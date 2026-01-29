Special Mortars for Construction: Global Market to Grow by $1.85 Billion During 2026-2030

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Special Mortars for Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers comprehensive insights into the special mortars for construction industry, covering global market size, regional shares, competitive landscape, and emerging trends. North America emerged as the largest market region in 2025.





The special mortars for construction market is experiencing consistent growth, projected to increase from $9.91 billion in 2025 to $12.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.2%. This growth is driven by factors including rising demand for high-performance mortars, growing adoption in residential and industrial construction, and the need for waterproof and fire-resistant solutions. The market's expansion is further supported by the integration of automated mixing and dispensing technologies, increasing eco-friendly formulations, and IoT-enabled application monitoring.

The residential construction boom, fueled by population growth and urban migration, is a key driver for the market. As of June 2024, the U.S. Census Bureau reported an increase in housing completions to 1,514,000 units, highlighting the demand for durable and resilient construction materials like special mortars.

Leading companies are leveraging advanced technologies such as 3D printing to enhance construction efficiency and support complex designs. For example, Holcim Ltd. introduced Tector 3D Mortar in Argentina, showcasing innovation in additive construction technology. This product, developed in collaboration with local firms, demonstrates the practical application of 3D-printed building elements.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape. In June 2024, SIKA AG acquired Chema to strengthen its market position and expand high-performance mortar solutions across Peru. Such moves underline the competitive strategies adopted by industry giants to enhance their global footprint.

Key players in the market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Holcim Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika AG, and others, who are continually innovating to meet evolving construction needs. However, global trade tensions and tariffs are increasing costs for imported raw materials, affecting market dynamics, especially in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Special Mortars for Construction market report include:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Holcim Ltd.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Sika AG

Knauf Gips KG

UltraTech Cement Limited

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua S.A.B. de C.V.

ARDEX GmbH

Uzin Utz SE

LATICRETE International Inc.

Remmers GmbH

Baumit GmbH

Schluter-Systems KG

PCI Augsburg GmbH

ISOMAT S.A.

Fosroc International Limited

Litokol S.p.A.

Mapei S.p.A.

Caparol Farben Lacke Bautenschutz GmbH & Co. KG

Kerakoll S.p.A.

