CASPER, WY, USA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NUTRAHARMONY announced that its Vitamin D3 and K2 supplement formulations were recognized within SupplementInsight’s 2026 consumer research ranking focused on transparency, formulation quality, and routine compatibility.

According to the published scoring breakdown, NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 products achieved leading scores across multiple transparency and documentation criteria, reflecting alignment with modern consumer expectations for supplement clarity and routine integration.

Over the past several years, the combination of Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2 has become one of the most discussed pairings within the nutritional supplement category. Rather than being viewed as standalone nutrients, Vitamin D3 and K2 are increasingly formulated together to support structured daily supplementation routines.

Modern consumers are no longer selecting supplements solely based on dosage size or isolated ingredient strength.

Instead, purchasing behavior has shifted toward:

formulation clarity

ingredient transparency

routine compatibility

manufacturing disclosure

documentation accessibility



This broader shift has positioned combined Vitamin D3 and K2 products as part of a more intentional, consistency-driven wellness approach.

SupplementInsight’s 2026 research reflects this evolution by focusing not on claims or perceived outcomes, but on how consumers evaluate supplement quality based on documentation integrity, formulation transparency, and real-world routine usability.

What SupplementInsight’s 2026 Ranking Evaluated

According to the published research framework, SupplementInsight’s ranking model evaluated Vitamin D3 and K2 supplements based on the following transparency-driven criteria:

full ingredient disclosure

verified sourcing documentation

clarity of formulation logic

extraction and delivery method transparency

manufacturing accountability

availability of laboratory testing information

consistency of consumer feedback trends

routine compatibility

Products were not ranked based on dosage claims, therapeutic positioning, marketing language, or “best supplement” labeling. Instead, scoring focused on documentation quality, formulation structure, and how responsibly brands communicated ingredient and manufacturing information.



NUTRAHARMONY’s Recognition Within the Ranking

Within the 2026 evaluation framework, NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 formulations were identified as among the highest-scoring products based on transparency and routine-focused design.

The independent research platform cited the brand’s publicly accessible documentation, ingredient disclosure practices, and formulation clarity as key factors influencing its ranking position.

According to SupplementInsight’s scoring model, NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 products demonstrated:

full ingredient breakdowns

clearly stated delivery formats

non-GMO sourcing disclosure

manufacturing transparency

routine-compatible dosing formats

consistent documentation standards across product lines

These factors contributed to the brand’s overall composite score within the 2026 ranking framework.

The Two NUTRAHARMONY Vitamin D3 + K2 Formulations Included in the Evaluation

The ranking specifically referenced the following NUTRAHARMONY products:

Both formulations were evaluated based on ingredient transparency, delivery format clarity, documentation accessibility, and routine usability rather than outcome-based positioning.

Formulation Logic and Routine Compatibility as Core Evaluation Factors





One of the most influential metrics within SupplementInsight’s 2026 ranking was routine compatibility. Rather than focusing on theoretical formulation advantages, the evaluation framework examined whether a supplement could realistically be maintained as part of a daily wellness routine.

Scoring considerations included:

taste tolerance

delivery format convenience

dosing simplicity

packaging usability

portability

integration into existing routines

Products that created minimal friction during daily use scored higher than formulas requiring complex schedules or unpleasant sensory characteristics.

Within this framework, both NUTRAHARMONY Vitamin D3 + K2 formulations demonstrated strong routine compatibility metrics. The liquid drop format was recognized for its flexibility and customizable dosing, while the capsule format was recognized for predictability and routine consistency.





SupplementInsight’s research indicates that consumers are increasingly choosing combined Vitamin D3 and K2 supplements rather than separate single-nutrient products.

Key reasons cited in the research include:

simplified supplementation routines

reduced pill burden

clearer formulation intent

convenience of combined dosing

structured daily integration



Consumers increasingly view combined formulas as more practical for long-term routine maintenance. This shift aligns with broader wellness trends emphasizing consistency, simplicity, and documentation clarity over short-term intensity or marketing-driven positioning.

How NUTRAHARMONY’s Formulations Align with These Trends

Within the 2026 ranking, NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 formulations were cited as examples of routine-compatible, documentation-focused supplement design.

Key formulation characteristics noted in the evaluation included:

non-GMO ingredient sourcing

clean-label composition

clearly stated Vitamin D3 and K2 dosages

MK-7 as the Vitamin K2 form

alcohol-free liquid extraction (for drops)

standardized capsule delivery (for solid format)

Rather than positioning the products as therapeutic interventions, the research highlighted their role as structured, routine-compatible nutritional supplements.





SupplementInsight concluded that consumer trust in supplements has shifted away from claims-based evaluation toward documentation-based evaluation.

In practical terms, this means buyers increasingly choose products based on:

formulation clarity

ingredient transparency

routine usability

manufacturing accountability

documentation accessibility



Within this evolving landscape, the recognition of NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 products reflects broader consumer priorities rather than isolated product superiority claims.

What Makes Vitamin K2 a Key Companion to Vitamin D3

Within the 2026 ranking framework, SupplementInsight examined how brands presented the rationale for pairing Vitamin D3 with Vitamin K2. The evaluation did not assess medical claims or physiological effects. Instead, it focused on formulation logic and documentation transparency.

Key consumer considerations identified in the research included:

whether Vitamin K2 was clearly disclosed

whether the form of Vitamin K2 was specified

whether formulation logic was explained

whether ingredient sourcing was documented

whether dosage transparency was maintained



Products that clearly identified Vitamin K2 as MK-7 and provided accessible documentation regarding ingredient sourcing scored higher in the transparency category. Within this framework, NUTRAHARMONY’s formulations were cited as examples of documentation-focused supplement design.

Both the liquid and capsule formats explicitly disclose Vitamin D3 dosage levels and Vitamin K2 as MK-7, aligning with consumer expectations for formulation clarity.

MK-7 Has Become the Preferred Form of Vitamin K2

One of the highest-weighted transparency indicators in the 2026 ranking was the form of Vitamin K2 used in combined supplements. SupplementInsight’s analysis found that consumers consistently prefer products that specify MK-7 rather than using vague Vitamin K2 labeling.

This preference reflects a broader consumer trend toward ingredient specificity and documentation integrity.

Within the ranking framework, MK-7 disclosure contributed positively to transparency scores because it demonstrated:

formulation intentionality

ingredient specificity

documentation completeness

sourcing accountability

NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 formulations clearly identify MK-7 as the Vitamin K2 form, which aligned with SupplementInsight’s transparency scoring criteria.

Liquid Drops: Flexibility and Customization





The liquid format was consistently associated with higher routine compatibility scores.

SupplementInsight’s research indicated that consumers often prefer liquid Vitamin D3 + K2 drops because they:

allow flexible dosing

can be integrated into beverages

avoid swallowing capsules

offer adjustable serving control

fit easily into existing routines



Within this category, NUTRAHARMONY’s USDA Organic Vitamin D3 + K2 Drops were cited as an example of routine-friendly formulation design. The product’s alcohol-free extraction method, clean-label composition, and clearly documented dosages contributed positively to its routine compatibility metrics.

Capsules: Predictability and Routine Structure

While liquid drops scored highly for flexibility, capsule formats remained popular among consumers who value routine structure and predictability.

SupplementInsight’s research found that capsule-based Vitamin D3 + K2 supplements were often preferred by individuals who:

follow fixed daily routines

prefer standardized dosing

take supplements at the same time each day

value portability and consistency

NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 Capsules were cited within the ranking as an example of routine-consistent supplement design.

The formulation’s clean-label composition, dosage transparency, and predictable delivery format contributed positively to its routine compatibility score.

Consumers interested in reviewing the capsule formulation’s ingredient profile and documentation details can access the official product listing here.

Manufacturing Transparency and Documentation Integrity





Beyond formulation logic and delivery format, manufacturing transparency emerged as one of the strongest trust signals in the ranking. SupplementInsight’s research highlighted that consumers increasingly associate supplement quality with documentation completeness rather than marketing messaging.

Key transparency indicators included:

non-GMO sourcing disclosure

manufacturing location transparency

laboratory testing accessibility

ingredient origin documentation

extraction method clarity



NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 products demonstrated consistent documentation standards across both liquid and capsule formats. This documentation consistency contributed positively to the brand’s composite transparency score.

Why Organic Certification and Clean-Label Standards Matter

Another high-weighted trust signal within the ranking was organic certification and clean-label composition. Consumers increasingly interpret organic certification as a proxy for ingredient sourcing accountability and contamination risk reduction.

Within SupplementInsight’s scoring model, products carrying USDA organic certification or clean-label designations scored higher in transparency and accountability categories. NUTRAHARMONY’s liquid Vitamin D3 + K2 formulation carries USDA organic certification, which contributed positively to its ranking performance.

SupplementInsight concluded that transparency-based rankings are increasingly influencing consumer purchasing decisions, as buyers move away from traditional “best supplement” marketing narratives and toward documentation-based evaluation.

Rather than selecting supplements based on promotional language, isolated claims, or “best supplement” messaging, buyers now prioritize:

documentation accessibility

ingredient clarity

formulation transparency

routine usability

manufacturing accountability



Within this evolving landscape, the recognition of NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 formulations reflects alignment with broader consumer priorities rather than isolated product superiority claims.

Consumers Are Choosing NUTRAHARMONY in 2026

According to the 2026 ranking framework, consumers gravitate toward brands that emphasize:

ingredient transparency

clean-label composition

documentation completeness

routine compatibility

manufacturing accountability



NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 formulations align with these expectations by prioritizing:

MK-7 disclosure

non-GMO sourcing

alcohol-free extraction (liquid format)

standardized capsule delivery

clean-label composition

accessible documentation

Rather than relying on promotional positioning, the brand’s market position is reinforced through transparency and routine-focused design.

Product Access and Additional Information

Consumers interested in reviewing the formulation details, ingredient documentation, and certification information for NUTRAHARMONY’s Vitamin D3 + K2 products can access the official product listings below:

