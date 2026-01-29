Signup Abuse Prevention Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $5.14 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signup Abuse Prevention Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The signup abuse prevention artificial intelligence (AI) market has witnessed significant growth, with predictions showing an increase from $1.51 billion in 2024 to $1.93 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. This surge is driven by higher online account registrations, digital payment adoption, and expanding e-commerce. The market is expected to reach $5.14 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 27.7%, fueled by the adoption of AI-based fraud detection systems and increased regulatory pressure on digital identity verification.

Key trends for the forecast period include advancements in behavioral analytics, the evolution of biometric verification systems, and the expansion of machine learning in fraud detection. Enhanced data protection measures, a response to persistent cyber threats, also drive growth. In June 2025, the UK's Department for Science, Innovation and Technology reported high levels of cyber breaches, sustaining cybersecurity risks and necessitating efficient signup abuse prevention mechanisms.

Major industry players are focusing on innovation, particularly in integrated behavioral biometrics platforms. For instance, Snipp Interactive launched its Corral Advanced Anti-Fraud AI Solution in June 2024, harnessing machine learning to mitigate fraudulent activities like bot attacks. This solution sets a precedent in protecting promotional campaigns and ensuring their integrity.

The acquisition of Yofi AI by NoFraud in October 2025 underscores the movement towards integrating advanced AI capabilities to prevent return fraud and policy abuse. This acquisition enhances NoFraud's platform, enabling robust fraud prevention strategies.

Prominent companies in the field include Thales Group, TransUnion TruValidate, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Cloudflare, and others. North America leads the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is set for the fastest growth. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key countries being Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the US.

Trade tensions and tariff escalations have impacted the information technology sector, influencing hardware manufacturing and software deployment. Companies face increased operational costs and disrupted supply chains, prompting investments in domestic chip production and diversified supply strategies.

This market research report is part of a comprehensive series providing insightful data on market size, regional shares, competitors, and trends. The analysis covers software and services, focusing on sectors like banking, e-commerce, telecom, healthcare, and government. Deployment modes include cloud and on-premises solutions, serving both small and large enterprises.

Understanding the signup abuse prevention AI market involves evaluating revenues from software and related services, encompassing security infrastructure like data storage and network security devices. These market values represent the revenues generated within the geographic scope, offering a complete perspective for navigating the international market terrain.

