"Global Electronic Adhesives Market Projected to Surge to USD 10.77 Billion by 2035"

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Adhesives Market: Distribution by Type of Electronic Adhesives, Type of Resin, Type of Form, Application Area, Type of Enterprise, End-Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global electronic adhesives market is poised for robust growth, with estimates predicting an expansion from USD 5.54 billion in 2025 to USD 10.77 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.86%. This insight comes from a comprehensive analysis incorporating key metrics such as Porter's five forces and SWOT analysis, focused on identifying mega trends and other strategic frameworks.

Electronic adhesives are crucial in assembling and enhancing electronic components by providing mechanical support, electrical insulation, and protection against environmental factors. These adhesives are finding increasing relevance as the electronics sector evolves toward high-density, compact devices like smartphones and medical sensors. Such applications require adhesives capable of performing effectively in limited spaces while withstanding thermal and environmental stresses, underscoring why market growth is anticipated.

Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Competitive Landscape: Currently, the market landscape is characterized by participation from major tech giants and startups, with companies like 3M Company, Arkema, BASF, and Dow leading. These firms invest substantially in R&D to innovate high-performance adhesives for modern applications, including flexible and automotive electronics.

Market Drivers: The proliferation of electronic devices across sectors such as telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics is driving demand for advanced adhesives. This demand is further propelled by trends toward smaller components and high-performance electronics. Additionally, the rise of electric vehicles and semiconductor advancements are significant growth factors, while sustainability initiatives shape the formulation and regulatory landscape.

Market Trends

Key trends driving the market include miniaturization, demand for flexible electronics, and rising interest in sustainable solutions. Nanotechnology and low-temperature curing innovations are enhancing assembly efficiency and bonding effectiveness. Electrically and thermally conductive adhesives are now essential in automotive, 5G, and IoT sectors for improved thermal management and reliability.

Sustainability remains a pivotal theme, particularly in the automotive industry, as electric vehicles and smart wearables advance. This has led to increasing demand for lead-free and low-VOC adhesives that conform to environmental standards, reinforcing the industry's shift towards eco-friendly solutions.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by adhesive type, resin type, form, application area, enterprise type, end-use industry, and region. Currently, electrically conductive adhesives hold a significant share due to their role in fast-growing sectors like consumer electronics and renewable energy. Epoxy resins dominate due to their thermal stability and robust insulation properties.

Regionally, Asia stands out as the leading market, driven by a booming electronics manufacturing sector, with China playing a central role. This region's extensive market offers ample opportunities for growth and innovation in electronic adhesives technologies.

Report Coverage

Market analysis and opportunity assessment across key segments such as adhesive type, resin type, and application area.

In-depth competitor analysis, company profiles, and insights into megatrends and patent landscapes.

Strategic frameworks including Porter's Five Forces, SWOT, and value chain analysis.

The report answers essential questions on market size, leading companies, growth drivers, and regional performance, while offering additional benefits such as complimentary Excel dashboards and custom content options, ensuring it remains a critical tool for stakeholders in the electronic adhesives market.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3M Company

Arkema

Ashland Global Holdings

DELO Adhesives

Dow Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel

Huntsman International

Pidilite Industries

Sika AG

Covestro

Boyd Corporation

Bondline Electronic Adhesives

Avery Dennison

Atom Adhesives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehtyl9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.