Artificial Intelligence (AI) Audio Editing Research Report 2025: $5.68 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The artificial intelligence (AI) audio editing market is on an upward trajectory, projected to grow from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $2.02 billion in 2025, increasing further to $5.68 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 29.5%. Recent growth mirrors rising demand for automated podcast and music editing, as well as AI-driven noise reduction, transcription, and increased adoption in digital workstations.

Advancements in AI audio editing are focused on real-time enhancements, integration with virtual assistants, and AI tools in film and broadcasting. The industry is witnessing innovations in generative AI for music creation, sophisticated noise reduction, and strides in speech recognition and voice cloning. The surge in streaming services continues to drive market growth, enhancing sound quality through AI corrections and streamlining production tasks.

In January 2024, Nielsen reported a significant rise in U.S. streaming service usage, with audiences streaming 21 million years' worth of video content, up from 17 million in 2022. As streaming popularity rises, AI audio editing sees increased application across media platforms.

Key companies, including Meta Platforms, Inc., are focusing on technological enhancements like the Enhanced EnCodec decoder to boost sound quality and efficiency in audio generation. Meta's launch of AudioCraft and the open-source models MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec highlights innovation pathways in creating soundscapes from text prompts, empowering musicians and sound designers.

Strategic acquisitions like Suno Inc.'s purchase of WavTool, Inc. aim to strengthen the company's AI-driven music creation prowess. By integrating cutting-edge audio technologies, Suno Inc. bolsters its capabilities in sound generation and editing, offering users advanced tools for a seamless creative experience.

Major players shaping the AI audio editing landscape include Adobe Inc., Veritone Inc., Krisp Technologies Inc., and several others, with North America as the dominant region as of 2024. Asia-Pacific is forecasted as the rapid-growth region, driven by technological adoption across markets.

Trade tensions, particularly in 2025, have started affecting the media sector, increasing costs for imported tools necessary for content production. Media entities are adapting by expanding digital platforms and harnessing AI to maintain competitiveness amidst global trade challenges.

This market is characterized by software, hardware, and services focused on applications like music production, podcasting, and enhancing corporate communications. Revenue is driven by providing audio restoration, noise reduction, speech enhancement, and sound generation services across diverse sectors.

Overall, the AI audio editing market offers substantial growth potential, fueled by expanding demand and continuous technological advances that cater to a broad spectrum of needs across multiple industries worldwide.

