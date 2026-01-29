Double-Acting Designs Dominate Hydraulic Cylinder Market with 57.74% of 2025 Revenue

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulic Cylinder - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The hydraulic cylinder market is forecast to increase from USD 16.19 billion in 2025 to USD 17.15 billion in 2026, reaching USD 22.83 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2026-2031. This growth is driven by capital expenditures on infrastructure projects, warehouse automation, and smart electro-hydraulic solutions, despite challenges such as input-cost volatility and selective electrification.

In construction, demand is largely driven by machinery like excavators, each integrating multiple cylinders, while e-commerce logistics favor high-cycle lift and tilt systems. The Asia-Pacific region leads, supported by China's manufacturing and India's public projects, while North America benefits from the USD 1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Suppliers enhance their offerings by integrating sensors, IoT gateways, and energy-efficient solutions, unlocking predictive maintenance revenue streams.

Infrastructure and Construction Equipment Boom

Global infrastructure investments increase the demand for equipment such as excavators and loaders, which utilize high-tonnage cylinders. In the U.S., federal spending revitalizes heavy-equipment utilization, echoed by growing offshore energy investments in Asia. OEMs focus on energy-saving cylinder technologies to meet decarbonization objectives.

Rising Farm Mechanization

Regions such as India, Brazil, and sub-Saharan Africa accelerate farm mechanization, increasing hydraulic complexity in equipment. Advances in hybrid hydraulic-electric technologies promise significant fuel savings, further bolstered by localized assemblies that mitigate tariff impacts.

Electric Actuator Uptake

Electric actuators are chosen for applications requiring precision and efficiency, such as packaging and lab automation, providing significant lifecycle cost advantages over hydraulics. Manufacturers offer hybrid models to retain market share amid these shifts.

Additional Market Drivers and Opportunities:

E-commerce surge driving warehouse automation

Transition to smart electro-hydraulic cylinders in mobile machinery

Steel price volatility affecting cylinder costs

Segment Analysis

Double-acting cylinders dominate with 57.74% of 2025 revenue, essential for two-way load control in various applications. These designs are enhanced with precision transducers for automated processes. Single-acting models exhibit a 5.93% CAGR, favored for their simplicity and cost-efficiency in certain machines.

Welded cylinders earned 44.15% of 2025 turnovers thanks to their robust design. Telescopic cylinders grow at a 6.14% CAGR due to urban construction demands. Meanwhile, tie-rod and mill-type designs cater to specific industrial needs, with vendors differentiating through advanced seal technologies and Industry 4.0-compatible sensors.

Geographical Insights

The Asia-Pacific region leads with 40.62% of the 2025 market share, driven by significant projects in India and China. North America benefits from infrastructure investments, while Europe prioritizes sustainability, enhancing demand for eco-friendly hydraulic solutions.

Other regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America experience mixed dynamics, with opportunities arising from energy and agricultural projects, although challenges persist due to economic variability.A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bosch Rexroth AG

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

SMC Corporation

KYB Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (division of Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.)

Liebherr-International AG

Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd.

Texas Hydraulics Inc.

Bucher Hydraulics GmbH

Aggressive Hydraulics, Inc.

Festo SE and Co. KG

Bailey International, LLC

PMC Hydraulics AB

HYDAC International GmbH

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand plc (Doosan Portable Power cylinders)

Caterpillar OEM Solutions (Aftermarket cylinders)

