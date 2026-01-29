Versamet Royalties Announces C$125 Million Bought Deal Financing and Concurrent Private Placement

The base shelf prospectus is accessible, and the prospectus supplement will be accessible within two business days through SEDAR+

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versamet Royalties Corporation (“Versamet” or the “Company”) (TSX: VMET) has announced today that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and National Bank Capital Markets, under which the underwriters have agreed to buy on bought deal basis 9,100,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”), at a price of C$13.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds of C$125 million (the “Offering”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2026 and is subject to Versamet receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement whereby existing investors, such as Tether Investments who have contractual participation rights, are expected to participate in the private placement offering (the “Concurrent Private Placement”). The Concurrent Private Placement is subject to necessary approvals of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering and Concurrent Private Placement will be used to repay indebtedness, to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated August 1, 2025 (the “Shelf Prospectus”), in all of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States via Rule 144A. Common Shares to be offered on a private placement basis in other international jurisdictions in reliance on applicable private placement exemptions. Copies of the Shelf Prospectus can be found, and the Supplement to be filed in connection with the Offering will be available (within two business days of the date hereof), under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Delivery of the Shelf Prospectus and the Supplement and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Electronic or paper copies of the Shelf Prospectus and the Supplement, when available, may be obtained in Canada, without charge, from BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 by telephone at 905-791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email at torbramwarehouse@datagroup.ca, or from National Bank Financial Inc. at 130 King Street West, 4th Floor Podium, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1J9 by telephone at 416-869-8414, or email at NBF-Syndication@bnc.ca by providing an e-mail address or address, as applicable. The Shelf Prospectus contains, and the Supplement will contain, important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Supplement and accompanying Shelf Prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision.

About Versamet Royalties Corporation

Versamet is an emerging mid-tier precious metals royalty & streaming company focused on creating long-term per share value for its shareholders through the acquisition of high-quality assets. Versamet common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “VMET”.



For more information about Versamet, including additional details on our royalties and streams, please visit our website at versamet.com.

General inquiries:

Craig Rollins, General Counsel

Email: info@versamet.com

Telephone: 778-945-3948

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the Offering; the closing of the Offering; the size of the Offering; the use of the proceeds of the Offering; the Concurrent Private Placement and other statements regarding future plans, expectations, exploration potential, guidance, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Versamet's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.