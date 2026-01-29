Aebi Schmidt Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 per Share

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt” or the “Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend.

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a continued quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock (CUSIP: H00501108). The dividend is payable on March 26, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2026.

The payment source for the dividend is Switzerland. Under Swiss law, the dividend is a return of capital, fully paid out of reserves from capital contributions and therefore tax free for Swiss shareholders. For all non-Swiss shareholders, the dividend is a return of capital or non-U.S. source income.

Media contact

Barend Fruithof, Group CEO

barend.fruithof@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 68



Investor Contact

Simone Grancini, Director Investor Relations

investor.relations@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 77 Further information

https://www.aebi-schmidt.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/AebiSchmidtGroup

https://media.aebi-schmidt.com (pictures, logos)





About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Group with its headquarters in Switzerland and listed on the Nasdaq has generated pro-forma sales of $1.9 billion in 2024 and employs over 6,000 people, after merging with The Shyft Group on July 1, 2025. Our production facilities and service and upfit centers are in Europe and North America, using state-of-the-art technology and continuously improved processes.