Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) Enters US$11 Billion Global eSIM Market with Strategic Investment into Gorilla Networks to Build an Integrated Travel Connectivity Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Society Pass Incorporated (Nasdaq: SOPA) (the “Company”), Southeast Asia’s next generation digital ecosystem, today announces a US$1.8 million minority investment in Singapore-based telecoms embedded SIM (eSIM) infrastructure and digital connectivity platform, Gorilla Networks Pte Ltd (“Gorilla”).

The investment represents Society Pass’s entry into the fast-growing global eSIM market, which Straits Research projects to expand from US$11.2 billion in 2025 to US$25.0 billion by 2033 at a 10.5% CAGR. More importantly, the transaction establishes Gorilla as a strategic extension of Society Pass’s travel and OTA strategy, enabling the Company to embed mobile connectivity directly into the travel purchase journey and to participate in the long-term consolidation of a fragmented digital connectivity sector.

Society Pass’ majority owned travel platform, NusaTrip Inc (Nasdaq: NUTR), operates at the point where cross-border travelers make instantaneous purchasing decisions. Mobile connectivity is a recurring need for these users, yet remains largely disconnected from the OTA transaction flow. Gorilla’s platform is designed to change this dynamic. By providing API-driven, white-label eSIM infrastructure, Gorilla enables travel platforms to bundle connectivity alongside flights, hotels, and ancillary services at the moment of booking. This transforms mobile data from a standalone product into a native component of the travel experience, improving convenience for travelers while creating a new, high-margin revenue layer for digital platforms.

Gorilla CEO, Loic Gautier, explains, “Unlike consumer-only eSIM providers, Gorilla has been architected as a platform-first business, optimized for scale, distribution partnerships, and multi-market expansion. Its technology stack supports centralized provisioning, dynamic pricing, and partner-level customization across regions. The global eSIM ecosystem remains highly fragmented, with many small operators lacking distribution scale, capital access, or integration capabilities. Gorilla’s positioning allows it to aggregate demand through large digital partners, standardize connectivity delivery, and over time pursue selective consolidation opportunities, including regional operators, niche travel-focused providers, or complementary technology platforms. Together, these elements position Gorilla to evolve from an infrastructure provider into a regional connectivity platform with consolidation optionality. By embedding eSIM services directly into partner platforms, we unlock scale, data, and recurring demand. We look forward to working with our shareholders, Ascendance Group and Society Pass, to accelerate this vision by combining distribution, capital markets expertise, and a proven ecosystem strategy.

Raynauld Liang, CEO of the Company, illustrates, “As an initial phase, Society Pass plans to integrate Gorilla’s eSIM services across its travel vertical, starting with NusaTrip. This integration enables travelers to purchase flights, accommodations, and mobile connectivity in a single transaction, increasing attach rates, improving customer lifetime value, and generating recurring, software-driven revenue with minimal incremental cost. Over time, Gorilla is expected to expand beyond OTA integrations into:

Enterprise and B2B connectivity partnerships



White-label deployments for regional platforms



Strategic bolt-on acquisitions aligned with its infrastructure roadmap.



Mr. Liang adds, “Connectivity is a logical extension of our OTA and travel strategy. Gorilla allows us to internalize a critical travel service that is digital, margin-accretive, and globally scalable. Beyond near-term revenue synergies, we see Gorilla as a long-term platform opportunity within a fragmented market that is ripe for consolidation.”

