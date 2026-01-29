Springview Holdings Ltd Identifies Corner Terrace Residence in Singapore as Pilot Project with Potential to Deliver Up to ~S$2,000 in Monthly Electricity Savings

• Preliminary assessment indicates potential for a rooftop solar system of up to approximately 60 kW.

• Pilot designed to evaluate technical feasibility and residential energy economics.

• Marks Springview’s first on-the-ground execution step toward scalable residential solar solutions in Singapore.

Singapore, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) (“Springview” or the “Company”), through its operating subsidiary Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd., today announced a key milestone in its residential sustainability strategy with the identification of a corner terrace residential property at 15 Jalan Nipah, Singapore 488820 as a pilot project under its Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“GSO”).

The pilot project represents Springview’s first structured step in evaluating the economic, technical, and operational viability of rooftop solar solutions for landed residential properties in Singapore, a segment characterized by higher electricity consumption and increasing homeowner interest in long-term energy cost management.

Based on a preliminary and non-binding technical assessment of the property’s roof configuration—including flat roof areas suitable for tilted installation and existing sloped roof surfaces—the pilot contemplates a potential solar photovoltaic system of up to approximately 60 kilowatts (kW). Final system capacity will be subject to detailed engineering design, structural assessments, and applicable regulatory requirements. Using an estimated average daily generation of up to approximately 3.8 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per kW, the system could generate up to approximately 228 kWh per day, or approximately 6,840 kWh per month, subject to final design, regulatory approvals, and operating conditions.

Under Singapore’s regulated residential electricity tariff for the period from January to March 2026, priced at 29.11 cents per kWh (inclusive of GST), the estimated solar generation could translate into indicative monthly electricity savings of up to approximately S$2,000, or approximately S$24,000 per year, assuming on-site self-consumption of substantially all of the electricity generated. These illustrative estimates reflect updated tariff assumptions and preliminary technical parameters and are provided for evaluation purposes only, highlighting the potential economic attractiveness of residential solar solutions for homeowners with sustained electricity demand.

Assuming an indicative installation cost of approximately S$52,000, the pilot scenario suggests a potential simple payback period of approximately two to three years, depending on actual system performance and on-site self-consumption levels. For landed residential properties with sustained electricity demand, such economics highlight the potential for rooftop solar solutions to deliver meaningful long-term cost savings, beyond their environmental benefits.

The identification of 15 Jalan Nipah as a pilot project is consistent with Clause 6 (Pilot Projects and Evaluation) of the MOU and is undertaken strictly on a non-binding basis. The pilot does not constitute a commitment by either party to proceed beyond the pilot stage, nor does it represent a guarantee of performance, savings, or future commercial arrangements.

Springview believes that disciplined pilot deployments such as this provide a scalable framework to validate homeowner demand, refine project workflows, and assess lifecycle considerations, while supporting Singapore’s broader sustainability objectives. Subject to further evaluation, similar pilot outcomes may inform future optional offerings within Springview’s residential design-and-build projects.

Under the collaboration framework, Springview will continue to oversee overall project delivery, regulatory coordination, and homeowner engagement in Singapore, while GSO will provide product solutions, technical expertise, and engineering support related to solar and green-energy systems.

About Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu GSO New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a solar and renewable-energy technology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and application of solar photovoltaic and related green-energy solutions. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial markets and supports customized energy solutions through technology integration and engineering support.

About Springview Holdings Ltd

Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL), through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd., designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore, with an operating history dating back to 2002. Springview’s projects cover four main types of work: new construction, reconstruction, additions and alterations, and other general contracting services. With a skilled team of in-house experts, the Company provides a one stop solution that fosters strong customer relationships, offering a comprehensive range of services such as design, construction, furniture customization and project management. The Company also offers post-project services, including defect repairs and maintenance, that further enhances its customer engagement and future project opportunities.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.springviewggl.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

