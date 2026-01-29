Demand Charge Management Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $5.12 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Demand Charge Management Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The demand charge management artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with projections showing an increase from $1.71 billion in 2024 to $2.13 billion in 2025, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8%. This growth trend is expected to continue, with the market anticipated to reach $5.12 billion by 2029, driven by enhancing smart grid infrastructures, the rise of IoT and interconnected energy systems, and increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. These trends are further fueled by the integration of AI technologies with distributed energy resources (DERs), the expansion of cloud-based energy management systems, and the burgeoning energy-as-a-service (EaaS) models.

The push for renewables is a pivotal factor in this growth trajectory. As the world shifts toward sustainable energy, renewable sources such as solar and wind are increasingly integrated into power grids. In the U.S., the Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted a 25% increase in solar and an 8% rise in wind power generation in 2024 from the previous year. This surge underscores the necessity for AI solutions in demand charge management, optimizing energy usage, and ensuring grid reliability amidst the adoption of renewable resources.

Key market players are spearheading advancements with innovative AI-powered platforms. For instance, Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd, an Indian technology company, has launched IQ Energy AI. This platform is designed to enhance power generation efficiency at AI-driven data centers, promising utilities and industries substantial operational improvements such as a 30% reduction in downtime and a 10-15% increase in fuel efficiency. With its emphasis on predictive maintenance and renewable energy integration, IQ Energy AI is set to profoundly influence the energy sector, aiming for over $100 billion in global savings in the next decade.

In a strategic move to bolster its AI capabilities in energy management, U.S.-based Bidgely acquired Grid4C in March 2025. This acquisition enables Bidgely to integrate Grid4C's fault detection and predictive analytics technologies into its solutions, further solidifying its position in the AI-driven energy market.

The demographic of industry leaders includes Tesla Inc., Siemens AG, GE Digital, Schneider Electric, and ABB Ltd., among others. These companies are at the forefront, driving innovation and addressing challenges posed by the AI-powered demand charge management sector.

While North America holds a leading market position, Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid expansion. As the landscape evolves, challenges such as trade tensions and tariffs impact the sector's dynamics, particularly in utilities and renewable projects. These market realities underscore the importance of digitalization and innovative solutions to navigate escalating costs and ensure energy security.

The demand charge management AI market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of current and future industry trends, offering vital insights for stakeholders aiming to thrive in this ever-evolving sector. It encompasses detailed market statistics, regional shares, and competitive landscapes, ensuring a complete overview of the market's dynamics and opportunities.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Hardware; Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud

End-User: Energy and Utilities; Manufacturing; Commercial Buildings; Data Centers

Subsegments:

Software: Energy Management Platforms; Predictive Analytics Tools; Load Forecasting and Optimization Software; Demand Response Management Systems; Cloud-Based AI Solutions

Hardware: Smart Meters and Sensors; Energy Controllers and Gateways; IoT Devices and Edge Processors; Battery Management Systems; Communication and Networking Equipment

Services: System Integration and Deployment; Consulting and Advisory Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Training and Optimization Services; Managed Energy Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global



