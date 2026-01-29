Creator Monetization Optimization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $5.46 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creator Monetization Optimization Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The creator monetization optimization artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to surge from $1.95 billion in 2024 to $5.46 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8%. This surge can be attributed to the expanding role of generative AI in content creation, the increasing demand for real-time monetization analytics, and greater creator participation on multiple platforms. Key trends include advancements in AI-driven content personalization, innovations in generative AI tools, and integration of blockchain technologies for transparent payment systems.

Investment in digital infrastructure is a significant driving force behind this market expansion. Efficient digital operations, better connectivity, and scalable cloud platforms are bolstering the capabilities of creator monetization optimization AI, enabling enhanced data analysis, personalized content recommendations, and targeted ad revenues. A report from UN Trade and Development highlighted a leap in Greenfield investment in the digital economy to $360 billion in 2024.

Leading companies in this sector are pioneering advanced AI-based short-form video solutions to optimize revenue and improve content efficiency. Notably, AnyMind Group launched AnyManager, a short-form video generator, in January 2025. This platform allows web and app publishers to maximize monetization with minimal resources, featuring integration with YouTube Partner Sales and robust analytics tools for better engagement and retention.

Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the market dynamics. In 2025, Later, a social media management and marketing automation solutions provider, acquired Mavely for $250 million. This acquisition underscores their commitment to integrating full-funnel marketing capabilities, enhancing creator monetization tools and broadening their operational footprint within the creator economy.

Key players in the market include Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, ByteDance Ltd, Meta Platforms Inc., among others. Dominating regions include North America, with Asia-Pacific expected to exhibit significant growth in the coming years.

However, the market is facing challenges such as increased tariffs and trade tensions, notably impacting the media sector, including content production and digital distribution. The escalation in U.S. tariffs has raised production costs, affecting operations. In response, media entities are exploring domestic supply chains, expanding digital platforms, and investing in AI-driven content solutions to remain competitive.

The creator monetization optimization AI market research provides comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional shares, trend opportunities, and competitive landscape. This essential information equips stakeholders with the necessary intelligence to navigate the rapidly evolving market and leverage emerging opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global



