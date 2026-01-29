Glass House Brands Announces Appointment of Alison Payne, Heineken USA Chief Marketing Officer, to its Board of Directors

LONG BEACH, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glass House Brands Inc. (“Glass House” or the “Company”) (CBOE CA: GLAS.A.U) (CBOE CA: GLAS.WT.U) (OTCQX: GLASF) (OTCQX:GHBWF), one of the fastest-growing, vertically-integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Alison Payne, a seasoned branding and marketing leader, to its Board of Directors effective January 27, 2026.

Ms. Payne fills the vacant seat on the Company’s Board vacated by the passing of long-term Board Member George Raveling in September 2025.

“Alison is a great person with proven ability to build brands, lead with innovation, and achieve results. She is an excellent addition to our Board given her background in regulated consumer products and extensive experience in marketing brands across international markets,” commented Kyle Kazan, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Glass House. “This is a pivotal moment for Glass House as we prepare for the rescheduling of cannabis. Alison’s expertise and insights will be invaluable as we consider further growth and expansion opportunities in the coming year, including both geographic and product line diversification.”

Ms. Payne is an expert in branding and marketing, with extensive experience in driving brand growth across multiple categories including beer, spirits, snacks and breakfast foods in the US and Europe. She currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer of Heineken, USA. During her career she held senior roles at PepsiCo, Kellogg Company, and Diageo. She received her BA in Commerce with a major in Marketing from The University of New South Wales and an MBA in Marketing & Strategy from The London Business School.

Ms. Payne said, “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about growing well-known consumer brands and helping companies achieve their strategic goals and enter new markets. I look forward to joining Glass House’s Board of Directors and building on its track record of innovation and leadership as it continues to expand.”

About Glass House Brands

Glass House is one of the fastest-growing, vertically integrated cannabis companies in the U.S., with a dedicated focus on the California market and building leading, lasting brands to serve consumers across all segments. Whether it be through its portfolio of brands, which includes Glass House Farms, PLUS Products, Allswell and Mama Sue Wellness or its network of retail dispensaries throughout the state of California, which includes The Farmacy, Natural Healing Center and The Pottery, Glass House is committed to realizing its vision of excellence: outstanding cannabis products, produced sustainably, for the benefit of all. For more information and company updates, visit www.glasshousebrands.com/ and https://ir.glasshousebrands.com/contact/email-alerts/.

