 36,803 8.27 % $ 33,812 8.81 % Average BaaS Loans(3) $ 1,833,904 $ 1,764,957 $ 1,527,178

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

(2) Annualized calculations shown for the periods presented.

(3) Includes loans held for sale.



Noninterest Income Discussion

Noninterest income was $58.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $8.1 million from $66.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $15.4 million from $74.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was primarily due to a $8.1 million decrease in BaaS credit enhancements related to the decrease in provision for credit losses based upon an analysis of the CCBX loan portfolio and a $1.0 million decrease in BaaS fraud enhancements, partially offset by an increase of $811,000 in BaaS program income (see “Appendix B” for more information on the accounting for BaaS allowance for credit losses and credit and fraud enhancements).

The $15.4 million decrease in noninterest income over the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to a $18.7 million decrease in BaaS credit and fraud enhancements due to improvement in the performance of the CCBX loan portfolio, partially offset by an increase of $2.8 million in BaaS program income.

Noninterest Expense Discussion

Total noninterest expense increased $2.6 million to $72.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $70.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and increased $5.4 million from $67.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The $2.6 million increase in noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits, an $864,000 increase in data processing and software licenses, a $750,000 increase in other expenses, and a $490,000 increase in legal and professional fees, partially offset by a $1.6 million decrease in BaaS loan expense, and a $1.0 million decrease in BaaS fraud expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. BaaS fraud expense represents non-credit fraud losses on partner’s customer loan and deposit accounts. A portion of this expense is realized during the quarter in which the loss occurs, and a portion is estimated based on historical or other information from our partners. During the three months ended September 30, 2025 there was a large credit to salaries and employee benefits due to the forfeiture of equity awards which resulted in lower expenses when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2025. The quarter-over-quarter variance was also driven by $2.5 million of employee restructuring costs related to organizational changes, including severance and other termination-related expenses. These costs included approximately $2.1 million of non-recurring stock-based compensation associated with accelerated vesting and modification-date fair value adjustments of equity awards in connection with employee departures. The $750,000 increase in other expenses was primarily due to the recognition of a payable related to the settlement of an employment-related matter during the quarter. Excluding these items, operating expense trends were more aligned with management expectations. Data processing and software license costs increased due to continued investments in growth, technology, and risk management. The increase in legal and professional fees is subject to variability that is impacted by new CCBX partners and product launches.

The $5.4 million increase in noninterest expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was largely due to a $4.8 million increase in salary and employee benefits and a $2.9 million increase in data processing and software licenses due to enhancements and investments in technology, and a $536,000 increase in BaaS loan expense, partially offset by a $4.0 million decrease in BaaS fraud expense.

Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partner in noninterest income. The following table reflects the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist in understanding how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred and reimbursed by CCBX partners:

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands; unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 72,804 $ 70,172 $ 67,411 Less: BaaS loan expense 31,256 32,840 30,720 Less: BaaS fraud expense 1,090 2,127 5,043 Less: Reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) 1,868 1,412 812 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense

and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS)(1) $ 38,590 $ 33,793 $ 30,836

(1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $4.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Despite lower net income, the income tax provision was higher for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 as a result of the acceleration and revaluation of certain equity awards.

The Company is subject to various state taxes that are assessed as CCBX activities and employees expand into other states, which has increased the overall tax rate used in calculating the provision for income taxes in the current and future periods. The Company uses a federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% as a basis for calculating provision for federal income taxes and 5.14% for calculating the provision for state income taxes. The state rate increased in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 primarily as a result of a change in California's tax laws.

Financial Condition Overview

Total assets increased $188.4 million, or 4.1%, to $4.74 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $4.55 billion at September 30, 2025. The increase is primarily comprised of a $95.4 million increase in interest earning deposits with other banks, a $45.7 million increase in loans receivable, and a $28.3 million increase in loans held for sale.

As of December 31, 2025, in addition to the $737.0 million in cash on hand the Company had the capacity to borrow up to a total of $642.2 million from the Federal Reserve Bank discount window and Federal Home Loan Bank, plus an additional $50.0 million from a correspondent bank. There were no borrowings outstanding on these lines as of December 31, 2025.

The Company, on a stand alone basis, had a cash balance of $42.3 million as of December 31, 2025, a portion of which is retained for general operating purposes, including debt repayment, for funding $1.1 million in commitments to bank technology investment funds, with the remaining cash available to be contributed to the Bank as capital.

Uninsured deposits were $641.3 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $617.9 million as of September 30, 2025.

Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2025 increased $15.7 million since September 30, 2025. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily comprised of $12.6 million in net earnings combined with an increase of $3.0 million in common stock outstanding as a result of equity awards vested and exercised during the three months ended December 31, 2025.

The Company and the Bank remained well capitalized at December 31, 2025, as summarized in the following table.

(unaudited) Coastal

Community

Bank Coastal

Financial

Corporation Minimum Well

Capitalized

Ratios under

Prompt

Corrective

Action(1) Tier 1 Leverage Capital (to average assets) 10.60 % 10.62 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.50 % 12.43 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.50 % 12.52 % 8.00 % Total Capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.79 % 14.95 % 10.00 %

(1) Presents the minimum capital ratios for an insured depository institution, such as the Bank, to be considered well capitalized under the Prompt Corrective Action framework. The minimum requirements for the Company to be considered well capitalized under Regulation Y include to maintain, on a consolidated basis, a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.0 percent or greater and a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 6.0 percent or greater.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $169.5 million and 4.52% of loans receivable at December 31, 2025 compared to $173.8 million and 4.69% at September 30, 2025 and $177.0 million and 5.08% at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit loss allocated to the CCBX portfolio was $151.3 million and 8.37% of CCBX loans receivable at December 31, 2025, with $18.2 million of allowance for credit loss allocated to the community bank or 0.94% of total community bank loans receivable.

The following table details the allocation of the allowance for credit loss as of the period indicated:

As of December 31, 2025 As of September 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Loans receivable $ 1,941,979 $ 1,807,552 $ 3,749,531 $ 1,899,673 $ 1,804,175 $ 3,703,848 $ 1,882,988 $ 1,603,577 $ 3,486,565 Allowance for credit losses (18,231 ) (151,299 ) (169,530 ) (18,354 ) (155,459 ) (173,813 ) (18,924 ) (158,070 ) (176,994 ) Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 0.94 % 8.37 % 4.52 % 0.97 % 8.62 % 4.69 % 1.00 % 9.86 % 5.08 %





Net charge-offs totaled $50.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $49.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and $56.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans decreased to 5.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 5.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 6.56% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. CCBX partner agreements provide for a credit enhancement that covers the net charge-offs on CCBX loans and negative deposit accounts by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses, except in accordance with the program agreement for one partner where the Company was responsible for credit losses on approximately 5% of a $321.3 million loan portfolio. At December 31, 2025, our portion of this portfolio represented $22.1 million in loans. Net charge-offs for this $22.1 million in loans were $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, $1.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The following table details net charge-offs for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Community

Bank CCBX Total Gross charge-offs $ 24 $ 55,165 $ 55,189 $ 18 $ 54,516 $ 54,534 $ 139 $ 61,446 $ 61,585 Gross recoveries (2 ) (5,112 ) (5,114 ) (19 ) (5,270 ) (5,289 ) (3 ) (5,220 ) (5,223 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 22 $ 50,053 $ 50,075 $ (1 ) $ 49,246 $ 49,245 $ 136 $ 56,226 $ 56,362 Net charge-offs to

average loans(1) 0.00 % 10.83 % 5.31 % 0.00 % 11.07 % 5.37 % 0.03 % 14.65 % 6.56 %

(1) Annualized calculations shown for periods presented.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, a $45.9 million provision for credit losses was recorded for CCBX partner loans, compared to $58.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in the provision was largely due to a change in the mix of loans, bringing the CCBX allowance for credit losses to $151.3 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $155.5 million at September 30, 2025. As we continue to originate higher quality loans, these become a greater proportion of the CCBX portfolio, resulting in an improvement in expected losses and a reduced allowance for credit losses to loans receivable ratio. In general, CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement which indemnifies the Bank and through partner reimbursements for incurred losses.

In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans and reclassified negative deposit accounts. When the provision for CCBX credit losses and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements). Expected losses are recorded in the allowance for credit losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved when credit enhancement recoveries are received from the CCBX partner. If our partner is unable to fulfill their contracted obligations then the Bank could be exposed to additional credit losses. Management regularly evaluates and manages this counterparty risk with our CCBX partners.

The factors used in management’s analysis for community bank credit losses indicated that a provision recapture of $101,000 was needed for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to a provision recapture of $583,000 and a provision recapture of $1.1 for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The provision recapture in the current period was due to an improvement in the overall economic outlook, partially offset by a marginal increase in the overall portfolio historical loss rates.

The following table details the provision expense/(recapture) for the community bank and CCBX for the period indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Community bank $ (101 ) $ (583 ) $ (1,071 ) CCBX 45,893 58,847 63,741 Total provision expense $ 45,792 $ 58,264 $ 62,670





A provision for unfunded commitments of $2.2 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 primarily driven by an increase in the available commitment for CCBX loans partially offset by a decline in remaining weighted average life of the unfunded construction & land portfolio. A $14,000 provision for accrued interest receivable was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 on CCBX loans.

At December 31, 2025, our nonperforming assets were $64.1 million, or 1.35%, of total assets, compared to $59.8 million, or 1.31%, of total assets, at September 30, 2025, and $62.7 million, or 1.52%, of total assets, at December 31, 2024. These ratios are impacted by nonperforming CCBX loans that are covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements. As of December 31, 2025, $55.7 million of the $57.6 million in nonperforming CCBX loans were covered by CCBX partner credit enhancements described above. Additionally, certain CCBX partners employ collection practices that place specific loans on nonaccrual status to enhance collectability. As of December 31, 2025, $20.3 million of these loans are less than 90 days past due.

Nonperforming assets increased $4.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Community bank nonperforming loans increased $2.3 million from September 30, 2025 to $6.5 million as of December 31, 2025 with the addition of $4.3 million in nonaccrual loans partially offset by a $1.7 million payoff and other principal paydowns. CCBX nonperforming loans increased $2.0 million to $57.6 million from September 30, 2025. The increase in CCBX nonperforming loans is due to an increase of $1.8 million in nonaccrual loans from September 30, 2025 to $24.4 million, combined with a $220,000 increase in CCBX loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. As a result of the type of loans (primarily consumer loans) originated through our CCBX partners we would typically anticipate that balances 90 days past due or more and still accruing will generally increase as those loan portfolios grow, however, the ratio of CCBX loans 90+ days past due and still accruing to total CCBX loans receivable increased 0.01% compared to September 30, 2025, which we believe is a positive performance indicator for the CCBX portfolio. Installment/closed-end and revolving/open-end consumer loans originated through CCBX lending partners will continue to accrue interest until 120 and 180 days past due, respectively and are reported as substandard, 90 days or more days past due and still accruing. There were no repossessed assets or other real estate owned at December 31, 2025. Our nonperforming loans to loans receivable ratio was 1.71% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.61% at September 30, 2025, and 1.80% at December 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, there were $22,000 in community bank net charge-offs and $50.1 million in CCBX net charge-offs. These CCBX loans have a higher level of expected losses than our community bank loans, which is reflected in the factors for the allowance for credit losses.

The following table details the Company’s nonperforming assets for the periods indicated.

Consolidated As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,278 $ 2,297 $ 334 Real estate loans: Construction, land and land development — 1,697 — Residential real estate 38 — — Commercial real estate 4,344 348 — Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 21,433 19,677 10,262 Other consumer and other loans 2,875 2,820 8,967 Total nonaccrual loans 30,968 26,839 19,563 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 654 910 1,006 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,961 1,575 2,608 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 22,536 22,626 34,490 Other consumer and other loans 7,993 7,813 4,989 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 33,144 32,924 43,093 Total nonperforming loans 64,112 59,763 62,656 Real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 64,112 $ 59,763 $ 62,656 Total nonaccrual loans to loans receivable 0.83 % 0.72 % 0.56 % Total nonperforming loans to loans receivable 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.80 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 1.35 % 1.31 % 1.52 %





The following tables detail the CCBX and community bank nonperforming assets, which are included in the total nonperforming assets table above.

CCBX As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans: All other commercial & industrial loans $ 127 $ 157 $ 234 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 21,433 19,677 10,262 Other consumer and other loans 2,875 2,820 8,967 Total nonaccrual loans 24,435 22,654 19,463 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Commercial & industrial loans 654 910 1,006 Real estate loans: Residential real estate loans 1,961 1,575 2,608 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards 22,536 22,626 34,490 Other consumer and other loans 7,993 7,813 4,989 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more 33,144 32,924 43,093 Total nonperforming loans 57,579 55,578 62,556 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 57,579 $ 55,578 $ 62,556 Total CCBX nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 1.21 % 1.22 % 1.52 %





Community Bank As of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,151 $ 2,140 $ 100 Real estate: Construction, land and land development — 1,697 — Residential real estate 38 — — Commercial real estate 4,344 348 — Total nonaccrual loans 6,533 4,185 100 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more — — — Total nonperforming loans 6,533 4,185 100 Other real estate owned — — — Repossessed assets — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 6,533 $ 4,185 $ 100 Total community bank nonperforming assets to total consolidated assets 0.14 % 0.09 % — %





About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CCB) (the “Company”), is an Everett, Washington based bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries are Coastal Community Bank (“Bank”) and Arlington Olympic LLC. The $4.74 billion Bank provides service through 14 full-service branches in Snohomish, Island and King Counties, one loan production office in King County, the Internet and its mobile banking application. The Bank provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the Bank's CCBX segment. To learn more about the Company visit www.coastalbank.com .

CCB-ER

Contact

Eric Sprink, Chief Executive Officer, esprink@coastalbank.com

Brandon J. Soto, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, bsoto@coastalbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risk that the prolonged U.S. government shutdown, changes in U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs, may adversely impact our business, financial condition, and results of operations and those other risks and uncertainties discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent period filed and in any of our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

ASSETS December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash and due from banks $ 34,241 $ 34,928 $ 29,546 $ 43,467 $ 36,533 Interest earning deposits with other banks 702,729 607,330 690,213 580,835 415,980 Investment securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 29 31 33 34 35 Investment securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 48,218 43,911 45,544 46,957 47,286 Other investments 12,837 12,778 12,521 12,589 10,800 Loans held for sale 71,216 42,894 60,474 42,132 20,600 Loans receivable 3,749,531 3,703,848 3,540,330 3,517,359 3,486,565 Allowance for credit losses (169,530 ) (173,813 ) (164,794 ) (183,178 ) (176,994 ) Total loans receivable, net 3,580,001 3,530,035 3,375,536 3,334,181 3,309,571 CCBX credit enhancement asset 177,657 177,741 167,779 183,377 181,890 CCBX receivable 23,047 16,260 13,009 12,685 14,138 Premises and equipment, net 29,325 29,114 29,052 28,639 27,431 Lease right-of-use assets 4,821 4,788 4,891 5,117 5,219 Accrued interest receivable 18,613 20,493 20,849 21,109 21,104 Bank-owned life insurance, net 13,910 13,777 13,648 13,501 13,375 Deferred tax asset, net — — 3,829 3,912 3,600 Intangible assets, net 4,536 — — — — Other assets 20,257 18,996 13,635 10,747 13,646 Total assets $ 4,741,437 $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits $ 4,144,199 $ 3,972,563 $ 3,913,571 $ 3,791,229 $ 3,585,332 Subordinated debt, net 44,443 44,406 44,368 44,331 44,293 Junior subordinated debentures, net 3,593 3,593 3,592 3,592 3,591 Deferred compensation 267 281 295 310 332 Accrued interest payable 1,435 1,106 954 1,107 962 Lease liabilities 4,984 4,956 5,063 5,293 5,398 CCBX payable 27,492 31,221 32,939 29,391 29,171 Deferred tax liability, net 853 799 — — — Other liabilities 23,212 18,874 18,068 14,112 13,425 Total liabilities 4,250,478 4,077,799 4,018,850 3,889,365 3,682,504 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common Stock 233,438 230,399 230,423 229,659 228,177 Retained earnings 257,522 244,879 231,287 220,259 210,529 Accumulated other comprehensive

loss, net of tax (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) Total shareholders’ equity 490,959 475,277 461,709 449,917 438,704 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,741,437 $ 4,553,076 $ 4,480,559 $ 4,339,282 $ 4,121,208





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 100,206 $ 100,367 $ 98,867 $ 98,147 $ 95,575 Interest on interest earning deposits with

other banks 6,810 8,007 8,085 6,070 6,021 Interest on investment securities 635 616 626 650 661 Dividends on other investments 235 37 219 40 191 Total interest income 107,886 109,027 107,797 104,907 102,448 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 27,863 30,466 30,400 28,185 29,404 Interest on borrowed funds 658 660 660 660 667 Total interest expense 28,521 31,126 31,060 28,845 30,071 Net interest income 79,365 77,901 76,737 76,062 72,377 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 48,041 56,598 32,211 55,781 61,867 Net interest income after

provision for credit losses 31,324 21,303 44,526 20,281 10,510 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 882 903 913 860 932 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities,

net — 9 (439 ) 16 1 Other income 999 772 853 682 473 Noninterest income, excluding BaaS program income and BaaS indemnification income 1,881 1,684 1,327 1,558 1,406 Servicing and other BaaS fees 1,573 1,264 1,539 1,419 1,043 Transaction and interchange fees 4,924 4,878 5,109 3,833 3,699 Reimbursement of expenses 1,868 1,412 646 1,026 812 BaaS program income 8,365 7,554 7,294 6,278 5,554 BaaS credit enhancements 47,325 55,412 31,268 53,648 62,097 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,090 2,127 2,804 1,993 5,043 BaaS indemnification income 48,415 57,539 34,072 55,641 67,140 Total noninterest income 58,661 66,777 42,693 63,477 74,100 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 22,745 20,146 21,401 21,482 17,955 Occupancy 1,091 952 915 1,034 958 Data processing and software licenses 6,978 6,114 5,541 4,882 4,049 Legal and professional expenses 4,447 3,957 5,962 5,888 4,606 Point of sale expense 105 69 69 107 89 Excise taxes 756 696 681 722 778 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

("FDIC") assessments 817 815 790 755 750 Director and staff expenses 870 544 612 631 683 Marketing 259 272 50 50 28 Other expense 2,390 1,640 1,524 1,938 1,752 Noninterest expense, excluding BaaS loan and BaaS fraud expense 40,458 35,205 37,545 37,489 31,648 BaaS loan expense 31,256 32,840 32,483 32,507 30,720 BaaS fraud expense 1,090 2,127 2,804 1,993 5,043 BaaS loan and fraud expense 32,346 34,967 35,287 34,500 35,763 Total noninterest expense 72,804 70,172 72,832 71,989 67,411 Income before provision for income

taxes 17,181 17,908 14,387 11,769 17,199 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 4,538 4,316 3,359 2,039 3,832 NET INCOME $ 12,643 $ 13,592 $ 11,028 $ 9,730 $ 13,367 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.90 $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.82 $ 0.88 $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 0.94 Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding: Basic 15,116,005 15,093,274 15,033,296 14,962,507 13,828,605 Diluted 15,455,856 15,443,987 15,447,923 15,462,041 14,268,229





COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest earning deposits with

other banks $ 682,663 $ 6,810 3.96 % $ 719,191 $ 8,007 4.42 % $ 501,654 $ 6,021 4.77 % Investment securities, available-for-sale(2) 31 — — 33 — — 39 — — Investment securities, held-to-maturity(2) 46,431 635 5.43 45,030 616 5.43 48,126 661 5.46 Other investments 12,809 235 7.28 12,730 37 1.15 10,783 191 7.05 Loans receivable(3) 3,740,073 100,206 10.63 3,636,545 100,367 10.95 3,419,476 95,575 11.12 Total interest earning assets 4,482,007 107,886 9.55 4,413,529 109,027 9.80 3,980,078 102,448 10.24 Noninterest earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (168,725 ) (158,525 ) (156,687 ) Other noninterest earning assets 305,068 286,002 277,922 Total assets $ 4,618,350 $ 4,541,006 $ 4,101,313 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 3,443,247 $ 27,863 3.21 % $ 3,394,664 $ 30,466 3.56 % $ 3,068,357 $ 29,404 3.81 % FHLB advances and other borrowings — — — — — — — 1 — Subordinated debt 44,420 599 5.35 44,383 598 5.35 44,272 599 5.38 Junior subordinated debentures 3,593 59 6.51 3,592 62 6.85 3,591 67 7.42 Total interest bearing liabilities 3,491,260 28,521 3.24 3,442,639 31,126 3.59 3,116,220 30,071 3.84 Noninterest bearing deposits 590,340 577,820 577,453 Other liabilities 55,075 52,447 50,824 Total shareholders' equity 481,675 468,100 356,816 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,618,350 $ 4,541,006 $ 4,101,313 Net interest income $ 79,365 $ 77,901 $ 72,377 Interest rate spread 6.31 % 6.21 % 6.40 % Net interest margin(4) 7.03 % 7.00 % 7.23 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(3) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.







COASTAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES – BY SEGMENT - QUARTERLY

(Dollars in thousands; unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Community Bank Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ 1,905,430 $ 31,337 6.52 % $ 1,871,588 $ 30,724 6.51 % $ 1,892,298 $ 31,043 6.53 % Total interest earning assets 1,905,430 31,337 6.52 1,871,588 30,724 6.51 1,892,298 31,043 6.53 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 1,091,322 6,282 2.28 % 1,096,883 7,136 2.58 % 1,029,346 7,161 2.77 % Intrabank liability 306,684 3,059 3.96 271,961 3,028 4.42 357,442 4,290 4.77 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,398,006 9,341 2.65 1,368,844 10,164 2.95 1,386,788 11,451 3.28 Noninterest bearing deposits 507,424 502,744 505,510 Net interest income $ 21,996 $ 20,560 $ 19,592 Net interest margin(3) 4.58 % 4.36 % 4.12 % CCBX Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2)(4) $ 1,833,904 $ 68,846 14.89 % $ 1,764,957 $ 69,643 15.65 % $ 1,527,178 $ 64,532 16.81 % Intrabank asset 600,937 5,995 3.96 607,900 6,768 4.42 583,776 7,007 4.78 Total interest earning assets 2,434,841 74,841 12.19 2,372,857 76,411 12.78 2,110,954 71,539 13.48 Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits 2,351,925 21,581 3.64 % 2,297,781 23,330 4.03 % 2,039,011 22,243 4.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,351,925 21,581 3.64 2,297,781 23,330 4.03 2,039,011 22,243 4.34 Noninterest bearing deposits 82,916 75,076 71,943 Net interest income $ 53,260 $ 53,081 $ 49,296 Net interest margin(3) 8.68 % 8.88 % 9.29 % Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(5) 3.59 % 3.38 % 3.50 %





For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Yield /

Cost(1) Treasury & Administration Assets Interest earning assets: Loans receivable(2) $ 739 $ 23 12.35 % $ — $ — — % $ — $ — — % Interest earning deposits with other banks 682,663 6,810 3.96 719,191 8,007 4.42 501,654 6,021 4.77 Investment securities, available-for-sale(6) 31 — — 33 — — 39 — — Investment securities, held-to-maturity(6) 46,431 635 5.43 45,030 616 5.43 48,126 661 5.46 Other investments 12,809 235 7.28 12,730 37 1.15 10,783 191 7.05 Total interest earning assets 742,673 7,703 4.11 % 776,984 — 8,660 4.42 % 560,602 6,873 4.88 % Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities: FHLB advances and borrowings $ — — — % $ — — — % $ — 1 — % Subordinated debt 44,420 599 5.35 44,383 598 5.35 44,272 599 5.38 Junior subordinated debentures 3,593 59 6.51 3,592 62 6.85 3,591 67 7.42 Intrabank liability, net(7) 294,253 2,936 3.96 335,939 3,740 4.42 226,334 2,717 4.78 Total interest bearing liabilities 342,266 3,594 4.17 383,914 4,400 4.55 274,197 3,384 4.91 Net interest income $ 4,109 $ 4,260 $ 3,489 Net interest margin(3) 2.20 % 2.18 % 2.48 %

(1) Yields and costs are annualized.

(2) Includes loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans.

(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by the average total interest earning assets.

(4) CCBX yield does not include the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements and originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release for the impact of BaaS loan expense on CCBX loan yield.

(5) Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, includes the impact of BaaS loan expense. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit enhancements, fraud enhancements, originating & servicing CCBX loans. See reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

(6) For presentation in this table, average balances and the corresponding average rates for investment securities are based upon historical cost, adjusted for amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts.

(7) Intrabank assets and liabilities are consolidated for period calculations and presented as intrabank asset, net or intrabank liability, net in the table above.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of financial performance.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these adjusted measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled adjusted measures reported by other companies.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense on net loan income and yield on loans and CCBX loans and the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income and net interest margin.

Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on loan income and the yield on loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on loans.

Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net BaaS loan income and the yield on CCBX loans. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is yield on CCBX loans.

Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net interest income.

CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense, is a non-GAAP measure that includes the impact of BaaS loan expense on net interest rate margin. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is CCBX net interest margin.

Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

CCBX As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31

2025 September 30

2025 December 31

2024 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans: CCBX loan yield (GAAP)(1) 14.89 % 15.65 % 16.81 % Total average CCBX loans receivable $ 1,833,904 $ 1,764,957 $ 1,527,178 Interest and earned fee income on CCBX loans (GAAP) 68,846 69,643 64,532 BaaS loan expense (31,256 ) (32,840 ) (30,720 ) Net BaaS loan income $ 37,590 $ 36,803 $ 33,812 Net BaaS loan income divided by average CCBX loans(1) 8.13 % 8.27 % 8.81 % CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: CCBX net interest margin(1) 8.68 % 8.88 % 9.29 % CCBX earning assets 2,434,841 2,372,857 2,110,954 Net interest income (GAAP) 53,260 53,081 49,296 Less: BaaS loan expense (31,256 ) (32,840 ) (30,720 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS

loan expense $ 22,004 $ 20,241 $ 18,576 CCBX net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 3.59 % 3.38 % 3.50 %





Consolidated As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31

2025 September 30

2025 December 31

2024 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense: Net interest margin(1) 7.03 % 7.00 % 7.23 % Earning assets 4,482,007 4,413,529 3,980,078 Net interest income (GAAP) 79,365 77,901 72,377 Less: BaaS loan expense (31,256 ) (32,840 ) (30,720 ) Net interest income, net of BaaS loan expense $ 48,109 $ 45,061 $ 41,657 Net interest margin, net of BaaS loan expense(1) 4.26 % 4.05 % 4.16 % Loan income net of BaaS loan expense divided by average loans: Loan yield (GAAP)(1) 10.63 % 10.95 % 11.12 % Total average loans receivable $ 3,740,073 $ 3,636,545 $ 3,419,476 Interest and earned fee income on loans (GAAP) 100,206 100,367 95,575 BaaS loan expense (31,256 ) (32,840 ) (30,720 ) Net loan income $ 68,950 $ 67,527 $ 64,855 Loan income, net of BaaS loan expense, divided by average loans(1) 7.31 % 7.37 % 7.55 %

(1) Annualized calculations for periods presented.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) on noninterest expense. Certain noninterest expenses are reimbursed by our CCBX partners. In accordance with GAAP we recognize all expenses in noninterest expense and the reimbursement of expenses from our CCBX partners in noninterest income. This non-GAAP measure shows the portion of noninterest expenses that are reimbursed by partners to assist the understanding of how the increases in noninterest expense are related to expenses incurred for and reimbursed by CCBX partners. The most comparable GAAP measure is noninterest expense.

As of and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses (BaaS) Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 72,804 $ 70,172 $ 67,411 Less: BaaS loan expense 31,256 32,840 30,720 Less: BaaS fraud expense 1,090 2,127 5,043 Less: Reimbursement of expenses 1,868 1,412 812 Noninterest expense, net of BaaS loan expense, BaaS fraud expense and reimbursement of expenses $ 38,590 $ 33,793 $ 30,836





The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the impact of intangible assets on book value per share. We calculate tangible book value per share as total shareholders’ equity at the end of the relevant period, less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by the outstanding number of our common shares at the end of each period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per share.

As of (dollars in thousands, except per share information, unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Tangible book value per share Book value (GAAP) $ 32.43 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37 Total shareholders' equity 490,959 475,277 461,709 449,917 438,704 Less: Intangible assets 4,536 — — — — Tangible book value $ 486,423 $ 475,277 $ 461,709 $ 449,917 $ 438,704 Common shares outstanding 15,140,192 15,112,000 15,093,036 15,009,225 14,935,298 Tangible book value per share $ 32.13 $ 31.45 $ 30.59 $ 29.98 $ 29.37





APPENDIX A

As of December 31, 2025

Industry Concentration

We have a diversified loan portfolio, representing a wide variety of industries. Our major categories of loans are commercial real estate, consumer and other loans, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction, land and land development loans. Together they represent $3.76 billion in outstanding loan balances. When combined with $2.31 billion in unused commitments the total of these categories is $6.06 billion.

Commercial real estate loans represent the largest segment of our loans, comprising 34.2% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $28.1 million, and the combined total in commercial real estate loans represents $1.31 billion, or 21.7% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our commercial real estate portfolio as of December 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available

Loan

Commitments Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans Apartments $ 366,509 $ 5,691 $ 372,200 6.1 % $ 3,899 94 Hotel/Motel 161,105 1,454 162,559 2.7 6,713 24 Convenience Store 135,981 3,345 139,326 2.3 2,229 61 Warehouse 100,956 247 101,203 1.7 1,836 55 Retail 100,036 851 100,887 1.7 1,031 97 Mixed use 87,704 6,591 94,295 1.6 1,020 86 Office 85,237 3,522 88,759 1.5 991 86 Mini Storage 79,827 303 80,130 1.3 3,991 20 Strip Mall 43,029 — 43,029 0.7 6,147 7 Manufacturing 32,353 1,195 33,548 0.6 1,294 25 Groups < 0.60% of total 93,119 4,909 98,028 1.5 1,225 76 Total $ 1,285,856 $ 28,108 $ 1,313,964 21.7 % $ 2,038 631





Consumer loans comprise 35.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $887.8 million, and the combined total in consumer and other loans represents $2.22 billion, or 36.5% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. The $887.8 million in commitments is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits. As illustrated in the table below, our CCBX partners bring in a large number of mostly smaller dollar loans, resulting in an average consumer loan balance of just $800. CCBX consumer loans are underwritten to CCBX credit standards, and underwriting of these loans is regularly tested, including quarterly testing for partners with the largest exposures.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our consumer and other loan portfolio as of December 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments(1) Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans CCBX consumer loans Credit cards $ 622,682 $ 819,495 $ 1,442,177 23.8 % $ 1.4 435,236 Installment loans 664,838 45,115 709,953 11.7 0.8 864,638 Lines of credit 10,027 9,635 19,662 0.3 0.1 89,736 Other loans 16,842 — 16,842 0.3 0.1 252,381 Community bank consumer loans Installment loans 3,010 4 3,014 0.0 111.5 27 Lines of credit 140 409 549 0.0 4.5 31 Other loans 10,922 13,138 24,060 0.4 28.6 382 Total $ 1,328,461 $ 887,796 $ 2,216,257 36.5 % $ 0.8 1,642,431

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





Residential real estate loans comprise 12.4% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $684.5 million, which is subject to partner/portfolio maximum limits, and the combined total in residential real estate loans represents $1.15 billion, or 19.0% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table summarizes our loan commitments by industry for our residential real estate loan portfolio as of December 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments(1) Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments(1) % of Total Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans CCBX residential real estate loans Home equity lines of credit $ 264,059 $ 631,973 $ 896,032 14.8 % $ 25 10,451 Community bank residential real estate loans Closed end, secured by first liens 164,351 529 164,880 2.7 293 293 Home equity lines of credit 28,294 50,302 78,596 1.3 257 257 Closed end, second liens 9,648 1,681 11,329 0.2 28 28 Total $ 466,352 $ 684,485 $ 1,150,837 19.0 % $ 42 11,029

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





Commercial and industrial loans comprise 12.1% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represents an additional $609.4 million, and the combined total in commercial and industrial loans represents $1.06 billion, or 17.5% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments. Included in commercial and industrial loans is $210.5 million in outstanding capital call lines, with an additional $519.1 million in available loan commitments which is limited to a $350.0 million portfolio maximum. Capital call lines are provided to venture capital firms through one of our CCBX BaaS clients. These loans are secured by the capital call rights and are individually underwritten to the Bank’s credit standards, and the underwriting is reviewed by the Bank on every capital call line.

The following table summarizes our loan commitment by industry for our commercial and industrial loan portfolio as of December 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments(1) Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments(1) % of Total

Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments) Average Loan

Balance Number of

Loans CCBX C&I loans Capital call lines $ 210,480 $ 519,135 $ 729,615 12.0 % $ 1,697 124 Retail and other loans 19,166 23,859 43,025 0.7 8 2,490 Community bank C&I loans Financial institutions 92,017 — 92,017 1.5 4,183 22 Construction/Contractor services 31,196 31,728 62,924 1.1 173 180 Manufacturing 4,435 4,113 8,548 0.1 120 37 Maintenance and repair 7,751 278 8,029 0.1 646 12 Medical / Dental / Other care 4,855 760 5,615 0.1 486 10 Groups < 0.20% of total 84,185 29,543 113,728 1.9 390 216 Total $ 454,085 $ 609,416 $ 1,063,501 17.5 % $ 147 3,091

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.

Construction, land and land development loans comprise 5.9% of our total balance of outstanding loans as of December 31, 2025. Unused commitments to extend credit represent an additional $98.2 million, and the combined total in construction, land and land development loans represents $320.3 million, or 5.3% of our total outstanding loans and loan commitments.

The following table details our loan commitment for our construction, land and land development portfolio as of December 31, 2025:

(dollars in thousands; unaudited) Outstanding

Balance Available Loan

Commitments Total

Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments % of Total Loans

(Outstanding

Balance &

Available

Commitments) Average Loan

Balance Number of Loans Commercial construction $ 124,894 $ 50,467 $ 175,361 2.9 % $ 8,326 15 Residential construction 37,395 39,676 77,071 1.3 1,558 24 Developed land loans 20,559 420 20,979 0.3 1,285 16 Undeveloped land loans 20,704 — 20,704 0.4 1,380 15 Land development 18,523 7,675 26,198 0.4 2,058 9 Total $ 222,075 $ 98,238 $ 320,313 5.3 % $ 2,811 79





Exposure and risk in our construction, land and land development portfolio increased compared to recent periods as indicated in the following table:

Outstanding Balance as of (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Commercial construction $ 124,894 $ 124,240 $ 104,078 $ 96,716 $ 83,216 Residential construction 37,395 35,929 39,831 39,375 40,940 Undeveloped land loans 20,704 20,584 20,067 16,684 8,665 Developed land loans 20,559 22,756 22,875 7,788 8,305 Land development 18,523 14,552 7,299 5,988 7,072 Total $ 222,075 $ 218,061 $ 194,150 $ 166,551 $ 148,198





Commitments to extend credit total $2.31 billion at December 31, 2025, however we do not anticipate our customers using the $2.31 billion that is showing as available due to CCBX partner and portfolio limits.

The following table presents outstanding commitments to extend credit as of December 31, 2025:

Consolidated (dollars in thousands; unaudited) As of December

31, 2025 (1) Commitments to extend credit: Credit cards $ 819,495 Residential real estate loans 684,485 Commercial and industrial loans – capital call lines 519,135 Commercial and industrial loans 90,281 Construction – commercial real estate loans 58,562 Consumer and other loans 68,302 Construction – residential real estate loans 39,676 Commercial real estate loans 28,108 Total commitments to extend credit $ 2,308,044

(1) Total exposure on CCBX loans is subject to CCBX partner/portfolio maximum limits.





We have individual CCBX partner portfolio limits with each of our partners to manage loan concentration risk, liquidity risk and counter-party partner risk. For example, as of December 31, 2025, capital call lines outstanding balance totaled $210.5 million and, while commitments to underlying customers totaled $519.1 million, the commitments are limited to a maximum of $350.0 million by agreement with the partner. If a CCBX partner goes over their individual limit, it would be a breach of their contract and the Bank may impose penalties and would have the choice to fund or not fund the loan.

See the table below for CCBX portfolio maximums and related available commitments:

CCBX (dollars in thousands; unaudited) Balance Percent of CCBX

Loans Receivable Available

Commitments(1) Maximum Portfolio

Size Cash

Reserve/Pledge

Account Amount(2) Commercial and industrial loans: Capital call lines $ 210,480 11.6 % $ 519,135 $ 350,000 $ — All other commercial & industrial loans 19,166 1.1 23,859 515,589 786 Real estate loans: Home equity lines of credit(3) 264,059 14.6 631,973 400,000 28,701 Consumer and other loans: Credit cards - cash secured 56 — — Credit cards - unsecured 622,626 819,495 41,408 Credit cards - total 622,682 34.4 819,495 900,000 41,408 Installment loans - cash secured 162,072 45,115 — Installment loans - unsecured 502,766 — (3,954 ) Installment loans - total 664,838 36.8 45,115 1,740,813 (3,954 ) Other consumer and other loans 26,869 1.5 9,635 478,598 214 Gross CCBX loans receivable 1,808,094 100.0 % $ 2,049,212 $ 4,385,000 $ 67,155 Net deferred origination fees (542 ) Loans receivable $ 1,807,552

(1) Remaining commitment available, net of outstanding balance.

(2) Balances are as of January 8, 2026.

(3) These home equity lines of credit are secured by residential real estate and are accessed by using a credit card, but are classified as 1-4 family residential properties per regulatory guidelines.





APPENDIX B

As of December 31, 2025

CCBX – BaaS Reporting Information

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, $47.3 million was recorded in BaaS credit enhancements related to the provision for credit losses - loans and reserve for unfunded commitments for CCBX partner loans and negative deposit accounts. Agreements with our CCBX partners provide for a credit enhancement provided by the partner which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred losses. In accordance with accounting guidance, we estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these CCBX loans, unfunded commitments, negative deposit accounts and accrued interest receivable on CCBX partner loans. When the provision for credit losses - loans and provision for unfunded commitments is recorded, a credit enhancement asset is also recorded on the balance sheet through noninterest income (BaaS credit enhancements) in recognition of the CCBX partner legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse losses. The credit enhancement asset is relieved as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the CCBX partner or taken from the partner's cash reserve account. Agreements with our CCBX partners also provide protection to the Bank from fraud by indemnifying or reimbursing incurred fraud losses. BaaS fraud includes non-credit fraud losses on loans and deposits originated through partners. Generally fraud losses related to loans are comprised primarily of first payment defaults. Fraud losses are recorded when incurred as losses in noninterest expense, and the enhancement received from the CCBX partner is recorded in noninterest income, resulting in a net impact of zero to the income statement. Many CCBX partners also pledge a cash reserve account at the Bank, which the Bank can collect from when losses occur that is then replenished by the partner on a regular interval. Although agreements with our CCBX partners provide for credit enhancements that provide protection to the Bank from credit and fraud losses if our partner is unable to fulfill their contractual obligation and if the cash flows on the loans were not sufficient to fund the reimbursement of loan losses, then the Bank would be exposed to additional loan and deposit losses as a result of this counterparty risk. If a CCBX partner does not replenish their cash reserve account, the Bank may consider an alternative plan for funding the cash reserve. This may involve the possibility of adjusting the funding amounts or timelines to better align with the partner's specific situation. If a mutually agreeable funding plan is not agreed to, the Bank could declare the agreement in default, take over servicing and cease paying the partner for servicing the loan and providing credit enhancements. The Bank would evaluate any remaining credit enhancement asset from the CCBX partner in the event the partner defaulted to determine if a write-off is appropriate. If a write-off occurs, the Bank would stop payments to the CCBX partner and retain the full yield and any fee income on the loan portfolio going forward, decreasing our BaaS loan expense.

The Bank records contractual interest earned from the borrowers on CCBX partner loans in interest income, adjusted for origination costs, which are paid or payable to the CCBX partners. BaaS loan expense represents the amount paid or payable to partners for credit and fraud enhancements and originating and servicing CCBX loans. To determine net revenue (Net BaaS loan income) earned from CCBX loan relationships, the Bank takes BaaS loan interest income and deducts BaaS loan expense to arrive at Net BaaS loan income (a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release) which can be compared to interest income on the Company’s community bank loans.

The following table illustrates how CCBX partner loan income and expenses are recorded in the financial statements:

Loan income and related loan expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Yield on loans(1) 14.89 % 15.65 % 16.81 % BaaS loan interest income $ 68,846 $ 69,643 $ 64,532 Less: BaaS loan expense 31,256 32,840 30,720 Net BaaS loan income(2) $ 37,590 $ 36,803 $ 33,812 Net BaaS loan income divided by average BaaS loans(1)(2) 8.13 % 8.27 % 8.81 %

(1) Annualized calculation for quarterly periods shown.

(2) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures are set forth in the preceding section of this earnings release.

Despite an increase in average CCBX loans receivable, a change in loan mix and lower interest rates resulted in decreased interest income on CCBX loans during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Our strategy is to optimize the CCBX loan portfolio and strengthen our balance sheet through originating higher quality new loans with enhanced credit standards. These higher quality loans tend to have lower stated rates and expected losses than some of our CCBX loans historically. Current loan sales and new loan growth are at more similar interest rates compared to prior periods when we were selling loans with higher risk and higher interest rates and replacing them with higher quality lower interest rate loans. We continue to manage CCBX credit and concentration levels in an effort to optimize our loan portfolio and also generate off-balance sheet fee income. Growth in CCBX loans has resulted in an increase in interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The following tables are a summary of the interest components, direct fees and expenses of BaaS for the periods indicated and are not inclusive of all income and expense related to BaaS.

Interest income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 BaaS loan interest income $ 68,846 $ 69,643 $ 64,532 Total BaaS loan interest income $ 68,846 $ 69,643 $ 64,532





Interest expense Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 BaaS interest expense $ 21,581 $ 23,330 $ 22,243 Total BaaS interest expense $ 21,581 $ 23,330 $ 22,243





BaaS income Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 BaaS program income: Servicing and other BaaS fees $ 1,573 $ 1,264 $ 1,043 Transaction and interchange fees 4,924 4,878 3,699 Reimbursement of expenses 1,868 1,412 812 Total BaaS program income 8,365 7,554 5,554 BaaS indemnification income: BaaS credit enhancements 47,325 55,412 62,097 BaaS fraud enhancements 1,090 2,127 5,043 BaaS indemnification income 48,415 57,539 67,140 Total noninterest BaaS income $ 56,780 $ 65,093 $ 72,694





Servicing and other BaaS fees increased $309,000, and transaction and interchange fees increased $46,000 in the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. We expect servicing and other BaaS fees to be higher when bringing on new partners and then to decrease when transaction and interchange fees increase as partner activity grows and these recurring fees exceed contracted minimum fees. Increases in BaaS reimbursement of fees offset increases in noninterest expense from BaaS expenses covered by CCBX partners.

BaaS loan and fraud expense: Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands; unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 BaaS loan expense $ 31,256 $ 32,840 $ 30,720 BaaS fraud expense 1,090 2,127 5,043 Total BaaS loan and fraud expense $ 32,346 $ 34,967 $ 35,763





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1561ad56-b4c5-4d94-a618-c6aaf4458588

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e082aa43-bbf7-4acd-9622-a95a24384148

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d590de5-df90-4087-997d-094ac41ae8ee