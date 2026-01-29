Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Research Report 2025: $5.68 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial intelligence (AI) audio editing market is on an upward trajectory, projected to grow from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $2.02 billion in 2025, increasing further to $5.68 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 29.5%. Recent growth mirrors rising demand for automated podcast and music editing, as well as AI-driven noise reduction, transcription, and increased adoption in digital workstations.
Advancements in AI audio editing are focused on real-time enhancements, integration with virtual assistants, and AI tools in film and broadcasting. The industry is witnessing innovations in generative AI for music creation, sophisticated noise reduction, and strides in speech recognition and voice cloning. The surge in streaming services continues to drive market growth, enhancing sound quality through AI corrections and streamlining production tasks.
In January 2024, Nielsen reported a significant rise in U.S. streaming service usage, with audiences streaming 21 million years' worth of video content, up from 17 million in 2022. As streaming popularity rises, AI audio editing sees increased application across media platforms.
Key companies, including Meta Platforms, Inc., are focusing on technological enhancements like the Enhanced EnCodec decoder to boost sound quality and efficiency in audio generation. Meta's launch of AudioCraft and the open-source models MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec highlights innovation pathways in creating soundscapes from text prompts, empowering musicians and sound designers.
Strategic acquisitions like Suno Inc.'s purchase of WavTool, Inc. aim to strengthen the company's AI-driven music creation prowess. By integrating cutting-edge audio technologies, Suno Inc. bolsters its capabilities in sound generation and editing, offering users advanced tools for a seamless creative experience.
Major players shaping the AI audio editing landscape include Adobe Inc., Veritone Inc., Krisp Technologies Inc., and several others, with North America as the dominant region as of 2024. Asia-Pacific is forecasted as the rapid-growth region, driven by technological adoption across markets.
Trade tensions, particularly in 2025, have started affecting the media sector, increasing costs for imported tools necessary for content production. Media entities are adapting by expanding digital platforms and harnessing AI to maintain competitiveness amidst global trade challenges.
This market is characterized by software, hardware, and services focused on applications like music production, podcasting, and enhancing corporate communications. Revenue is driven by providing audio restoration, noise reduction, speech enhancement, and sound generation services across diverse sectors.
Overall, the AI audio editing market offers substantial growth potential, fueled by expanding demand and continuous technological advances that cater to a broad spectrum of needs across multiple industries worldwide.
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- Component: Software, Hardware, Services
- Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, on-Premises
- Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
- Application: Music Production, Podcasting, Call Centers, Automotive, Others
- End-User: Media and Entertainment, Education, Advertising, Corporate, Others
Subsegments:
- Software: Audio Editing Tools, Music Composition Software, Sound Design Applications, Voice Enhancement Programs, Speech Recognition Systems
- Hardware: Audio Interfaces, Digital Signal Processors, Microphones, Headphones, Studio Monitors
- Services: Professional Audio Editing Services, Consulting Services, Integration and Deployment Services, Training and Support Services
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$2.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$5.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|29.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Adobe Inc.
- Veritone Inc.
- Krisp Technologies Inc.
- ElevenLabs Inc.
- Descript Inc.
- Trint Limited
- Murf Inc.
- Neosapience Inc.
- Resemble AI Inc.
- Sonix Inc.
- LANDR Audio Inc.
- LOVO Inc.
- insoundz Ltd.
- DEEP ZEN LIMITED
- AudioShake Inc.
- Auphonic GmbH
- Wondercraft Inc.
- Sigmoid Creativity SRL
- Jellypod Inc.
- Voiseed SRL
