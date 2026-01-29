Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Spinal Surgery Research Report 2025: $1.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Key market opportunities in the AI-powered spinal surgery sector include rising healthcare investments, demand for minimally invasive procedures, precision-based interventions, and advanced surgical technologies. Technological advancements in surgical visualization, robotics, and 3D planning enhance patient outcomes and safety.

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Spinal Surgery Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered spinal surgery market size has demonstrated substantial growth, expanding from $0.97 billion in 2024 to $1.06 billion in 2025, a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is attributed to the prevalence of spinal disorders, increased spinal surgeries, demand for minimally invasive procedures, aging populations with degenerative conditions, awareness of spinal health, and expanded healthcare infrastructure.

Looking forward, the AI-powered spinal surgery market is projected to grow to $1.52 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.4%. Key drivers include increased healthcare spending, precision-based surgical methods, a focus on patient safety, demand for efficient procedures, investments in surgical training, and expanded hospital networks. Technological advancements such as real-time visualization, data-driven planning, robotic navigation, augmented reality surgery, predictive analytics, and intraoperative monitoring are significant trends.

Minimally invasive surgical solutions are increasingly favored, enhancing the AI-powered spinal surgery market's growth. The demand for procedures with small incisions is driven by faster recovery times. AI technology aids this trend by improving precision and reducing tissue damage. For example, Intuitive Surgical reported a rise in "da Vinci" robotic system procedures, indicating the market's expansion driven by such solutions.

Leading companies are integrating 3D surgical planning into their technologies to boost precision and patient outcomes. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. introduced EOS Insight, a 3D surgical planning platform that enhances the entire spine surgery workflow with advanced imaging and data integration, augmenting clinical decision-making and surgery efficiency.

In a strategic move, Globus Medical, Inc. acquired NuVasive, Inc. for $3 billion, gaining access to advanced surgical automation and navigation technologies, thus bolstering its AI-powered surgery portfolio. NuVasive's expertise in minimally invasive spinal technologies further enhances Globus Medical's market position.

North America dominated the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly. Regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, spanning countries such as the USA, China, Germany, and India.

Report Scope:

  • Types of Surgery: Spinal Fusion Surgery, Microdiscectomy, Laminectomy, among others.
  • Anatomy Focus: Cervical, Thoracic, Lumbar.
  • Indications: Degenerative, Trauma, Deformity, Tumor, Infection, and more.
  • End Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), Orthopedic Centers.

Key Companies:

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2025 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025$1.06 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029$1.52 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Companies Featured

  • Johnson and Johnson
  • Medtronic plc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
  • Globus Medical Inc.
  • Orthofix Holdings Inc.
  • Alphatec Holdings Inc.
  • Brainlab AG
  • Spineart SA
  • Surgalign Holdings Inc
  • TINAVI Medical Technologies Co Ltd
  • Augmedics Inc.
  • Proprio Inc.
  • Surgical Theater Inc.
  • Medivis Inc.
  • Ortoma AB
  • OnPoint Surgical Inc.
  • Katomed Inc.
  • Surglasses
  • Illuminant Surgical Inc.

