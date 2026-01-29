Smart Villa Market Trends and Regional Growth Opportunities 2026-2030 & 2035, Featuring Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Savant Systems, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric and More

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Villa Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional analysis, competitor insights, market segments, and future opportunities. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region.





The smart villa market is experiencing a rapid expansion, projected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2025 to $5.22 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This spike is fueled by the surging adoption of smart home devices, the integration of connected security systems, the rise in luxury residential construction, and the increased use of energy monitoring technologies.

Looking forward, the market is poised to expand to $9.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.9%. Key growth drivers include the development of AI-enabled smart control systems, the rise of sustainable automation technologies, expansion in premium residential projects, and an uptick in integrated smart entertainment systems. Notable trends include the integration of AI-driven home automation platforms, growth in IoT-connected ecosystems, and the adoption of cloud-based security and energy management solutions.

The adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) serves as a crucial growth catalyst in this market. IoT, facilitated by smartphone interconnectivity, enables smart villas to offer improved comfort, security, and energy efficiency. For instance, global IoT connections are expected to surge from 18.8 billion in 2024 to 43 billion by 2029, supporting the expansion of the smart villa market.

Technological innovation remains at the forefront of this market, with companies focusing on smart home automation to enhance residential convenience and security. An example is Subha Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd.'s Villamor township launched in 2024, which features advanced smart living elements such as centralized automation and voice controls. The community supports sustainability through EV charging stations and solar-powered amenities.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the landscape. In December 2024, Gewiss S.p.A. acquired Tvilight B.V., strengthening its position in smart lighting innovations. This move highlights the continued investment in enhancing smart city solutions through leveraging combined expertise.

Market Scope

Products span Smart Lighting Systems, Automated Climate Control, Intelligent Security Solutions, and Integrated Entertainment Systems, with sub-segments providing granular insights. Applications cover Commercial and Residential sectors, evaluated across psychographic and technological dimensions.

Key Players: Prominent contributors include Control4 Corporation, Crestron Electronics, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, among others, with competitive evaluations provided.

Geographical Coverage: The report encompasses countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, and more, alongside regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, etc. It provides a comparison of historical and forecasted growth for these locales.

Data and Deliverables: Report deliverables include a Word, PDF, or interactive report format with an Excel dashboard for easy data extraction. Historic and forecast time series data, market segmentation, and sourcing/referencing are meticulously organized.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Villa market report include:

Control4 Corporation

Crestron Electronics, Inc.

Savant Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG (Smart Infrastructure Division)

Legrand SA

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Smart Home GmbH

Signify N.V. (Philips Hue)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SmartThings)

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Smart Home/Alexa Devices)

Xiaomi Corporation (Mi Smart Home)

ADT Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

Ecobee Inc.

Ring LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfdxgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment