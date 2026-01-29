Rocket Fuel Efficiency Systems Market to Reach $12.88 Billion by 2030, Driven by Technology Innovations - The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus Defence & Space Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rocket Fuel Efficiency Systems Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global rocket fuel efficiency systems market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $9.28 billion in 2025 to $9.93 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. This growth is mainly driven by advancements in propulsion components, fuel injection systems, and integration of pump-fed systems to optimize propellant management and delivery. The adoption of lightweight cryogenic fuel tanks and enhancements in propellant management devices is further supporting the market's upward trajectory.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to continue its expansion, reaching $12.88 billion by 2030, and maintaining a CAGR of 6.7%. Key drivers include the surge in commercial launch operations necessitating cost-effective fuel technologies, innovations in thrust vector control, and real-time fuel flow monitoring. The rise of reusable rockets and investments in high-energy missions are notable contributors to market advancements, promoting the need for efficient fuel systems.

The increasing number of space missions is a significant factor propelling market demand. With growing satellite connectivity needs, launches are becoming more frequent to enhance global communication and internet services. As evidenced by the Global Change Data Lab's records, orbital launches rose from 2,477 in 2022 to 2,895 in 2023, underscoring the heightened demand for fuel-efficient systems to support these missions.

Market leaders such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Airbus Defence and Space GmbH are making significant strides in electric propulsion systems, which minimize propellant use and extend satellite mission lifespans. A notable achievement in this field was the Indian Space Research Organisation's successful 1,000-hour life test of its Stationary Plasma Thruster in March 2025, showcasing advancements in electric propulsion technology.

The market also saw a strategic acquisition when Anduril Industries purchased Adranos in June 2023. This acquisition enhances Anduril's position in supplying solid rocket motors, integral to providing propulsion systems for critical defense programs, further revolutionizing the rocket fuel efficiency systems sector.

North America was the largest market region in 2025, with the report also covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, and others. Ongoing trade tensions and tariffs present challenges, particularly in North America and Europe, leading to increased production costs and supply chain disruptions. However, they also incite domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-efficient technologies.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report details market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional and country breakdowns. The analysis includes the total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness scores (MAS), competitive landscape, and trends and strategies.

Market Characteristics: Definitions, product and service evaluations, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Value chain overview and competitor listings at various chain levels.

Trends and Strategies: Insight into technology trends like AI-driven innovation, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Examination of key regulatory frameworks, investment flows, and incentives.

Market Size and Forecast: Evaluation of historical and forecast growth influenced by technological advancements and geopolitical factors.

Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness Scoring: Potential analysis offering strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Markets Covered:

Propulsion Systems, Fuel Management Systems, Monitoring Systems, Other Components

Fuel Type: Liquid, Solid, Hybrid Propellants

Applications: Commercial Space, Military and Defense, R&D

End-Users: Aerospace, Defense, Space Exploration

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Rocket Fuel Efficiency Systems market report include:

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

Northrop Grumman Corporation

IHI Corporation

Blue Origin LLC

ArianeGroup SAS

Sierra Space Corporation

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Avio S.p.A.

Isar Aerospace Technologies GmbH

Vaya Space Inc.

Busek Co. Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

HyImpulse Technologies GmbH

Payload Aerospace S.L.

Skyrora Limited

Exos Aerospace Systems And Technologies Inc.

Indian Space Research Organisation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7f353

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment