Terrapin Beer Co. Turns Up the Volume with a New Brand Identity Rooted in Music, Art and Craft Beer Culture

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrapin Beer Co. (Terrapin), a craft beer brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced a comprehensive brand refresh. The brand now features new visual interpretations and artist collaborations across packaging, logos, taglines, and more. These new features align seamlessly with its current brand values and signature brand elements that consumers know and love.



Terrapin Beer Co., known for its creative roots and strong links to craft beer culture and music, is evolving as a new generation of beer enthusiasts emerges. Terrapin’s updated identity is designed to represent the brand as it stands today while preparing for future growth. The new visual style improves recognition, updates the brand's look, and creates a consistent feel across all points where customers interact with Terrapin.

Key features of the brand refresh:

Modernized logo

Each beer within the portfolio features updated packaging, showcasing artwork inspired by various classic rock albums.

Updated POS, merchandise, and retail visuals

New slogan: ‘ Terrapin Beer. Sounds good .’

.’ Consistent branding across all touchpoints (packaging, logos, website, social media)



Terrapin Beer Co.’s brand refresh features new packaging for each beer, inspired by classic rock albums and lyrics. The designs were created by artists, including but not limited to Matt Leunig, Brian Steely, Justin Helton, Derek Perez, and Owen Murphy, each bringing their own style to a new, streamlined packaging system.





“Terrapin Beer Co. is known for its love of music, creativity and, above all, great beer. The new art brings a vibrancy and boldness to the brand that it hasn’t had before, while also staying true to its roots, community focus and mission to create the finest quality craft beers,” said Madison Faivre, Senior Brand Manager of Terrapin Beer Co. “With all aspects of the refresh, but especially with the art, we really wanted to prioritize creativity and storytelling and have that inspiration come through every piece. We’re excited for consumers to see it on shelves and experience it for themselves!”

“Terrapin is a cherished brand in the craft brewing space,” continued Faivre. “We know that its fans love the brews and even more, the musical inspiration behind it, and we want to make sure this is a part of its continued story, no matter what. This refresh is like a new cover of your favorite song - classic, but with an exciting new feel.”

In addition to packaging, Terrapin Beer Co.’s new brand identity will be applied across various consumer-facing channels and touchpoints, including the website, social media, activations and the Athens-based brewery and taproom beginning this month. Currently, many of the beers featuring new, refreshed packaging can be found in stores, with the remaining offerings rolling out over the next few months.

About Terrapin Beer Co.

Terrapin Beer Co. launched in Athens, Georgia in April 2002 as a brand rooted in music culture and great beer. From humble beginnings with its award-winning Rye Pale Ale to its crowd-favorite flagship Hopsecutioner IPA, the craft brewing brand pays homage to legendary lyrics, artists, storytelling and creativity in every single brew. Through Terraprint, the brand’s sustainability initiative, Terrapin Beer Co. prioritizes reducing the environmental impact of its operations, while staying true to its community roots. Terrapin Beer Co. is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.



For more information where to purchase and to learn more about future events and product launches, visit Terrapin Beer Co. and follow @terrapinbeerco on social.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

For further information, please contact

Media: tilray@diffusionpr.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a71f827-d209-4a7e-af90-ae53a61136b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d14147a-f969-4324-b0b5-9d54e315234c