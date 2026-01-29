Sales Coverage Modeling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $5.81 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sales Coverage Modeling Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The sales coverage modeling artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing substantial growth. From $1.8 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $2.28 billion by 2025, achieving a CAGR of 26.6%. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for secure authentication solutions, the adoption of holographic content in packaging, heightened awareness of anti-counterfeiting measures, government security program expansions, and the integration of holography in ID documents.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $5.81 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 26.4%. Contributing factors include rising investments in holographic security, expanded collaborations between technology providers and content creators, demand for customized watermarking solutions, the proliferation of holographic applications in new industries, and a growing emphasis on intellectual property protection. Key trends include advancements in holographic watermarking, developments in holographic materials, R&D in next-gen verification tools, innovations in machine-learning authentication, and multi-layer encryption progress.

The market's growth is also driven by the emphasis on personalized customer experiences, as customers expect timely, relevant interactions across digital and human touchpoints. AI enhances this personalization by analyzing customer data to optimize sales capacity, prioritize accounts, and personalize outreach. In April 2023, the Data & Marketing Association highlighted that 22% of consumers preferred personalized emails, a testament to the demand for tailored communications.

Key industry players are focusing on conversational AI copilots to boost sales productivity, automate tasks, provide real-time insights, and enhance decision-making. In September 2023, Salesforce introduced the next generation of Einstein, integrating conversational AI to automate tasks and generate insights from trusted company data. This advancement allows users to interact naturally within Salesforce applications and customize AI-driven workflows.

In February 2024, Salesloft acquired Drift, aiming to integrate Drift's conversational AI with its platform to enhance personalization and efficiency across the buyer journey. Major players in this market include Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, SAP, Zoho, Seismic Software, Gong.io, Varicent Software, HG Insights, Optymyze, Pigment, Zilliant, People.ai, Forma AI, Aviso, Badger Mapping, SPOTIO, BoogieBoard, and Qymatix Solutions.

North America was the largest regional market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with countries such as the USA, UK, China, India, and others.

The outlook is affected by global trade relations and tariffs, notably the U.S. tariff escalation in 2025, impacting IT sectors like hardware manufacturing and software deployment. To mitigate these challenges, companies are increasing domestic investments, diversifying suppliers, and utilizing AI-driven automation.

The sales coverage modeling AI market involves services like territory design, quota setting, capacity planning, and account scoring. The market value represents revenues from sales and services in specified geographies, exclusive of resale revenues along the supply chain. Revenue includes service-related goods and consumption values generated within specific regions.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: Cloud; on-Premises

By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

By Application: Territory Planning; Account Segmentation; Lead Scoring; Sales Forecasting; Resource Allocation; Other Applications

By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare; Retail and E-Commerce; Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications; Manufacturing; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Software: Predictive Analytics Platforms; Machine Learning Models; Conversational AI Engines; Data Integration Tools; Sales Forecasting Solutions

By Services: Implementation and Integration Services; Consulting and Strategy Services; Training and Support Services; Managed AI Services; Data Analytics and Optimization Services

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce Inc.

Zoho Corporation

Seismic Software Inc.

Gong.io Inc.

Varicent Software Inc.

HG Insights Inc.

Optymyze Inc.

Pigment Inc.

Zilliant Inc.

People.ai Inc.

Forma AI Inc.

Aviso Inc.

Badger Mapping Inc.

SPOTIO Inc.

BoogieBoard Corporation

Qymatix Solutions GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfi1dt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment