Automated Valet Parking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $4.25 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

The automated valet parking AI market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $1.52 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 23.1%. This growth reflects increasing demand for smart parking solutions, driven by urban congestion and the need for enhanced user convenience. Governments are supporting these initiatives, integrating sensors and IoT within infrastructure. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $4.25 billion, influenced by sustainable transport awareness, vehicle-to-infrastructure systems, and urban space optimization. Significant trends include advancements in modular design, sensor fusion technologies, and mobile app interfaces.

The rise of autonomous and connected vehicles is a key driver for this market, as AI technologies enhance vehicle safety and reduce human error. Automated valet parking AI allows these vehicles to locate and park efficiently, minimizing congestion and optimizing parking management. For example, electric vehicle sales have increased significantly, highlighting the growing adoption and integration of smart parking systems.

Key companies, such as Robert Bosch GmbH, are focusing on modular system design to improve parking flexibility and efficiency. Bosch's partnership with Apcoa Parking AG aims to expand automated valet parking technologies across Germany. This collaboration seeks to deploy SAE Level 4 driverless parking technology and strengthen urban parking infrastructure, supporting the growing use of autonomous vehicles.

Major players in the industry include Tesla Inc., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, NVIDIA Corporation, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., and Continental AG. Europe led the market in 2024, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Countries covered in the market report include Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Russia, and the USA.

However, global trade relations and tariffs are affecting the market's outlook. Rapid changes, such as U.S. tariffs on semiconductor components, are impacting production costs and supply chains within the tech industry. To mitigate these effects, companies are investing in domestic chip fabrication and diversifying suppliers.

The automated valet parking AI market research report provides comprehensive statistics, including market size, regional shares, and competitor analysis. This report offers valuable insights into current and future industry trends, helping stakeholders navigate a fast-evolving landscape. AI technologies, like deep learning and sensor fusion, play crucial roles in enabling efficient and safe parking operations across diverse applications, from commercial facilities to airports and malls.

The market encompasses revenues from localization, reporting, retrofit, and smart parking services. It includes automotive components like cameras, sensors, and communication modules. Market value reflects the sale of goods and services within the specified geography, offering a detailed perspective on the industry's economic impact.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global



