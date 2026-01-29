Creator Economy Analytics Artificial Intelligence Research Report 2025: $8.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creator Economy Analytics Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The creator economy analytics artificial intelligence market has witnessed rapid growth, expanding from $3.24 billion in 2024 to $3.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of social media platforms, expanding influencer marketing budgets, demand for content monetization tools, and a surge in digital advertising spending, coupled with the need for enhanced audience engagement insights.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $8.2 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 20.3%. Key growth factors include heightened demand for AI-powered analytics, rising investments in creator economy platforms, and the integration of predictive analytics tools. Future trends indicate advancements in monetization models, data-driven influencer marketing, blockchain integration for transparency, and innovations in cross-platform data visualization.

The burgeoning number of content creators significantly fuels this market's expansion. The accessibility of digital platforms empowers content creators to globally share and monetize their work. AI-driven analytics support creators by providing data insights and automation tools to enhance content impact and monetization strategies. For example, according to MBO Partners Inc., there was a rise from 27% in 2022 to 35% in independent content creators by 2023, underlining the sector's growth.

Leading companies in this space are focusing on innovation through AI-powered creator tools and analytics platforms to boost content performance and creator revenue. In September 2025, Donatuz launched an AI-led monetization platform that consolidates multiple revenue streams into one application, offering features like AI analytics, instant payouts, and secure transactions, supporting AI-powered content optimization.

In a significant market move, Manifest Financial LLC acquired Nucreator LLC to offer creators a comprehensive platform for brand partnership management and financial services, enhancing their business growth and efficiency. Major players in this field include Meltwater Holding ASA, Sprout Social Inc., Conviva Inc., CreatorIQ Inc., and others.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, though Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and India are major contributors to market dynamics.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $8.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global



