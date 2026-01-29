First Northwest Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) ("First Northwest" or the "Company"), the holding company for First Fed Bank ("First Fed" or the "Bank"), today reported net income of $382,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $802,000 for the third quarter of 2025 and a net loss of $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted income per share were $0.04 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted income per share of $0.09 for the third quarter of 2025 and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the fourth quarter of 2024. 

Management Outlook:
"As we enter 2026, we are building on momentum that began in 2025," said Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northwest and First Fed. "Our focus is clear: to position First Fed as a high-performing bank by leveraging data to operate more efficiently, strengthening our core deposit base and generating high-quality, relationship-based loan growth. I am encouraged by the progress our team has made and believe we are well prepared for the year ahead. The First Fed team remains committed to serving our communities and delivering exceptional service."

Other Announcements:
First Fed will permanently close its Bellevue branch, located at 1100 Bellevue Way Northeast in Bellevue, Washington, on April 30, 2026. This decision reflects the Bank’s commitment to adapt to ongoing shifts in customer behavior toward digital banking services. "Customer preferences continue to evolve, and we are seeing that, for this location, the use of online and mobile banking services continues to become more prevalent than in-person visits," said Curt Queyrouze. "Closing this branch allows us to focus on streamlined delivery channels that are convenient, secure and bring innovative banking solutions to our markets." This closure is expected to reduce future annual operating expenses by approximately $900,000. First Fed purchased the Bellevue branch from Sterling Bank and Trust, FSB in July 2021. Bellevue branch customers will continue to have access to their accounts through the Bank's online and mobile platforms, ATM network and branches. First Fed remains committed to serving its communities and looks forward to continuing to provide exceptional banking experiences through multiple channels.

The Board of Directors of First Northwest did not declare a dividend for the current quarter. This decision reflects the Company's disciplined approach to capital management and its commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet. The Board will continue to evaluate future dividend decisions in alignment with Company’s long-term strategic objectives.

Fourth Quarter Insights:

 Net interest margin increased to 3.00% for the current quarter compared to 2.91% in the third quarter of 2025, primarily as a result of a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
 Cost of total deposits dropped to 2.12% for the current quarter from 2.20% in the preceding quarter as higher-rate certificates of deposit ("CDs") matured and rates paid on selected deposit products were lowered to align with the recent rate cuts implemented by the Federal Reserve.
 First Fed risk-based capital ratios remained relatively stable at 13.6% for the current quarter compared to 13.7% in the third quarter of 2025, and 13.6% for the fourth quarter of 2024.
 Brokered deposits decreased $17.9 million, or 17.1%, to $86.5 million at December 31, 2025 from $104.4 million at September 30, 2025, and decreased $96.4 million, or 52.7%, from $182.9 million at December 31, 2024.
 Advances increased $48.5 million, or 21.6%, to $273.5 million at December 31, 2025 from $225.0 million at September 30, 2025, partially offsetting the $54.2 million decrease in deposit balances.
 A provision for credit losses on loans of $466,000 was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a recapture of $620,000 for the preceding quarter and a provision for credit losses on loans of $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.
   

Other significant events:

 The Bank has continued to vigorously defend the previously disclosed legal proceedings, filing its Answer and Affirmative Defenses in the Socotra REIT matter and commencing initial discovery in the 3|5|2 Capital matter.
 The reimbursement from the Bank's insurance carrier discussed in the Company's previous Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to partially offset costs associated with ongoing legal matters was received in the current quarter.
   

Selected Quarterly Financial Ratios:

  As of or For the Quarter Ended  As of or For the Year Ended
December 31,		 
  December
31, 2025		  September
30, 2025		  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  December
31, 2024		  2025  2024 
Performance ratios:(1)                            
Return on average assets  0.07%  0.15%  0.68%  -1.69%  -0.51%  -0.20%  -0.30%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets(2)  0.09   0.06   0.39   0.27   0.26   0.20   0.18 
Return on average equity  0.96   2.10   10.00   -23.42   -6.92   -2.74   -4.09 
Net interest margin(3)  3.00   2.91   2.83   2.76   2.73   2.88   2.74 
Efficiency ratio(4)  92.0   104.9   78.0   113.5   92.2   97.3   87.0 
Equity to total assets  7.46   7.32   6.82   6.75   6.89   7.46   6.89 
Book value per common share $16.61  $16.33  $15.85  $15.52  $16.45  $16.61  $16.45 
Tangible performance ratios:(1)                            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2)  7.40%  7.26%  6.76%  6.68%  6.83%  7.40%  6.83%
Return on average tangible common equity(2)  0.97   2.12   10.10   -23.65   -6.99   -2.76   -4.13 
Tangible book value per common share(2) $16.47  $16.18  $15.70  $15.36  $16.29  $16.47  $16.29 
Capital ratios (First Fed):(5)                            
Tier 1 leverage  9.5%  9.3%  9.1%  9.0%  9.4%  9.5%  9.4%
Common equity Tier 1  12.5   12.7   12.0   12.1   12.4   12.5   12.4 
Total risk-based  13.6   13.7   13.1   13.4   13.6   13.6   13.6 


(1)Performance ratios are annualized, where appropriate.
(2)See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Total noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and total other noninterest income.
(5)Current period capital ratios are preliminary and subject to finalization of the FDIC Call Report.
   

Adjusted Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue (1)

Adjusted PPNR for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $138,000 to $478,000, compared to $340,000 for the preceding quarter, and decreased $952,000 from $1.4 million in the fourth quarter one year ago.

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Year Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) December
31, 2025		  September
30, 2025		  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  December
31, 2024		  December
31, 2025		  December
31, 2024		 
Net interest income (GAAP) $14,690  $14,569  $14,193  $13,847  $14,137  $57,299  $56,320 
Total noninterest income (GAAP)  3,690   2,002   2,170   3,777   1,300   11,639   12,614 
Total revenue (GAAP)  18,380   16,571   16,363   17,624   15,437   68,938   68,934 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)  16,902   17,390   12,765   20,000   14,233   67,057   59,993 
PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1)  1,478   (819)  3,598   (2,376)  1,204   1,881   8,941 
Less: selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP)  1,000   (1,159)  1,513   (3,845)  (226)  (2,473)  4,872 
Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1) $478  $340  $2,085  $1,469  $1,430  $4,354  $4,069 


(1)See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures later in this release for additional information and detail.


 Total interest income decreased $773,000 to $26.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $26.9 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $2.1 million compared to $28.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest income decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to decreased average balances of interest-earning assets. Average real estate and commercial business loan balances decreased while average consumer loan balances increased over the preceding quarter. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 3 basis points to 5.34% compared to the preceding quarter, while the effective federal funds rate decreased 45 basis points to 3.64% during the same period.
 Total interest expense decreased $894,000 to $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $12.3 million for the preceding quarter, and decreased $2.6 million compared to $14.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Interest expense decreased in the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to a reduced volumes of brokered CDs and decreases in interest paid on customer CDs, brokered CDs, money market and demand deposits. The current quarter decreases were partially offset by increases in the average balances and interest paid on savings accounts. Reduced volumes and lower rates paid on borrowings contributed to lower interest expense during the current quarter.
 Net interest margin increased to 3.00% for the fourth quarter of 2025, from 2.91% for the preceding quarter and 2.73% for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking six consecutive quarters of improvement for a total increase of 30 basis points over that period.
 Noninterest income increased $1.7 million to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, from $2.0 million for the preceding quarter. A $1.7 million reimbursement from the Bank's insurance carrier to offset expenses paid in previous quarters associated with ongoing legal matters was recorded in other income during the current quarter.
 Noninterest expense decreased $488,000 to $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $17.4 million for the preceding quarter. Legal fees recorded in professional fees decreased $922,000 from the preceding quarter, which included higher fees related to the ongoing legal matters previously disclosed. The decrease in legal fees was partially offset by $681,000 of expenses related to the upcoming branch closure recorded in compensation and other expense.
   

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACLL") and Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACLL") increased $784,000 to $17.0 million at December 31, 2025, from $16.2 million at September 30, 2025. The ACLL as a percentage of total loans was 1.04% at December 31, 2025, an increase from 1.00% at September 30, 2025, and a decrease from 1.21% one year earlier. A $466,000 provision expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was the result of $318,000 in net recoveries, partially offset by a $636,000 increase in the overall pooled loan reserve, driven by increased loss factors applied to commercial real estate and commercial business loans, and increased reserves on individually analyzed loans totaling $151,000.

Nonperforming loans increased $9.2 million to $22.6 million at December 31, 2025, from $13.4 million at September 30, 2025. Current quarter activity included transition into nonaccrual status of a $6.3 million commercial real estate loan and four commercial business loans totaling $4.7 million. The recorded balances of the commercial business loans are fully supported by collateral and SBA guarantees. A $1.0 million charge-off on a commercial construction loan that was already on nonaccrual status partially offset the loans that transitioned into nonaccrual status during the quarter. ACLL to nonperforming loans decreased to 75% at December 31, 2025, from 121% at September 30, 2025, and increased from 67% at December 31, 2024. This ratio decreased primarily due to the higher balance of nonperforming loan balances compared to the preceding quarter.

Classified loans decreased $1.1 million to $22.8 million at December 31, 2025, from $23.9 million at September 30, 2025, primarily due to net recoveries on previously charged-off loans totaling $436,000 partially offset by downgrades of commercial business loans totaling $924,000 and other consumer loans totaling $429,000. Three collateral-dependent loans totaling $14.9 million account for 65% of the classified loan balance at December 31, 2025. The Bank has exercised legal remedies, including the appointment of a third-party receiver and foreclosure actions, to liquidate the underlying collateral to satisfy the real estate loans in the second largest of these collateral-dependent relationships.


  For the Quarter Ended 
ACLL ($ in thousands) December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		 
                     
Balance at beginning of period $16,203  $18,345  $20,569  $20,449  $21,970 
Charge-offs:                    
Commercial real estate  (329)  (656)  (15)  (5,571)   
Construction and land  (1,027)  (483)     (374)  (411)
Auto and other consumer  (123)  (106)  (273)  (243)  (364)
Commercial business  (964)  (1,005)  (2,823)  (1,513)  (4,596)
Total charge-offs  (2,443)  (2,250)  (3,111)  (7,701)  (5,371)
Recoveries:                    
Commercial real estate     6   20   6   2 
Construction and land        5       
Auto and other consumer  34   47   74   43   52 
Commercial business  2,727   675   1,084   2   36 
Total recoveries  2,761   728   1,183   51   90 
Net loan recoveries (charge-offs)  318   (1,522)  (1,928)  (7,650)  (5,281)
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses  466   (620)  (296)  7,770   3,760 
Balance at end of period $16,987  $16,203  $18,345  $20,569  $20,449 
                     
Average total loans $1,622,476  $1,650,340  $1,658,723  $1,662,095  $1,708,232 
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average outstanding loans  -0.08%  0.37%  0.47%  1.87%  1.23%


Asset Quality ($ in thousands) December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		 
Nonaccrual loans:                    
One-to-four family $2,272  $2,345  $2,274  $1,404  $1,477 
Commercial real estate  9,745   3,439   4,095   4   5,598 
Construction and land  5,146   6,037   13,063   15,280   19,544 
Home equity  53   9   10   54   55 
Auto and other consumer  1,086   1,072   410   710   700 
Commercial business  4,293   470   514   2,903   3,141 
Total nonaccrual loans  22,595   13,372   20,366   20,355   30,515 
Other real estate owned  1,380   1,377   1,297       
Total nonperforming assets $23,975  $14,749  $21,663  $20,355  $30,515 
                     
Nonaccrual loans as a % of total loans(1)  1.39%  0.82%  1.22%  1.23%  1.80%
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets(2)  1.14   0.70   0.99   0.94   1.37 
ACLL as a % of total loans  1.04   1.00   1.10   1.24   1.21 
ACLL as a % of nonaccrual loans  75.18   121.17   90.08   101.05   67.01 
Total past due loans to total loans  1.21   0.88   1.17   1.36   1.98 


(1)Nonperforming loans consists of nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due.
(2)Nonperforming assets consists of nonperforming loans (which include nonaccruing loans and accruing loans more than 90 days past due), real estate owned and repossessed assets.
   

Financial Condition and Capital

Investment securities decreased $12.3 million, or 4.4%, to $270.3 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $282.6 million three months earlier, and decreased $70.0 million compared to $340.3 million at December 31, 2024. Maturities totaling $8.8 million and regular principal payments totaling $5.9 million were partially offset by a $2.4 million reduction of net unrealized losses during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated average life of the securities portfolio was approximately 6.5 years at December 31, 2025, 6.9 years at the preceding quarter end and 6.9 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The effective duration of the portfolio was approximately 4.6 years at December 31, 2025, compared to 4.8 years at the preceding quarter end and 3.9 years at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Investment Securities ($ in thousands)  December 31,
2025		   September 30,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Available for Sale at Fair Value                    
Municipal bonds $80,252  $79,621  $77,876   0.8%  3.1%
U.S. government agency issued asset-backed securities (ABS agency)  11,943   12,169   12,876   -1.9   -7.2 
Corporate issued asset-backed securities (ABS corporate)  7,961   9,881   16,122   -19.4   -50.6 
Corporate issued debt securities (Corporate debt)  38,801   43,339   54,491   -10.5   -28.8 
U.S. Small Business Administration securities (SBA)  6,293   6,977   8,666   -9.8   -27.4 
Mortgage-backed securities:                    
U.S. government agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS agency)  91,656   94,203   98,697   -2.7   -7.1 
Non-agency issued mortgage-backed securities (MBS non-agency)  33,404   36,418   71,616   -8.3   -53.4 
Total securities available for sale $270,310  $282,608  $340,344   -4.4   -20.6 
                     

Net loans, excluding loans held for sale, increased $4.2 million, or 0.3%, to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.6 billion at September 30, 2025, and decreased $63.2 million, or 3.8%, from $1.7 billion one year prior. Construction loans that converted into fully amortizing loans during the quarter totaled $9.0 million. New loan funding totaling $102.6 million and draws on existing loans totaling $19.5 million outpaced loan payoffs of $78.1 million, regular payments of $36.8 million and charge-offs totaling $2.4 million.

Loans ($ in thousands)  December 31,
2025		   September 30,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Real Estate:                    
One-to-four family $376,731  $382,486  $395,315   -1.5%  -4.7%
Multi-family  288,529   296,321   332,596   -2.6   -13.2 
Commercial real estate  402,683   396,519   390,379   1.6   3.2 
Construction and land  61,268   67,793   78,110   -9.6   -21.6 
Total real estate loans  1,129,211   1,143,119   1,196,400   -1.2   -5.6 
Consumer:                    
Home equity  85,088   86,629   79,054   -1.8   7.6 
Auto and other consumer  283,502   280,224   268,876   1.2   5.4 
Total consumer loans  368,590   366,853   347,930   0.5   5.9 
Commercial business  130,311   113,160   151,493   15.2   -14.0 
Total loans receivable  1,628,112   1,623,132   1,695,823   0.3   -4.0 
Less:                    
Derivative basis adjustment  (903)  (896)  188   -0.8   -580.3 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  16,987   16,203   20,449   4.8   -16.9 
Total loans receivable, net $1,612,028  $1,607,825  $1,675,186   0.3   -3.8 
                     

Other changes to total assets during the quarter included a $2.2 million increase in the balance of FHLB stock required to be held. There was also a $1.7 million decrease in accrued interest receivable primarily due to interest payments received during the current quarter for maritime loans and investment securities.

Total deposits decreased $54.2 million to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2025, and decreased $88.9 million compared to $1.7 billion one year prior. During the fourth quarter of 2025, total customer deposit balances decreased $36.4 million and brokered deposit balances decreased $17.9 million. The customer deposit mix shifted towards increased average savings account balances while average balances of all other customer accounts decreased. The rates paid on customer interest-bearing deposits decreased 10 basis points to 2.37% for the current quarter, compared to 2.47% for the third quarter of 2025. The deposit mix compared to December 31, 2024, reflects a shift in average balances of customer accounts to savings and money market accounts from demand deposit and CD accounts, with an overall $5.2 million increase to average customer balances. A $99.2 million decrease in the average balance of brokered CDs was the main driver for the year-over-year decrease in total deposits. Rates paid on interest-bearing deposit accounts decreased 53 basis points compared to the same quarter one year ago.

Deposits ($ in thousands)  December 31,
2025		   September 30,
2025		   December 31,
2024		   Three Month
% Change		   One Year %
Change		 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $245,760  $255,366  $256,416   -3.8%  -4.2%
Interest-bearing demand deposits  143,166   146,373   164,891   -2.2   -13.2 
Money market accounts  451,143   475,614   413,822   -5.1   9.0 
Savings accounts  239,258   232,831   205,055   2.8   16.7 
Certificates of deposit, customer  433,264   438,780   464,928   -1.3   -6.8 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  86,510   104,363   182,914   -17.1   -52.7 
Total deposits $1,599,101  $1,653,327  $1,688,026   -3.3   -5.3 
                     

Total shareholders’ equity increased to $157.3 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $154.5 million three months earlier, due to an increase in the after-tax fair market values of the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $1.9 million and net income of $382,000. No shares of common stock were repurchased under the Company's April 2024 Stock Repurchase Plan (the "Repurchase Plan") during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. There are 846,123 shares that remain available for repurchase under the Repurchase Plan.

Capital levels for both the Company and the Bank remain in excess of applicable regulatory requirements and the Bank was categorized as "well-capitalized" at December 31, 2025. Preliminary calculations of Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratios at December 31, 2025, for the Bank were 12.5% and 13.6%, respectively.

About the Company
First Northwest Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWB) is a financial holding company engaged in investment activities including the business of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a Pacific Northwest-based financial institution which has served its customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 17 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small businesses, non-profit organizations and commercial customers. First Northwest has also strategically invested in partnerships focused on developing modern financial solutions and a boutique investment banking/accelerator firm. These investments underscore the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the financial services sector. First Northwest Bancorp was incorporated in 2012 and completed its initial public offering in 2015 under the ticker symbol FNWB. The Company is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance and execution on certain strategies, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, including our ability to collect, the outcome of litigation and statements regarding our mission and vision, and include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements often identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management beliefs and expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; pressures on liquidity, including as a result of withdrawals of deposits or declines in the value of our investment portfolio; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets, including potential recessionary and other unfavorable conditions and trends relating to housing markets, unemployment levels, interest rates and inflationary pressures, among other things; legislative, regulatory, and policy changes; legal proceedings, regulatory investigations and their resolutions; and other factors described in the Companys latest Annual Report on Form 10-K under the section entitled "Risk Factors," and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"),which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SECs website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this press release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for 2025 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Companys operations and stock price performance.

For More Information Contact:
Curt Queyrouze, President and Chief Executive Officer
Phyllis Nomura, Chief Financial Officer and EVP
IRGroup@ourfirstfed.com
360-457-0461

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
                
  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks $15,530  $15,688  $18,487  $18,911  $16,811 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  69,587   63,482   69,376   51,412   55,637 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost at each period end of $295,849, $310,545, $336,206, $348,249 and $376,265)  270,310   282,608   303,515   315,433   340,344 
Loans held for sale  1,063   2,154   1,557   2,940   472 
Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses on loans at each period end of $16,987, $16,203, $18,345, $20,569, and $20,449)  1,612,028   1,607,825   1,647,217   1,637,573   1,675,186 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost  13,105   10,856   14,906   13,106   14,435 
Accrued interest receivable  6,498   8,160   8,305   8,319   8,159 
Premises and equipment, net  8,464   8,788   8,999   9,870   10,129 
Servicing rights on sold loans, at fair value  3,014   3,093   3,220   3,301   3,281 
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), net  42,382   41,889   41,380   31,786   41,150 
Equity and partnership investments  15,489   15,048   14,811   15,026   13,229 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  1,062   1,080   1,081   1,082   1,082 
Deferred tax asset, net  13,638   14,168   14,266   14,304   13,738 
Right-of-use ("ROU") asset, net  15,596   15,494   15,772   16,687   17,001 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  20,129   21,040   32,471   31,680   21,352 
Total assets $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430  $2,232,006 
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits $1,599,101  $1,653,327  $1,654,636  $1,666,068  $1,688,026 
Borrowings  308,143   259,625   344,108   307,091   336,014 
Accrued interest payable  1,223   1,145   1,514   2,163   3,295 
Lease liability, net  16,439   16,071   16,257   17,266   17,535 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  24,301   24,321   27,790   29,767   31,770 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance  1,424   2,356   1,325   2,583   1,484 
Total liabilities  1,950,631   1,956,845   2,045,630   2,024,938   2,078,124 
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 5,000,000 shares, no shares issued or outstanding               
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding at each period end: 9,467,925; 9,462,150; 9,444,963; 9,440,618; and 9,353,348  95   94   94   94   93 
Additional paid-in capital  93,803   93,646   93,595   93,450   93,357 
Retained earnings  91,699   91,317   90,506   87,506   97,198 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax  (22,398)  (24,429)  (28,198)  (28,129)  (30,172)
Unearned employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) shares  (5,935)  (6,100)  (6,264)  (6,429)  (6,594)
Total shareholders' equity  157,264   154,528   149,733   146,492   153,882 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430  $2,232,006 


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
       
  For the Quarter Ended  For the Year Ended 
  December
31, 2025		  September
30, 2025		  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  December
31, 2024		  December
31, 2025		  December
31, 2024		 
INTEREST INCOME                            
Interest and fees on loans receivable $22,431  $22,814  $22,814  $22,231  $23,716  $90,290  $93,752 
Interest on investment securities  2,971   3,244   3,466   3,803   3,658   13,484   15,025 
Interest on deposits in banks  473   570   520   482   550   2,045   2,348 
FHLB dividends  262   282   331   307   273   1,182   1,215 
Total interest income  26,137   26,910   27,131   26,823   28,197   107,001   112,340 
INTEREST EXPENSE                            
Deposits  8,648   9,083   9,552   9,737   11,175   37,020   42,427 
Borrowings  2,799   3,258   3,386   3,239   2,885   12,682   13,593 
Total interest expense  11,447   12,341   12,938   12,976   14,060   49,702   56,020 
Net interest income  14,690   14,569   14,193   13,847   14,137   57,299   56,320 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES                            
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on loans  466   (620)  (296)  7,770   3,760   7,320   16,716 
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses on unfunded commitments  97   (53)  (64)  15   (105)  (5)  (218)
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses  563   (673)  (360)  7,785   3,655   7,315   16,498 
Net interest income after provision for (recapture of) credit losses  14,127   15,242   14,553   6,062   10,482   49,984   39,822 
NONINTEREST INCOME                            
Loan and deposit service fees  1,044   1,114   1,095   1,106   1,054   4,359   4,291 
Sold loan servicing fees and servicing rights mark-to-market  57   85   92   195   (115)  429   188 
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans  96   (39)  44   11   52   112   312 
Net gain on sale of investment securities                    (2,117)
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment                    7,919 
Increase in BOLI cash surrender value  493   539   485   372   328   1,889   1,179 
Income from BOLI death benefit, net           1,059   1,536   1,059   1,536 
Other income (loss)  2,000   303   454   1,034   (1,555)  3,791   (694)
Total noninterest income  3,690   2,002   2,170   3,777   1,300   11,639   12,614 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                            
Compensation and benefits  8,042   8,353   4,698   7,715   7,367   28,808   32,665 
Data processing  1,990   1,941   1,926   2,011   2,065   7,868   8,102 
Occupancy and equipment  1,539   1,505   1,507   1,592   1,559   6,143   6,151 
Supplies, postage, and telephone  332   344   346   298   296   1,320   1,266 
Regulatory assessments and state taxes  688   558   501   479   460   2,226   1,978 
Advertising  290   282   299   265   362   1,136   1,457 
Professional fees  1,957   2,668   1,449   777   813   6,851   3,105 
FDIC insurance premium  424   411   463   434   491   1,732   1,883 
Other expense  1,640   1,328   1,576   6,429   820   10,973   3,386 
Total noninterest expense  16,902   17,390   12,765   20,000   14,233   67,057   59,993 
Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes  915   (146)  3,958   (10,161)  (2,451)  (5,434)  (7,557)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  533   (948)  297   (1,125)  359   (1,243)  (944)
Net income (loss) $382  $802  $3,661  $(9,036) $(2,810) $(4,191) $(6,613)
                             
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.04  $0.09  $0.42  $(1.03) $(0.32) $(0.48) $(0.75)
                             


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
                
Selected Loan Detail December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		 
Construction and land loans breakout                    
1-4 Family construction $21,954  $29,961  $39,040  $42,371  $39,319 
Multifamily construction  10,109   15,660   14,728   9,223   15,407 
Nonresidential construction  23,005   16,484   12,832   7,229   16,857 
Land and development  6,200   5,688   5,938   6,054   6,527 
Total construction and land loans $61,268  $67,793  $72,538  $64,877  $78,110 
                     
Auto and other consumer loans breakout                    
Triad Manufactured Home loans $132,287  $133,425  $135,537  $134,740  $128,231 
Woodside auto loans  137,678   131,800   127,828   118,972   117,968 
First Help auto loans  8,491   9,561   11,221   13,012   14,283 
Other auto loans  586   767   1,016   1,313   1,647 
Other consumer loans  4,460   4,671   5,275   5,841   6,747 
Total auto and other consumer loans $283,502  $280,224  $280,877  $273,878  $268,876 
                     
Commercial business loans breakout                    
Northpointe Bank MPP $18,941  $-  $-  $-  $36,230 
Secured lines of credit  39,783   43,081   41,043   39,986   35,701 
Unsecured lines of credit  2,901   2,580   2,551   2,030   1,717 
SBA loans  5,645   6,347   6,618   6,889   7,044 
Other commercial business loans  63,041   61,152   67,631   70,878   70,801 
Total commercial business loans $130,311  $113,160  $117,843  $119,783  $151,493 


Loans by Collateral and Unfunded Commitments December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  June 30, 2025  March 31, 2025  December 31,
2024		 
                     
One-to-four family construction $23,815  $31,627  $40,509  $38,221  $44,468 
All other construction and land  37,334   36,161   36,129   30,947   34,290 
One-to-four family first mortgage  431,222   415,670   420,847   428,081   466,046 
One-to-four family junior liens  21,003   20,568   20,116   15,155   15,090 
One-to-four family revolving open-end  56,365   58,486   57,502   51,832   51,481 
Commercial real estate, owner occupied:                    
Health care  28,488   28,794   29,091   29,386   29,129 
Office  19,216   18,499   19,116   19,363   17,756 
Warehouse  7,608   7,684   7,432   9,272   14,948 
Other  71,313   73,562   74,364   74,915   78,170 
Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied:                    
Office  40,311   40,917   42,198   41,885   49,417 
Retail  50,494   50,839   51,708   50,737   49,591 
Hospitality  63,113   63,953   64,308   62,226   61,919 
Other  112,307   106,991   93,505   93,549   81,640 
Multi-family residential  289,581   297,379   330,784   339,217   333,419 
Commercial business loans  66,264   68,062   73,403   75,628   77,381 
Commercial agriculture and fishing loans  25,842   23,346   22,443   22,914   21,833 
State and political subdivision obligations  333   369   369   369   369 
Consumer automobile loans  146,708   142,064   139,992   133,209   133,789 
Consumer loans secured by other assets  134,826   136,073   138,378   137,619   131,429 
Consumer loans unsecured  1,969   2,088   2,508   3,051   3,658 
Total loans $1,628,112  $1,623,132  $1,664,702  $1,657,576  $1,695,823 
                     
Unfunded commitments under lines of credit or existing loans $167,489  $158,118  $166,589  $175,100  $163,827 


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
    
  Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024 
  Average  Interest      Average  Interest     
  Balance  Earned/  Yield/  Balance  Earned/  Yield/ 
  Outstanding  Paid  Rate  Outstanding  Paid  Rate 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, net(1) (2) $1,606,056  $22,431   5.54% $1,688,239  $23,716   5.59%
Total investment securities  276,724   2,971   4.26   313,759   3,658   4.64 
FHLB dividends  11,117   262   9.35   11,762   273   9.23 
Interest-earning deposits in banks  46,878   473   4.00   45,358   550   4.82 
Total interest-earning assets(3)  1,940,775   26,137   5.34   2,059,118   28,197   5.45 
Noninterest-earning assets  142,993           146,384         
Total average assets $2,083,768          $2,205,502         
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits $141,128  $63   0.18  $162,954  $210   0.51 
Money market accounts  459,821   2,625   2.26   442,481   2,773   2.49 
Savings accounts  237,396   884   1.48   206,605   721   1.39 
Certificates of deposit, customer  440,018   4,079   3.68   461,136   4,925   4.25 
Certificates of deposit, brokered  92,771   997   4.26   192,018   2,546   5.27 
Total interest-bearing deposits(4)  1,371,134   8,648   2.50   1,465,194   11,175   3.03 
Advances  230,033   2,454   4.23   236,576   2,491   4.19 
Subordinated debt  34,634   345   3.95   39,504   394   3.97 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,635,801   11,447   2.78   1,741,274   14,060   3.21 
Noninterest-bearing deposits(4)  247,496           256,715         
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  42,883           45,953         
Total average liabilities  1,926,180           2,043,942         
Average equity  157,588           161,560         
Total average liabilities and equity $2,083,768          $2,205,502         
                         
Net interest income     $14,690          $14,137     
Net interest rate spread          2.56           2.24 
Net earning assets $304,974          $317,844         
Net interest margin(5)          3.00           2.73 
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities  118.6%          118.3%        


(1)The average loans receivable, net balances include nonaccrual loans.
(2)Interest earned on loans receivable includes net deferred (costs) fees of ($409,000) and $103,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(3)Includes interest-earning deposits (cash) at other financial institutions.
(4)Cost of all deposits, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, was 2.12% and 2.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)
 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial measures that are not in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Non-GAAP measures are presented where management believes the information will help investors understand the Company’s results of operations or financial position and assess trends. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure is also provided. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Other banking companies may use names similar to those the Company uses for the non-GAAP financial measures the Company discloses, but may calculate them differently. Investors should understand how the Company and other companies each calculate their non-GAAP financial measures when making comparisons. Reconciliations of the GAAP and non-GAAP measures are presented below.

Calculations Based on PPNR and Adjusted PPNR:

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Year Ended 
(Dollars in thousands) December
31, 2025		  September
30, 2025		  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  December
31, 2024		  December
31, 2025		  December
31, 2024		 
                             
Net income (loss) (GAAP) $382  $802  $3,661  $(9,036) $(2,810) $(4,191) $(6,613)
Plus: provision for (recapture of) credit losses (GAAP)  563   (673)  (360)  7,785   3,655   7,315   16,498 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes (GAAP)  533   (948)  297   (1,125)  359   (1,243)  (944)
PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1)  1,478   (819)  3,598   (2,376)  1,204   1,881   8,941 
Less selected nonrecurring adjustments to PPNR (Non-GAAP):                            
Insurance reimbursement included in other income  1,681               1,681    
Branch closure costs included in compensation and other expense  (681)              (663)   
Executive transition costs included in compensation and professional fees     (1,159)           (1,159)   
Employee retention credit ("ERC") included in compensation        2,640         2,640    
ERC consulting expense included in professional fees        (528)        (528)   
Costs associated with early termination of Bellevue Business Center lease included in other expense        (599)        (599)   
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") death benefit           1,059   1,536   1,059   1,536 
Gain on extinguishment of subordinated debt included in other income           846      846    
Legal reserve included in other expense           (5,750)     (5,750)   
Equity investment repricing adjustment included in other income              (1,762)     (1,111)
One-time compensation payouts related to reduction in force                    (996)
Net gain on sale of premises and equipment related to sale-leaseback                    7,919 
Sale leaseback taxes and assessments included in occupancy and equipment                    (359)
Net gain on sale of investment securities                    (2,117)
Adjusted PPNR (Non-GAAP)(1) $478  $340  $2,085  $1,469  $1,430  $4,354  $4,069 
                             
Average total assets (GAAP) $2,083,768  $2,135,409  $2,164,579  $2,174,748  $2,205,502  $2,139,358  $2,200,138 
GAAP Ratio:                            
Return on average assets (GAAP)  0.07%  0.15%  0.68%  -1.69%  -0.51%  -0.20%  -0.30%
Non-GAAP Ratios:                            
PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)(1)  0.28%  -0.15%  0.67%  -0.44%  0.22%  0.09%  0.41%
Adjusted PPNR return on average assets (Non-GAAP)(1)  0.09%  0.06%  0.39%  0.27%  0.26%  0.20%  0.18%


(1)PPNR removes the provisions for credit loss and income tax from net income. This removes potentially volatile estimates, providing a comparative amount limited to income and expense recorded during the period. Adjusted PPNR further removes large nonrecurring transactions recorded during the period. We believe these metrics provide comparative amounts for a better review of recurring net revenue.
   

FIRST NORTHWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)

Calculations Based on Tangible Common Equity:

  For the Quarter Ended  For the Year Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December
31, 2025		  September
30, 2025		  June 30,
2025		  March 31,
2025		  December
31, 2024		  December
31, 2025		  December
31, 2024		 
                             
Total shareholders' equity $157,264  $154,528  $149,733  $146,492  $153,882  $157,264  $153,882 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,080   1,081   1,082   1,082   1,062   1,082 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  302   317   372   415   423   302   423 
Total tangible common equity $155,900  $153,131  $148,280  $144,995  $152,377  $155,900  $152,377 
                             
Total assets $2,107,895  $2,111,373  $2,195,363  $2,171,430  $2,232,006  $2,107,895  $2,232,006 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets  1,062   1,080   1,081   1,082   1,082   1,062   1,082 
Disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  302   317   372   415   423   302   423 
Total tangible assets $2,106,531  $2,109,976  $2,193,910  $2,169,933  $2,230,501  $2,106,531  $2,230,501 
                             
Average shareholders' equity $157,588  $151,376  $146,857  $156,470  $161,560  $153,063  $161,742 
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets  1,080   1,081   1,081   1,082   1,083   1,081   1,084 
Average disallowed non-mortgage loan servicing rights  317   371   415   423   489   381   494 
Total average tangible common equity $156,191  $149,924  $145,361  $154,965  $159,988  $151,601  $160,164 
                             
Net income (loss) $382  $802  $3,661  $(9,036) $(2,810) $(4,191) $(6,613)
Common shares outstanding  9,467,925   9,462,150   9,444,963   9,440,618   9,353,348   9,467,925   9,353,348 
GAAP Ratios:                            
Equity to total assets  7.46%  7.32%  6.82%  6.75%  6.89%  7.46%  6.89%
Return on average equity  0.96%  2.10%  10.00%  -23.42%  -6.92%  -2.74%  -4.09%
Book value per common share $16.61  $16.33  $15.85  $15.52  $16.45  $16.61  $16.45 
Non-GAAP Ratios:                            
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  7.40%  7.26%  6.76%  6.68%  6.83%  7.40%  6.83%
Return on average tangible common equity(1)  0.97%  2.12%  10.10%  -23.65%  -6.99%  -2.76%  -4.13%
Tangible book value per common share(1) $16.47  $16.18  $15.70  $15.36  $16.29  $16.47  $16.29 


(1)We believe that the use of tangible equity and tangible assets improves the comparability to other institutions that have not engaged in acquisitions that resulted in recorded goodwill and other intangibles.

