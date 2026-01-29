Planetary Geology Market Experiences Robust Growth with Expanding Space Exploration Ventures, Reaching $3.51 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Planetary Geology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers detailed insights, from market size and regional shares to the impact of global trade dynamics.



The planetary geology market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $2 billion in 2025 to $2.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.5%. This upward trend is primarily driven by government-sponsored planetary exploration missions requiring advanced geological mapping services and the rising application of remote sensing instruments. The development of planetary rovers and landers further enhances in-situ geological studies, while the burgeoning market for scientific data interpretation services supports expanding deep-space missions.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to grow to $3.51 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 11.8%. Key drivers include the growing commercial interest in lunar and asteroid exploration, which demands sophisticated geological analysis and the adoption of high-resolution imaging coupled with autonomous mapping technologies. Additionally, there is increasing reliance on data analytics tools to process planetary research data, which bolsters focus on extraterrestrial resource identification for future mining feasibility studies. Trends in this period also emphasize advanced geological mapping for lunar and martian colonization planning and the proliferation of contract-based planetary data interpretation services.

The expansion of the planetary geology market is fueled by increased investment in space exploration, capitalizing on opportunities in satellite deployment, space tourism, and data services. Noteworthy examples include the European Space Agency's report citing a global space budget of €121 billion ($138.75 billion) in 2024, indicating a 7% increase from the previous year. Such investments underpin missions exploring the composition and history of planets, moons, and asteroids.

Technological advances in interplanetary spacecraft are a focal point for major market players aiming to enhance exploration capabilities. NASA's Europa Clipper mission, launched in October 2024, exemplifies this technological leap. Its robust suite of scientific instruments is intended for thorough examination of Jupiter's moon Europa. Similarly, the partnership between Japan-based ispace Inc. and SpaceData Inc. in March 2025 aims to marry lunar lander technology with advanced geological analysis for improved lunar exploration and resource mapping.

Dominant companies within this market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus SE, Thales SA, and others, while North America remains the largest regional market as of 2025. Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, encompassing nations such as China, India, and Japan.

However, the market faces potential disruptions from fluctuating trade relations and tariffs, affecting production costs. These dynamics particularly impact sensor-heavy segments critical to precision geological analysis, pushing research institutions to overcome budgetary challenges. Meanwhile, the situation could stimulate local innovation and supply-chain diversification.

Research Coverage:

The report offers an examination of the market's characteristics, highlighting products and services, brand differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis encompasses the full value chain, from raw materials to suppliers, identifying competitors across different levels.

It explores emerging tech trends such as AI, digital transformation, and sustainability initiatives, offering strategies for competitive positioning.

The report reviews key regulatory frameworks and investment landscapes influencing growth and innovation.

Forecasts are grounded in a range of influential factors, including tech advancements, current geopolitical events, and economic indicators.

TAM analysis sections provide strategic insights and reveal growth opportunities through market potential assessments.

Market segmentations explore different components, applications, and end-user perspectives, offering expansive coverage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Planetary Geology market report include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Thales SA

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp

Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH

Bruker Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc

Leica Geosystems AG

Earth Science Systems Inc

Sensors & Software Inc

Sercel SAS

ESG Solutions Ltd

GEOSPACE Technologies Corporation

Honeybee Robotics Ltd

Guralp Systems Ltd

Malin Space Science Systems Inc

Scintrex Limited

Officina Stellare

RMS Instruments Inc

Radar Systems Inc.

Geonics Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsrh1a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment