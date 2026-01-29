Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to Host Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Tuesday, February 24th, 2026

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (Nasdaq: SKWD) (“Skyward Group” or “the Company”), expects to issue its fourth quarter 2025 earnings after market close on Monday, February 23rd which will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Quarterly Results. Fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results do not include the financial results of Apollo Group Holdings Ltd. due to the acquisition closing January 1st, 2026.

Skyward Group will host its earnings call to review the fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24th at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at investors.skywardinsurance.com under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and Lloyds businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry’s most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders.

SKWD is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, which represents the top fourth of all Nasdaq listed companies. For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com

Investor Contact

Kevin Reed

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-206-7860

kreed@skywardinsurance.com

Media Contact

Haley Doughty

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

713-935-4944

hdoughty@skywardinsurance.com