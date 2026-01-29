Cibus, Inc. Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS) (the “Company” or “Cibus”), a leading agricultural technology company that develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 13,333,333 shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Class A Common Stock”), at a public offering price of $1.50 per share (the “Offering”). Members of Cibus’ Board of Directors will purchase 1,000,000 shares of Class A Common Stock in the Offering at the public offering price.

The Company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,999,999 shares of Class A Common Stock to cover over-allotments, if any. All shares of Class A Common Stock to be sold in the Offering are to be sold by the Company.

The gross proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $20.0 million (or $23.0 million if the underwriter exercises its option to purchase additional shares of Class A Common Stock in full) before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions in the Offering and other estimated expenses payable by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on January 30, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including to fund further development of its weed management traits in Rice and to pay accrued professional expenses for advisory services.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole underwriter for the Offering.

This Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-273062), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 30, 2023, as amended on October 25, 2023, and declared effective by the SEC on October 27, 2023. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, when available, may be obtained from BTIG, LLC, at 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022 or by telephone at (212) 593-7555, or by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in developing traits (characteristics) that address critical productivity, yield and sustainability challenges. Cibus’ proprietary high-throughput gene-editing technologies drive its long-term focus on productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses its gene editing technologies to develop plant traits at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to customers in exchange for royalties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continue,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the Offering and the expected use of the proceeds from the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Cibus’ control, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure to satisfy customary closing conditions and the risk factors and other matters set forth in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus included in the registration statement and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by Cibus’ management, which are based only on information currently available to it when, and speak only as of the date, such statement is made. Cibus does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by law.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jeff Sonnek – ICR

jeff.sonnek@icrinc.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

media@cibus.com

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com

203-918-4347