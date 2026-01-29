Billing Error Detection Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $5.85 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Billing Error Detection Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The billing error detection artificial intelligence (AI) market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to expand from $1.82 billion in 2024 to $2.3 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 26.6%. This surge is driven by increased billing discrepancies in enterprises, regulatory pressures for billing accuracy, greater business awareness of financial leakages, and rising customer complaints about inaccurate invoicing. The broader adoption of outsourced billing operations further fuels this market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.85 billion by 2029, continuing its impressive CAGR of 26.3%. This growth will be supported by heightened financial transparency and audit compliance emphasis, increased adoption of data-driven billing management, and a focus on cost optimization. The adoption of complex multi-service billing structures and large-scale data volumes in industries like healthcare and utilities, coupled with an emphasis on real-time revenue assurance, are key market drivers.

The trend towards cloud-based platforms propels further growth in billing error detection AI. Cloud platforms offer scalability and cost efficiency, driving the demand for intelligent systems to manage complex billing data. For instance, by 2023, 63% of SMB workloads are anticipated to be hosted in public clouds, a significant increase from prior years, underscoring the rising demand for AI-driven billing error detection solutions.

In terms of technological advancements, key players are focusing on developing large language models (LLMs) to enhance billing accuracy and compliance. HerculesAI's launch of Verify, an LLM-powered platform in February 2025, illustrates this trend, offering automated rule extraction and integration with major billing systems for error detection and compliance corrections.

Significant market activities include Basware Oyj's acquisition of Glantus Holdings Plc in October 2023, aimed at enhancing its AI-driven fraud prevention and billing error detection capabilities. The deal bolsters Basware's accounts payable automation ecosystem, highlighting ongoing strategic consolidations in the industry.

Prominent companies in this sector include Microsoft Corporation, Accenture Plc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, and others, with North America leading the market in 2024. The APAC region is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period, with potential impacts from global trade dynamics and tariffs.

Report Coverage Includes:

Component Breakdown: Software, Services.

Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud.

Enterprise Sizes: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises.

End-User Sectors: Hospitals, Insurance Companies, Retailers, Telecom Providers, Utility Companies, and Others.

Market Subsegments:

Software: Rule-Based Detection Systems, Predictive Analytics Platforms, Data Reconciliation Tools, Error Pattern Recognition Software, Billing Audit Management Solutions, Revenue Assurance Software.

Services: Implementation and Integration, Consulting and Advisory, Training and Support, Managed Detection, System Maintenance and Upgradation, Data Validation and Reporting Services.

Key Companies Highlighted: Microsoft Corporation, Accenture Plc, IBM, Oracle Corporation, Ericsson, Cognizant, Amdocs Limited, Genpact, Conduent, Fair Isaac Corporation, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.3% Regions Covered Global



