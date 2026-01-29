North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. Plans High-Resolution Magnetic Drone Survey at Bardy and Blanchette Properties, Québec

Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: NIOB) (FSE: KS82.F) (OTCQB: NIOMF) (“North American Niobium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is planning a high-resolution magnetic drone (UAV) survey over priority target areas on its 100%-owned Bardy and Blanchette properties (the “ Properties”), located approximately 40 km northwest of the Municipality of La Tuque, Québec. The planned survey is intended to support the Company’s exploration strategy focused on identifying and delineating prospective granitic pegmatites associated with rare earth elements (“REE”) and niobium (“Nb”) mineralization.

Highlights

Terrascope Inc. selected to conduct a high-resolution UAV magnetic survey over priority REE–Nb prospect areas on the Bardy and Blanchette properties

Planned survey to comprise approximately 191 line-kilometres at 50-metre line spacing, centered on priority REE–Nb prospecting areas

Nominal flight altitude of approximately 20 - 30 metres above ground level (“AGL”), using a Scintrex Cs-VL cesium vapour magnetometer

Objective is to help define structural and lithological trends and potential extensions associated with prospective REE–Nb-bearing granitic pegmatites, and to refine follow-up targets

Program follows the Company’s previously reported positive grab sample results (see news release dated January 15th, 2026) and other targeting work completed to date (including RadonEx)

Planned UAV Magnetic Survey Overview

The planned UAV magnetic survey is designed to generate detailed magnetic data over the highest-priority REE–Nb prospect areas on the Properties. The survey is planned on 50 m-spaced flight lines for a total of approximately 191 line-km, at a nominal altitude of 20–30 m AGL, using a Scintrex Cs-VL magnetometer.

The Company believes high-resolution magnetics are well-suited to the Bardy and Blanchette target areas because field observations indicate prospective granitic pegmatites on the prospects crosscut magnetic mafic intrusions and gneisses, which may provide a favourable magnetic contrast for interpreting lithological contacts, structural features, and offsets. The resulting magnetic data is expected to assist in refining the interpreted continuity and geometry of prospective trends and in focusing follow-up work.

Exploration Rationale and Next Steps

The Bardy and Blanchette properties host areas of interest where the Company has recently completed prospecting and reported positive grab sample results (news release dated January 15th 2026). Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of underlying mineralization. The Company believes the results support additional, systematic follow-up targeting.

Upon completion, the Company expects to integrate the magnetic data with existing geological observations and prior exploration information to refine priority areas for follow-up mapping and sampling. The Company also anticipates that near-term interpretation of the magnetic data may help optimize and adjust elements of its upcoming soil-gas radon survey and backpack drilling program, as outlined in the Company’s news release dated January 22, 2026, as results are received and targets are refined.

“Planning this high-resolution UAV magnetic survey is an important step in executing the exploration strategy we’ve outlined for Bardy and Blanchette,” said Murray Nye, Chief Executive Officer of North American Niobium. “By collecting detailed magnetic data over our highest-priority REE–Nb prospect areas, we aim to better understand the potential extent of the system and focus our next stage of work on the most compelling targets.”

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN NIOBIUM AND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals Corp. is a North American mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious, base, and critical mineral assets. Its portfolio includes the Silver Lake property in British Columbia’s Omineca Mining Division and a recently acquired land package in Quebec’s Grenville Province. The Quebec properties add exposure to rare earth elements (REE), niobium (Nb), and nickel-copper (Ni-Cu) occurrences, expanding the Company’s footprint into critical minerals that are strategically important for energy and defense applications.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects, anticipates or intends to occur in the future, or that otherwise reflect management’s expectations or beliefs about future events, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “strategy,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will,” “would,” “may,” “could,” or “should” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to: (i) statements regarding the Properties and their mineral prospectivity; (ii) the Company’s planned exploration, development and evaluation activities on the Properties; and (iii) the potential for the Grenville Province to host significant rare earth element, niobium, nickel-copper or other critical mineral deposits. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, intentions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to certain assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions that exploration results will continue to support the prospectivity of the Properties.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to: the timing and receipt of required regulatory approvals; changes in commodity prices and market conditions; the availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; general economic, business and political conditions; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, geological uncertainties, environmental risks and accidents; changes in government regulation or policy; and the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is available in the Company’s public disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available and management’s beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions at that time. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Clyde McMillan, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

