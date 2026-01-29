Global Gas Engine Market Forecast to Surge to USD 9.47 Billion by 2031: Key Insights on Investment Opportunities and Growth Drivers

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Engine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Gas Engine Market is projected to expand from a valuation of USD 6.93 Billion in 2025 to USD 9.47 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.34%. This market consists of internal combustion engines designed to utilize gaseous fuels, including natural gas and biogas, for the production of mechanical power or electricity. Key factors propelling this growth include the worldwide urgency to shift away from coal-fired power towards lower-carbon options, alongside a growing necessity for flexible, decentralized energy networks capable of balancing intermittent renewable sources. Additionally, the industrial sector's drive for enhanced thermal efficiency through cogeneration continues to bolster demand. Recent data from the International Gas Union indicates that global natural gas demand rose by 78 billion cubic meters in 2024, with power generation contributing to over half of this increase.

However, the market faces significant hurdles due to the unpredictability of natural gas prices and underlying supply chain weaknesses. Such fluctuations in fuel costs can drastically affect the economic viability of gas engine operations, leading to caution among prospective investors. Consequently, despite the clear operational advantages offered by the technology, financial uncertainty often results in the postponement of capital expenditures for new projects.

Market Drivers

The shift from coal and diesel engines toward gas-based alternatives, propelled by strict environmental policies, serves as a major growth engine for the industry. Governments are implementing rigorous emissions standards to decarbonize the power sector, necessitating the replacement of carbon-heavy coal plants with cleaner gas engines. This regulatory landscape effectively positions gas infrastructure as a critical bridge technology that reduces emissions while ensuring reliability. As noted in the International Energy Agency's 'Electricity Mid-Year Update' from July 2024, global natural gas-fired electricity generation is anticipated to increase by roughly 1% in 2024, highlighting its enduring importance in the energy mix alongside renewable growth.

Parallel to this, the demand for grid stabilization and the integration of renewable energy is transforming the market. With the rising penetration of intermittent renewable sources, there is an intensified need for flexible, fast-starting gas engines to handle load variations. These engines are vital for providing firm capacity when renewable output declines. Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 'Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory' in February 2024 reveals that U.S. developers intended to commission 2.5 GW of natural gas capacity in 2024, primarily using simple-cycle technology for grid support. This trend is further supported by Wartsila's 'Financial Statements Bulletin 2023' from January 2024, which reported a 16% annual rise in energy equipment order intake, underscoring the essential role of flexible gas engines in stabilizing modern power systems.

Market Challenges

The instability of natural gas prices and related supply chain disruptions poses a substantial obstacle to the growth of the Global Gas Engine Market. Gas engines represent capital-intensive assets where operational viability relies heavily on affordable and predictable fuel prices. When fuel costs exhibit erratic fluctuations, industrial operators and utility providers struggle to forecast long-term operating expenses accurately. This lack of clarity regarding Return on Investment often drives decision-makers to delay or cancel intended installations, as the economic benefits of gas engines compared to grid electricity or alternative fuels can diminish rapidly during times of supply constraints or elevated pricing.

Recent industrial data underscores the fragility of this market, emphasizing the risks associated with fuel availability. The International Gas Union reported in 2024 that global LNG trade expanded by a mere 2.4%, citing limited supply as the main constraint on broader market growth. Such tightness in supply fosters an environment characterized by scarcity and price volatility, which directly erodes investor confidence. Consequently, potential adopters are frequently forced to hold off on capital expenditures for new gas engine projects until they see evidence of more stable market conditions.

Market Trends

The development of hydrogen-compatible and fuel-agnostic engine designs is rapidly reshaping the technological terrain as manufacturers aim to future-proof their assets against decarbonization requirements. This movement involves modifying combustion components to accommodate the specific burning properties of hydrogen, ensuring that engines acquired today can switch smoothly from natural gas to low-carbon mixtures without becoming obsolete. This technological progress is gaining market acceptance, as demonstrated by the INNIO Group in their April 2025 'Sustainability Report 2024', which detailed the successful installation of a 1 MW Jenbacher engine tailored for a hydrogen-fueled combined heat and power system.

Concurrently, the increasing use of biogas and renewable natural gas is creating a circular economy model within the industry, distinguishing it from traditional fossil fuel practices. By transforming organic waste from agricultural and municipal sectors into dispatchable energy, operators are attaining carbon neutrality and securing local fuel autonomy. This shift toward bio-based fuels is supported by rising production figures; the European Biogas Association's '15th Statistical Report' from December 2025 indicates that combined biogas and biomethane output in Europe hit 22 billion cubic meters in 2024, illustrating the growing dependence on these sustainable resources for decentralized power generation.

Key Players Profiled in the Gas Engine Market

Caterpillar Inc.

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Cummins Inc.

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

MAN SE

INNIO

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Gas Engine Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Gas Engine Market, by Fuel Type:

Natural Gas

Special Gas

Others

Gas Engine Market, by Power Output:

0.5-1 MW

1-2 MW

2-5 MW

5-10 MW

10-20 MW

Gas Engine Market, by Application:

Power Generation

Cogeneration

Mechanical Drive

Others

Gas Engine Market, by End User Industry:

Oil & Gas

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing & Engineering

Others

Gas Engine Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvbm3c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment