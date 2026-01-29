Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Research Report 2025: $5.66 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Dataset Search Platform Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) dataset search platform market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating it will expand from $1.61 billion in 2024 to $2.08 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8%. Key drivers include increasing demand for labeled datasets, adoption of AI across various industries, governmental open data initiatives, and academic research with public datasets. These factors underpin the exponential growth expected to reach $5.66 billion by 2029, propelled by ethical AI practices, investments in AI infrastructure, and data transparency regulations.

Notably, cloud-based platforms are crucial in this growth trajectory. Their scalability facilitates resource management and cost efficiency, leading to increased adoption among small and medium enterprises. Statistics from AAG IT, a UK-based IT services company, project that by 2023, 63% of SMB workloads and 62% of data have moved to public clouds, reflecting this trend.

Leading industry players such as Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, and more, are enhancing AI models through generative AI to optimize data discovery. For instance, data.world introduced an AI-powered Data Catalog Platform in May 2023, aimed at simplifying data interaction via natural language queries and metadata automation. Similarly, Hugging Face's collaboration with Google Cloud in January 2024 highlights efforts to align advanced AI models with scalable infrastructures, utilizing platforms like Vertex AI to enhance model training and deployment.

Geographically, North America led the market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region. The regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with countries like Australia, China, and the USA among others. Current trade tensions and changes in tariffs globally are impacting market dynamics, affecting components like semiconductors and software tools, leading the sector to invest in domestic production and diversify supply chains.

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the AI dataset search platform sector, covering global market size, regional shares, market segments, trends, and opportunities. This information is crucial for stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

