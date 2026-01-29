Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defense Logistics Research Report 2026: $5.3+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Defense Logistics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in defense logistics market is witnessing substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from $2.3 billion in 2025 to $2.73 billion in 2026, showcasing a CAGR of 18.4%. Several factors drive this growth, including automated inventory management, predictive maintenance, AI integration in route planning, and the adoption of autonomous vehicles. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $5.31 billion, propelled by AI-driven warehouse automation, real-time asset tracking, AI-enabled procurement platforms, and the incorporation of blockchain for secure logistics.

Technological advancements such as AI-based supply chain management are central to this growth. These solutions help maintain seamless military operations by predicting supply chain disruptions and optimizing logistics in real-time. For example, the US Defense Logistics Agency's AI tool, developed in March 2025, aids in monitoring supply chain risks by identifying unreliable suppliers and optimizing procurement processes to maintain mission readiness.

Digital transformation plays a crucial role in this market's expansion. As organizations seek greater operational efficiency, AI-powered systems enhance defense logistics by optimizing supply chain management and predicting equipment maintenance needs. A notable instance is the UK Government's digital profession, which expanded by 19% from April 2022 to April 2023, underscoring the growing reliance on digital transformation to drive AI adoption.

Key players, such as BigBear.ai, Microsoft Corporation, The Boeing Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, are at the forefront, developing AI solutions for defense logistics. In July 2025, BigBear.ai partnered with DEFCON AI to advance military readiness through AI-driven analytics, strengthening situational awareness and logistics capabilities.

Regionally, North America leads the AI in defense logistics market as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to show the fastest growth. Despite this optimism, the market confronts challenges from global trade relations and tariffs, impacting hardware-related AI solutions such as autonomous vehicles and sensor networks. Nevertheless, these challenges also spur regional manufacturing and innovation, enhancing supply security and fostering domestic advancements in AI-based logistics.

The market's diverse geographical span includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered in the market report include the USA, China, India, UK, Germany, and others, underscoring the market's global reach.

The AI in defense logistics market report offers comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and future trends. With software, hardware, and services as its core components, AI in defense logistics optimizes inventory management, fleet operations, and supply chain decisions, enhancing agility and mission effectiveness across defense branches worldwide.

Markets Covered: By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Inventory Management, Fleet Management, etc.), By End-User (Army, Navy, Air Force, etc.).

By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), By Application (Inventory Management, Fleet Management, etc.), By End-User (Army, Navy, Air Force, etc.). Subsegments: Include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software, Autonomous Vehicles, System Integration Services, among others.

Include Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software, Autonomous Vehicles, System Integration Services, among others. Companies Mentioned: Microsoft Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAP SE, Thales Group, and others.

Microsoft Corporation, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SAP SE, Thales Group, and others. Geographical Coverage: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, with a detailed overview of regions crucial for supply chain realignments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global



