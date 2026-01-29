Global Sea Skimmer Missiles Market Worth $1.98 Billion in 2026, Driven by Naval Modernization

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sea Skimmer Missile Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report is based on the latest data and includes insights on market sizes, regional shares, and competitive landscapes.





The sea skimmer missile market has witnessed significant growth, with its market size projected to increase from $1.85 billion in 2025 to $1.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%. Contributing factors include naval modernization programs, radar altimeter technology advancements, and infrared-guided passive homing seekers which enhance stealth capabilities. Additionally, innovations in solid propellant engines are boosting range and readiness, while coastal defense strategies amplify demand for these missiles.

Anticipated market growth will see the sector reach $2.54 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This is driven by investments in dual-mode seeker technology, expansion in naval fleets globally, and enhanced missile survivability. Geopolitical tensions are spurring procurement of advanced missile variants, and propulsion efficiency advancements facilitate deployment from diverse platforms. Key trends include precision flight technologies and the adoption of supersonic and hypersonic platforms.

Maritime operations are pivotal in driving the sea skimmer missile market. With global trade enhancing shipping services, expanded port infrastructure, and increased cargo vessel deployment, the demand for secure sea routes and asset protection has surged. According to the UN Conference on Trade and Development, maritime trade grew 2.4% to 12.3 billion tons in 2023, indicating a strong trajectory that impacts missile market dynamics.

Leading companies are focusing on supersonic sea-skimming targets to bolster defense readiness. For instance, Northrop Grumman unveiled the GQM-163A Coyote in June 2025, a target drone that simulates high-speed anti-ship threats for the U.S. Navy and allies. Equipped with advanced avionics and capable of high-G maneuvers, the Coyote demonstrates the latest in naval defense training technology.

In a significant industry development, the Australian government partnered with Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace in August 2024 to enhance national defense, establishing facilities for the production and servicing of naval and joint strike missiles domestically.

Prominent market players include RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, among others. North America leads the market regionally, with expectations of it being the fastest-growing area during the forecast period.

The sea skimmer missile market's trajectory is influenced by shifting trade relations and tariffs, which impact production costs and supply chain efficiency. Although posing challenges, these changes also stimulate domestic sourcing and indigenous technology advancements.

The report categorizes the market by type, missile category, range, launch platform, and application. With detailed regional and competitive data, it's an indispensable tool for understanding the global sea skimmer missile market.

Leading firms such as RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are featured, alongside an array of international companies strengthening the competitive landscape.

