Robotics Market to Worth Over US$ 199.50 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

The global robotics market has moved definitively beyond the realm of pilot programs and into the hard reality of balance sheets and critical infrastructure. As we navigate the early months of 2026, the industry is managing a complicated period defined by a technological explosion clashing with geopolitical friction. It is no longer just about standard automation; it is about "embodied AI."

Robotics Penetration Hits Historic Inflection Point, Expanding Beyond Automotive Into Construction, Labs, and Kitchens

The penetration of robotics technology has hit a historic inflection point. As of the latest fiscal close, the global functional stock of industrial robotics has climbed to about 4.7 million units, representing a solid 9% year-over-year increase. People are seeing a fundamental shift from robotics being an "option" to an "operational necessity." In 2024 alone, the world installed 542,000 new industrial robots, a number that defied economic headwinds to remain the second-highest level in history.

While robot density in the robotics market, measured as robots per 10,000 employees, has long been led by South Korea and Singapore, the real story in 2025 was the democratization of deployment. People aren't just seeing robotics in massive automotive lines anymore; they are penetrating construction sites, bio-labs, and commercial kitchens. The global robotics technology market is now valued at approximately US$ 94.5 billion, with industrial installations alone accounting for more than US$ 16.5 billion of that pie.

Robotics Hardware Dominates as NVIDIA, Harmonic Drive, and Novanta Lead Surge in Advanced Actuators

Hardware components dominate the robotics market with more than 44.770% market share. The dominance is set to remain put as the hardware component form the non-negotiable physical infrastructure for every robot deployed, a position now accelerated by the "embodied AI" boom. NVIDIA saw a 72% surge in robotics-specific revenue, reaching US$ 567 million in Q2, boosted by the Jetson platform, which now powers more than 2 million developers building robot brains. This shift emphasizes high-performance computing and precision actuation over simple motors. Harmonic Drive Systems experienced a distinct surge in inquiries for humanoid robot actuators, signaling a hardware gold rush even as conventional industrial demand adjusted cyclically.

Also, Novanta achieved record revenues of approximately US$ 949 million, and the growth in the robotics market was fueled by demand for intelligent subsystems in medical and robotic applications. The segment’s dominance is structurally guaranteed as a single advanced humanoid or cobot, which requires dozens of specialized actuators, force-torque sensors, and vision modules, keeping the value chain heavily weighted toward these essential component suppliers.

Application-Specific Robots Drive Market Growth as Companies Target Critical Workforce Gaps

Industrial applications lead the robotics market with more than 45.1% market share. This is because they directly manage critical labor shortages in welding, material handling, and logistics. This dominance is verified by the massive capital flowing into application-specific solutions rather than general-purpose hardware. Path Robotics secured US$ 100 million in Series D funding specifically to combat the US shortage of 400,000 welders, proving that "application" is now synonymous with "labor substitution."

In logistics, DHL Supply Chain initiated a massive US$ 737 million investment program to deploy 1,000 collaborative robots across its UK operations, pushing the robotics market growth further. Amazon reinforced this segment's lead with the rollout of the "Sequoia" system, which speeds up inventory identification by 75% and order processing by 25%. These examples justify the segment's commanding share: corporations are investing in the specific application of welding, picking, and sorting to survive workforce crises and optimize throughput.

Asia Pacific’s Robotics Supremacy Strengthened by Complementary Roles of China, Japan, and South Korea

Asia Pacific sits comfortably on the throne, controlling a dominant 35.40% market share as of 2025 in the robotics market. This supremacy isn't accidental; it is the result of a symbiotic regional ecosystem where countries play specialized roles. China remains the insatiable engine of demand, having installed more than 290,000 units in the last year alone, effectively absorbing 54% of the global supply to combat a shrinking workforce. While China consumes, Japan equips the world; Japanese manufacturers currently export 45% of the global robot supply, maintaining a stranglehold on precision components like gears and sensors.

Meanwhile, South Korea proves that depth matters more than breadth, boasting the world’s highest robot density at 1,012 units per 10,000 employees. This region is dominant because it has successfully transitioned from low-cost manual labor to high-volume automated efficiency.

