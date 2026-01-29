Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Battlefield Awareness Research Report 2026: $11 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Battlefield Awareness Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in battlefield awareness market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $5.32 billion in 2025 to $6.16 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This expansion is attributed to the integration of AI-enabled surveillance systems, increased defense modernization budgets, UAV integration, advancements in real-time data analytics, and an emphasis on situational awareness.

Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $11 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.6%. This growth is driven by predictive threat analysis systems, autonomous vehicle and drone integration, AI-based training and simulation services expansion, cloud-based battlefield management solutions, and the adoption of multi-sensor fusion. Major trends include the deployment of multi-modal sensor fusion engines, AI-enhanced decision support tools, expansion of unmanned ISR platforms for surveillance, and soldier-worn systems for augmented awareness.

Geopolitical tensions are bolstering the AI in battlefield awareness market as nations invest in real-time monitoring and threat detection to maintain a strategic edge. Political and military conflicts are driving strategic competition, leading to heightened arms buildup and regional instability. AI technology offers timely intelligence for effective response, influencing power dynamics. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project reported over 165,273 political violence events globally in 2024, a 15% increase from 2023, underscoring the rising demand for AI in military operations.

Key players in the market are prioritizing innovation, with companies like Leonardo DRS Inc. introducing advanced technologies like the Artificial Intelligence Processor (AIP) for enhanced threat detection. AIP integrates with ground vehicles, providing real-time data processing for improved battlefield decision-making. Similarly, NATO's acquisition of AI-powered military systems from Palantir Technologies aims to enhance commanders' intelligence fusion and decision-making capabilities.

Principal companies in this sector include The Boeing Company, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, BAE Systems, Thales, Leonardo, Rheinmetall, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, Indra Sistemas, QinetiQ Group, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Helsing, Fortem Technologies, D-Fend Solutions, Percepto, Clearview AI, and Maris-Tech.

North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market faces challenges due to evolving trade relations and tariffs impacting costs, especially in hardware-intensive segments. These tariffs are prompting localization and regional supply chain diversification. The AI in battlefield awareness market report includes comprehensive data analysis, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competition, trends, and opportunities.

The report also highlights the market composition, including revenues from services such as training, integration, maintenance, consulting, analytics, and cybersecurity, alongside sales of related equipment like sensors, radars, and unmanned vehicles. This market analysis delivers a holistic view, crucial for stakeholders navigating the dynamic landscape of AI in battlefield operations.

Markets Covered:

Components: Software, Hardware, Services

Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud

Platforms: Land, Air, Naval, Space

Applications: Surveillance, Target Recognition, Threat Detection, Decision Support, Data Fusion

End-Users: Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Agencies

Key Companies Mentioned: The Boeing Company, RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

RTX Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

BAE Systems plc

Thales S.A.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

QinetiQ Group plc

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Helsing SE

Fortem Technologies Inc.

D-Fend Solutions Ltd.

Percepto Ltd.

Clearview AI Inc.

Maris-Tech Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yn4jxb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment