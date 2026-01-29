Cognitive System and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Research Report 2025: $716.75 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cognitive System and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cognitive system and artificial intelligence (AI) systems market is witnessing a remarkable surge, projected to expand from $99.96 billion in 2024 to $716.75 billion by 2029. This growth trajectory, marked by a CAGR of 48.3%, underscores the rising demand for data-driven decision-making, digital transformation initiatives, and automation across industries.

Factors such as ethical AI governance, workforce skill development, personalized customer experiences, and AI-driven sustainability solutions are contributing significantly to this growth. Additionally, technological advancements in natural language understanding, emotion recognition, and self-learning AI systems are shaping the market landscape. Hybrid human-AI collaboration models and multimodal AI systems integrating speech, vision, and text are key trends to watch.

The adoption of cloud-based platforms is propelling the cognitive and AI systems market forward. These platforms offer scalable computing power and storage, enabling cognitive systems to manage large datasets and complex computations efficiently. AAG IT reported that by January 2025, 63% of SMB workloads are anticipated to be hosted in public clouds, highlighting the sector's shift towards remote resources for increased efficiency.

Key players in the market, including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Huawei, are leveraging large language models (LLMs) to enhance enterprise automation. Sema4.ai launched its AI Agent Platform in 2024, integrating LLMs to manage autonomous AI agents across complex workflows, boosting operational efficiency and intelligent automation.

Significant mergers and acquisitions, like SoundHound AI's acquisition of Amelia for $80 million, are expanding cognitive and conversational AI capabilities. Such strategic moves are enhancing global enterprise reach and service portfolios while deepening digital workforce automation expertise.

Regionally, North America leads the market, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region. The report covers key regions like Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries such as the USA, China, India, and Brazil are also highlighted for their contributions to market dynamics.

The cognitive system and AI systems market report offers a comprehensive analysis of market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities. It provides insights into the value of goods and services within the specified market, emphasizing industry trends and future scenarios.

