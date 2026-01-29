Size and Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Research Report 2025: $2.95 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Size and Fit Prediction Artificial intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The size and fit prediction artificial intelligence (AI) market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.3 billion in 2025, with a substantial CAGR of 23.1%. This trend aligns with the rising e-commerce and online apparel shopping sectors, where precise size recommendations are increasingly crucial. Consumer demand for personalized fashion experiences and increased mobile penetration further fuel this expansion. By 2029, this market is expected to grow to $2.95 billion, driven by direct-to-consumer brand expansion, sustainability trends, augmented reality try-on solutions, and data-driven fashion insights.

A surge in e-commerce adoption presents significant growth opportunities for size and fit prediction AI. By offering accurate sizing recommendations, this technology bolsters consumer confidence, reduces return rates, and enhances online retail experiences. The U.S. Census Bureau reports a 5.3% year-on-year rise in e-commerce sales by August 2025, underscoring this trend's impact. Technological innovations remain a primary market driver as companies invest in AI-powered size recommendation systems. For instance, Sizekick GmbH introduced an AI-driven solution incorporating precise body measurements for fashion e-commerce, simplifying the shopping process and minimizing returns.

Strategic acquisitions also play a pivotal role in market development. In September 2025, MySize Inc. acquired ShoeSize.Me, broadening its AI-powered sizing capabilities for both apparel and footwear, thus strengthening its market presence. This acquisition exemplifies the competitive landscape, with major players like Signify N.V., True Fit Corporation, and Metail Limited advancing their AI technologies to refine size accuracy and customer satisfaction.

Regionally, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region. Rapid changes in trade relations and global tariffs pose challenges, prompting updates in market reports to offer strategic insights. The IT sector, notably impacted by U.S. tariffs, is investing in domestic fabrication and AI automation to navigate these hurdles. This adaptability reveals the broader tech industry's ongoing evolution in response to international trade dynamics.

The size and fit prediction AI market constitutes revenues from providing services such as size recommendations and return reduction analytics. The market comprises software and services for various applications, including apparel, footwear, and accessories, tailored to diverse consumers. This expansive market reveals a promising frontier for AI-driven innovations, reshaping retail and consumer experiences across the globe.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Component: Software; Services

Deployment Mode: Cloud; On-Premises

Enterprise Size: SMEs; Large Enterprises

Application: Apparel; Footwear; Eyewear; Accessories; Others

End-User: E-Commerce; Physical Retail; Fashion Brands; Others

Subsegments:

Software: Machine Learning; Computer Vision; Data Analytics; Virtual Try-On; Fit Recommendation Engines

Services: Integration; Deployment; Consulting; Maintenance; Data Management

Key Companies: Signify N.V., Start Today Co. Ltd., True Fit Corp., Mad Street Den Inc., Fit3D Inc., Metail Ltd., Shape Labs Inc., 3DLOOK Inc., My Size Inc., and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global



