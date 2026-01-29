Smart Nano-Construction Materials Market Report 2026-2030 & 2035: Green Buildings Boom Spurs Demand

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Nano-Construction Materials Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.The report provides an extensive analysis of market statistics, trends, opportunities, and competitor insights.

The smart nano-construction materials market has displayed robust growth, with projections estimating an increase from $13.6 billion in 2025 to $14.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. This upsurge is fueled by advancements in nanotechnology research, rising demand for energy-efficient and durable materials, and the expansion of smart construction projects. The market is predicted to reach $18.36 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1%, driven by AI-enabled material monitoring, adoption of adaptive materials, and eco-friendly construction solutions.

Growth in green building demand significantly impacts the smart nano-construction materials market. These eco-conscious structures aim to minimize environmental impact through efficient resource use. Smart nano-materials enhance energy efficiency, durability, and sustainability, making them integral to green building initiatives. A report by the U.S.-based Green Building Council highlights a near 5% rise in LEED-certified projects in July 2024, suggesting a trend that supports market expansion.

Major companies are innovating in smart nano-materials, seen in the development of graphene admixtures that improve concrete performance while promoting sustainability. In August 2024, Gerdau Graphene introduced NanoCONS, a line of graphene admixtures enhancing concrete strength and reducing cement usage, facilitating more durable and eco-efficient construction practices.

Collaborations are also pivotal, as illustrated by Chinachem Group Limited's partnership with the Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited (NAMI) in July 2024. This venture aims to propel green building practices and eco-friendly nano-material adoption, minimizing construction waste with technologies like Peelable Nano Protective Coating.

Major players in this market include BASF SE, Saint-Gobain, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and more, focusing on innovation and sustainability. The industry is not immune to challenges, with global trade relations impacting tariffs that raise costs for essential nano materials like silica and carbon nanotubes. Yet, this scenario encourages local production, thus stabilizing supply chains.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $14.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Smart Nano-Construction Materials market report include:

BASF SE

Saint-Gobain

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Evonik Industries AG

PPG Industries Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Arkema Group

AkzoNobel N.V.

Huntsman Corporation

OCSiAl

American Elements

Zyvex Technologies

Nasiol India Coating

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Advanced Nanotech Lab

Aalberts Surface Technologies

AdNano Technologies Pvt Ltd

Nanospan India Pvt Ltd

Nanocrete Technologies OPC Private Limited

Xiamen SRS Trading Co. Ltd.

Foshan New Fashion Building Material Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Hongzhanxing Co. Ltd.

