Prefabricated House Market Outlook 2026-2030 & 2035

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated House Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The prefabricated house market has witnessed strong growth, expanding from $142.99 billion in 2025 to $153.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. This increase is driven by the rising demand for affordable housing, adoption of modular construction, and growth in energy-efficient homes. The market is projected to reach $203.49 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.3%, fueled by the integration of IoT monitoring, eco-friendly materials, and smart home features.

The push for sustainable construction practices is a significant factor in this growth. These practices focus on minimizing environmental impact, conserving resources, and achieving ecological balance. Prefabricated houses play a critical role by reducing material waste and energy use while lowering carbon footprints. A report from Saint-Gobain indicated a significant shift towards sustainability, with the majority of construction professionals expected to embrace these practices in the coming years.

Innovation is prevalent in the industry, with companies like Continental AG introducing products such as ContiHome, a prefabricated tiny house designed for energy efficiency and mobility. These offerings cater to the increasing demand for flexible and eco-conscious living solutions. Meanwhile, strategic acquisitions are enhancing market capabilities. ATCO Structures and Logistics Ltd.'s acquisition of NRB Limited exemplifies efforts to bolster modular building solutions across North America.

Major players in the prefabricated house market include Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sekisui House Ltd., ATCO Ltd., Champion Home Builders Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., and Skyline Champion Corporation. These companies are at the forefront of developing innovative prefabricated solutions.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs, are impacting the market by pushing costs higher for imported components, particularly affecting regions with high import dependencies like Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. However, these challenges also promote domestic manufacturing and innovation in sustainable prefabricated homes, enhancing supply chain resilience.

The market research report on prefabricated houses presents comprehensive data, covering market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and emerging trends. It provides a detailed outlook on the industry's current and future landscape, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $153.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $203.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Prefabricated House market report include:

Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Sekisui House Ltd.

ATCO Ltd.

Yahgee Modular House Co. Ltd.

Champion Home Builders Inc.

Cavco Industries Inc.

Skyline Champion Corporation

Red Sea Housing Services Co. Ltd.

Bien-Zenker GmbH

Hanse Haus GmbH & Co. KG

Huf Haus GmbH & Co. KG

Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd.

ALHO Systembau AG

Wernick Group Ltd.

Kaneka Modular Housing

Lindal Cedar Homes

Method Homes

Palm Harbor Homes

Clayton Homes Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7j72e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment