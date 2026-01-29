Space Power Systems Global Market Report 2026-2030: Projected to Hit $4.1 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Power Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The space power systems market is experiencing robust growth, with its size projected to increase from $2.63 billion in 2025 to $2.88 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Key factors driving this growth include advancements in radioisotope thermoelectric generators for deep space missions, improvements in fuel cell technology for extended spacecraft missions, and the increasing demand for reliable backup power systems in satellite operations. These advancements are setting the stage for continued expansion, with market projections reaching $4.1 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Significant trends anticipated in the space power systems market include the deployment of high-power satellites necessitating advanced energy systems, expansion in wireless power technologies for lunar infrastructure, and innovations in radioisotope systems with improved efficiency. The market is also expected to see increased adoption of modular energy storage units, contributing to flexible spacecraft design, and rising investments in sustainable power solutions for future human and robotic missions. Developments in high-efficiency photovoltaic technologies and scalable spacecraft power architectures are further poised to drive market expansion.

The escalating number of satellite launches is a major growth driver. Satellite launches facilitate a variety of applications such as communication, navigation, and earth observation, massively supported by the burgeoning need for global high-speed internet access via mega-constellations like Starlink and OneWeb. For instance, in 2023, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) reported a substantial increase in orbital additions, with 3,143 space objects due to numerous launches and on-orbit break-up events, underscoring the growing demand for dependable space power systems.

On the technological forefront, companies are investing in polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells (PEMFCs) to enhance energy efficiency and reduce system weight, marking a significant advance for extended space missions. For example, ISRO's launch of a 100-watt class PEMFC aboard the orbital platform POEM3 in January 2024 highlights the functional benefits of these fuel cells, emphasizing clean operation with water as a byproduct, beneficial for oxygen generation or onboard consumption.

Corporate activities in this sector include Stellant Systems, Inc.'s acquisition of Comtech Telecommunications Corp's Power Systems Technology (PST) product line in November 2023, aiming to expand its radio frequency amplification portfolio. This acquisition is indicative of the strategic movements within the industry to fortify positions in the space power systems market.

Key players in the market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Boeing Defense, Space And Security, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others. North America led the market in 2025, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow swiftly over the forecast period.

By Type: Solar Power Systems, Nuclear Power Systems, Fuel Cells, Other Types

By Power Source: Photovoltaic, Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generators, Chemical, Other Power Sources

By Application: Satellites, Spacecraft, Rovers, Space Stations, Other Applications

By End-User: Commercial, Government, Defense

The report encompasses data from key markets like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, and others across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

Time Series: Historical data spanning five years and forecasts for ten years forward are included, providing a comprehensive temporal overview.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

