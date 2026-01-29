Artificial Intelligence (AI) Personal Knowledge Base Research Report 2025: $4.74 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Knowledge Base Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The personal knowledge base artificial intelligence (AI) market is witnessing substantial growth, projected to expand from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion in 2025, showing a CAGR of 30.4%. This growth is driven by increasing demand for secure authentication, holographic content's rise in packaging, heightened anti-counterfeiting awareness, expansion of government security programs, and integration in identification documents.

By 2029, the market is expected to reach $4.74 billion, with a CAGR of 30.1%. Key factors include investments in holographic security technologies, collaborations between tech providers and content creators, demand for customized watermark solutions, broadening holographic applications, and a focus on intellectual property protection. Advancements in holographic watermarking, secure material developments, R&D in verification tools, and machine-learning-based authentication are anticipated trends.

The shift towards cloud-based solutions is crucial for market expansion, as businesses seek scalable IT solutions with reduced capital expenditure. Cloud-based services enable AI to efficiently organize and analyze data, providing personalized user insights across platforms. For example, Eurostat reports indicate that 45.2% of EU enterprises adopted cloud services in 2023, showcasing cloud reliance that fuels AI demand.

Companies such as Google LLC are pioneering the development of agentic AI systems, enhancing autonomous information management and user insight synthesis. Google's expansion of its NotebookLM Plus plan exemplifies this trend, offering AI-powered note-taking features that facilitate personalized insights from user documents.

Notable M&A activity includes the acquisition of Mayday by USU, aiming to bolster international growth and European leadership through AI-enhanced knowledge management solutions, improving customer service efficiency.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises

Application: Individual Productivity; Corporate Knowledge Management; Research and Academia; Content Management; Other Applications

End-User: Students; Professionals; Enterprises; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

Software: Natural Language Processing (NLP) Tools; Machine Learning Algorithms; Knowledge Graph Management; Data Integration Platforms; Analytics and Visualization Tools; Recommendation Engines

Services: Implementation and Integration; Consulting; Training and Support; Maintenance and Upgradation; Managed Services

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 30.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Zendesk Inc.

Notion Labs Inc.

Guru Technologies Inc.

Kovai Limited

Capacities GmbH

Coda Project Inc.

Bloomfire Inc.

Starmind Inc.

Korra

Tana Labs Inc.

mymind Inc.

Slite Inc.

Mem Labs Inc.

RemNote Inc.

Document360

Amplenote Inc.

Readwise Inc.

Nuclino GmbH

Tettra Inc.

Logseq Inc.

