SAGA Metals Commences 2026 MRE Drill Program at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGA Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2026 phase of its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) drill program at the Trapper Zone within the 100%-owned Radar Titanium-Vanadium-Iron Project in Labrador, Canada. Drilling has resumed following the successful return of the Saga technical team and Gladiator Drilling crew to the project site near Cartwright.

This next phase of drilling will focus on expanding and confirming the extensive oxide zones identified in prior drilling. The first hole, R-0016, has commenced on Section S8. Following completion, the rig will move to Section S4 (the southernmost section) and systematically progress northward along the eastern limb of the Trapper South anomaly. The initial 10 of 30 drill holes planned for Trapper South will be executed as follows:

R-0016 to R-0020 : Testing the Eastern anomaly, expected to correlate with and expand on results from R-0012 and R-0013.

: Testing the Eastern anomaly, expected to correlate with and expand on results from R-0012 and R-0013. R-0021 to R-0025: Shifting to the southern portion of the Western anomaly (starting at S4) and moving northward along the western limb.





These holes are anticipated to be completed within approximately five weeks, after which drilling will transition to the central portion of Trapper South.





Figure 1: Cross-section S8 looking northwest outlining drill hole R-0016 in-progress with the next planned hole along section.

All holes are designed with a -45° dip and 38° N-NE azimuth to target a prospective zone of rhythmic banding (oxide layering) expected to range from 125 to 200 meters in width. This phase builds on intercepts drilled in Q4 2025 that demonstrated consistent high-grade titanium-vanadium-iron mineralization, including significant oxide concentrations across multiple zones.





Figure 2: Trapper Zone map outlining location of the initial 2026 focus for remainder of the MRE drill program to be completed in 2026 updated with cross-section S8, showing the TMI of the 2025 Trapper Zone ground magnetic survey. Drilling will commence in Trapper South and move to Trapper North.





Figure 3: Drill core from hole R-0016 with magnet pen standing straight up highlighting the high degree of magnetism from the oxide rich core.

“This resumption of drilling marks a critical step forward in our Mineral Resource Estimate program at Trapper,” said Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of Saga Metals. “Technical teams returned last week and were diligent in completing a full assay core review of all returned sampling; correlating anomalies to observed lithology and structures and prepping trails and drill pads. Gladiator Drilling arrived on site shortly thereafter and made quick work of the set up on the Eastern anomaly of Trapper South where drilling has commenced. With strong continuity already observed, we are methodically drilling toward a maiden mineral resource and aiming to unlock the district-scale potential of Radar.”





Figure 4: Gladiator Drilling’s drill shack and 25-tonne excavator located on cross-section S8 commenced drilling hole R-0016 in Trapper South.





Figure 5: Inside Gladiator Drilling’s drill shack located on cross-section S8 commenced drilling hole R-0016 in Trapper South.

Key Project Highlights:

Confirmed mineralization in 15 out of 15 drill holes completed in two primary zones to-date.

Analytical results to-date include numerous oxide-rich intercepts, including: R-0010: 135.50 m grading 50.03% Fe₂O₃, 7.87% TiO₂, and 0.352% V₂O₅. R-0011: 95.15 m grading 39.49% Fe₂O₃, 6.49% TiO₂, and 0.220% V₂O₅. R-0009: 87.20 m grading 50.67% Fe₂O₃, 10.15% TiO₂, 0.339% V₂O₅ R-0008: 67.60 m grading 46.15% Fe₂O₃, 9.21% TiO₂, 0.311% V₂O₅ R-0007: 57.70 m grading 27.09% Fe₂O₃, 5.31% TiO₂, 0.365% V₂O₅

Infrastructure including road access, deep-water port, nearby hydro-electric power and airstrip.

Confirmed the 16+ km oxide layering trend that stretches from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone.

that stretches from the Hawkeye Zone to the Trapper Zone. Exceptional grades and thicknesses with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to 55% Fe,13.3% TiO2, and 0.66% V2O5.

with semi-massive to massive oxide reporting up to Petrographic analysis confirms titanomagnetite mineralization advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing.





About the Radar Critical Mineral Property in Labrador

The Radar Property spans 24,175 hectares and hosts the entire Dykes River intrusive complex (~160 km²), a unique position among Western explorers. Geological mapping, geophysics, and trenching have already confirmed oxide layering across more than 20 km of strike length, with mineralization open for expansion.





Figure 6: Radar Property map, depicting magnetic anomalies, oxide layering and the site of the 2025 drill programs. The Property is well serviced by road access and is conveniently located near the town of Cartwright, Labrador. A compilation of historical aeromagnetic anomalies is overlaid by ground-based geophysics, as shown.

Vanadiferous titanomagnetite (“VTM”) mineralization at Radar is comparable to global Fe–Ti–V systems such as Panzhihua (China), Bushveld (South Africa), and Tellnes (Norway), positioning the Project as a potential strategic future supplier of titanium, vanadium, and iron to North American markets.





Figure 7: Radar Project’s prospective oxide layering zone validated over ~16 km strike length through Fall 2025 drilling, as shown on a compilation of historical airborne geophysics as well as ground-based geophysics in the Hawkeye and Trapper zones completed by SAGA in the 2024/2025 field programs. SAGA has demonstrated the reliability of the regional airborne magnetic surveys after ground-truthing and drilling in the 2024 and 2025 field programs.

Investor Relations Agreements

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into the following engagements for the provision on investor relations and marketing services:

The Company has engaged German Mining Networks GmbH (“GMN”) to provide marketing and investor relations services in Europe. GMN, based in Frankfurt, Germany, will work to increase investor awareness of Saga in Europe. The engagement is for month-to-month services for a fee of $6,800 per month. GMN is arm’s length from the Company and to the best of the Company’s knowledge, GMN does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company increased the maximum budget of its renewed December 10, 2025 engagement with i2i Marketing Group, LLC (“i2i”) for the continued provision of a range of corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including, but not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution, by an additional US$250,000. The services are expected to run until the beginning of March 2026, or until budget exhaustion. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, i2i does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company has engaged Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd, dba Mining.com.au (“MMO”), based in Queensland, Australia, to provide digital media and investor engagement services. The term of this engagement is 12 months, beginning February 15, 2026, terminable by the Company at any time after the completion of the third month, at an aggregate cost of $3,900 per month. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, MMO does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company has engaged Equity.Guru Media Inc. (“EG”) to provide digital media and investor engagement services. The term of this engagement is 6 months, at an aggregate cost of $6,000 for the entirety of the term. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, EG does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo., is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of a diversified suite of critical minerals that support the North American transition to supply security. The Radar Ti-V-Fe Project comprises 24,175 hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex, mapped at 160 km² on the surface near Cartwright, Labrador. Exploration to date, including 4,250 m of drilling, has confirmed a large, mineralized layered mafic intrusion hosting vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) and ilmenite mineralization with strong grades of titanium and vanadium.

The Double Mer Uranium Project, also in Labrador, covers 25,600 hectares and features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8. Uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

Additionally, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Metals.

With a portfolio spanning key commodities critical to the clean energy future, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in critical mineral security.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mike Stier, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, contact:

Rob Guzman, Investor Relations

SAGA Metals Corp.

Tel: +1 (844) 724-2638

Email: rob@sagametals.com

www.sagametals.com

