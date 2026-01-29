Asia-Pacific Drives Global Hardwood Market Growth Amid Urbanization

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardwood - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hardwood Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.17 trillion in 2026 to USD 1.45 trillion by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.34%. This growth is heavily influenced by stricter sustainability regulations, such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), and continued strong demand from construction, flooring, and luxury furniture sectors. Industry leaders are investing in vertically integrated supply chains to mitigate risks associated with raw material availability. Global enforcement against illegal logging is adding compliance costs; however, it also enhances the value of certified wood.

Global Hardwood Market Trends and Insights

Rising Demand for Certified Sustainable Hardwood in Green Building Projects

With approximately 280 million hectares of forests certified by PEFC or FSC in 2025, third-party verification becomes essential rather than optional. The EUDR requires exporters to provide geolocation data for every shipment. Certification premiums are extending outside Europe as Asian markets begin to demand proven provenance, facilitating compliance and market entry.

Expanding Middle-Class Expenditure on Premium Hardwood Furniture

Rising income in the Asia-Pacific region is boosting demand for solid-wood furniture. Short-term fluctuations in sales are aligned with housing market dynamics, while remote work trends support a stable growth forecast. The early-2024 U.S. hardwood exports to India highlight the significant potential in premium hardwood species.

Supply Volatility Due to Stricter International Anti-Illegal Logging Regulations

Policies like the EUDR and the U.S. Lacey Act now require comprehensive tracking of hardwood sources, increasing transaction costs but also enhancing legal checks. The European Commission permits annual due diligence filings but continues to mandate shipment-level geodata, impacting operational costs.

Segment Analysis

Oak remains dominant in the market, controlling 27.74% of 2025 consumption. Walnut is poised for significant growth, driven by luxury applications, while other species such as mahogany face restrictions under CITES. Integrated companies benefit from diversified species portfolios, leveraging regional price differentials for stable earnings.

Geography Analysis

In 2025, North America retained a substantial market share at 36.55% due to its rich forest resources and supporting regulatory climate. Policies aimed at increasing harvesting complement these resources, although cyclical market factors like sawmill closures present challenges. The Asia-Pacific region, with a CAGR of 5.42%, remains a growth engine, buoyed by premium species demand and rising imports in China and India.

Europe is adapting supply chains due to the EUDR, favoring producers with strong chain-of-custody records. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa gain from major infrastructure projects despite logistical challenges.

Leading Companies in Report

Weyerhaeuser Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Danzer Group

Baillie Lumber Co.

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Rougier Afrique International

Samling Group

Greenply Industries Ltd.

Arauco

Sumitomo Forestry Co., Ltd.

Dongwha International

Columbia Forest Products

Century Plyboards Ltd.

Norbord Inc.

Kronospan Limited

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Roseburg Forest Products

Holzindustrie Schweighofer (HS Timber Group)

Stella-Jones Inc.

