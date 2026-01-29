Kymera Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in BREADTH Phase 2b Asthma Clinical Trial of KT-621, a First-in-Class, Oral STAT6 Degrader

Data from the BREADTH Phase 2b asthma trial is expected to be reported in late-2027

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that it recently initiated dosing in its BREADTH Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating KT-621, an oral, highly selective, potent degrader of STAT6, in patients with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma. The Company expects to report data from the BREADTH trial in late-2027.

“Untreated asthma can result in long-term medical complications. We continue to hear from physicians and patients that new treatment options are desperately needed. Dosing the first patient in our BREADTH study marks an important step in advancing KT-621 as a novel oral treatment option for patients living with chronic, debilitating Type 2 diseases,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Kymera Therapeutics. “This milestone builds on our compelling data and clinical progress and reflects our broader vision to deliver novel, convenient oral medicines with biologics-like activity for inflammatory diseases with significant unmet need including asthma.”

The KT-621 BREADTH Phase 2b clinical trial is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging study evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of three doses of KT-621 in approximately 264 adult patients with moderate to severe eosinophilic asthma over 12 weeks. Baseline eligibility criteria include an absolute blood eosinophil count of ≥300 cells/uL, fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) ≥25 ppb, and a pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) 40 to 80% of predicted normal. The primary endpoint is the change from baseline in FEV1. Secondary endpoints will evaluate a range of additional safety, efficacy, and quality of life measures. More information on the BREADTH study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT# 07323654).

The KT-621 BROADEN2 Phase 2b trial in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) adolescent and adult patients is also ongoing. The Company expects to report data from the BROADEN2 trial by mid-2027. More information on the BROADEN2 study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT# 07217015). The ongoing parallel Phase 2b studies in AD and asthma are expected to accelerate KT-621 development and enable dose selection for subsequent parallel Phase 3 registrational studies across multiple Type 2 indications.

About KT-621

KT-621 is an investigational, first-in-class, once daily, oral degrader of STAT6, the specific transcription factor responsible for IL-4/IL-13 signaling and the central driver of Type 2 inflammation, and currently in Phase 2 clinical testing. In the Phase 1 clinical study in atopic dermatitis patients, KT-621 demonstrated deep STAT6 degradation in blood and skin, robust reductions in disease-relevant Type 2 inflammatory biomarkers, meaningful improvements on clinical endpoints and patient-reported outcomes in AD and comorbid asthma and allergic rhinitis, and was well tolerated with a favorable safety profile. KT-621, the first STAT6-directed drug to enter clinical evaluation, has the potential to transform treatment paradigms for more than 140 million patients around the world, including children and adults, suffering from Type 2 diseases such as atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), prurigo nodularis (PN), and bullous pemphigoid (BP), among others.

About Asthma

Asthma is a chronic inflammatory lung disease characterized by airway swelling and narrowing, which can make breathing difficult and can be potentially life threatening. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, and chest tightness or pain. While there are currently available medicines for asthma, such as inhalers and injectable biologics, there remains a significant unmet need and opportunity to improve treatment options for millions of patients. Learn more about asthma on Kymera’s website.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients’ lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston’s top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn.

