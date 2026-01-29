Recycled Foam Glass Aggregate Market Report 2026: Construction Industry Boom Driving Market Growth at 7.1% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Foam Glass Aggregate Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The recycled foam glass aggregate market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $0.81 billion in 2025 to $0.87 billion in 2026 with a 7.4% CAGR. Expect further growth to $1.15 billion by 2030 at a 7.1% CAGR. This growth arises from the integration of smart monitoring, development of custom-shaped RFGA products, and expanding sustainable construction projects.
Notable trends include the emergence of open and closed cell foam glass aggregates and integration of AI-based performance monitoring. Advanced thermal insulation fill systems are enhancing performance and sustainability across industries.
The construction industry's surge underpins market expansion, driven by urbanization and population growth worldwide. Recycled foam glass aggregate provides a sustainable, lightweight, and insulating alternative for foundations, roadbeds, and green roofs. In August 2025, Construction Coverage Inc. highlighted the U.S. construction industry's role in employing 8.2 million workers and generating $2.2 trillion annually, bolstering the recycled foam glass aggregate market.
Leading companies are investing in advanced manufacturing facilities to enhance production and meet sustainable construction needs. Notably, Thomas Armstrong Group launched Britain's first foamed glass aggregate facility in North Yorkshire, leveraging cutting-edge recycling technology.
In May 2023, Schlusselbauer Technology GmbH & Co. KG merged its German foam glass divisions with Reiling Group, forming Veriso GmbH & Co. KG. This merger enhances efficiency and expands production capacity for foam glass gravel, strengthening market reach and sustainability within recycled construction materials.
Key players include Thomas Armstrong Ltd, Misapor AG, AeroAggregates of North America LLC, Columbia Green Technologies LLC, and Veriso GmbH. The market also faces challenges from global trade relations and tariffs, affecting the cost of imported materials but encouraging domestic recycling and innovation in lightweight fill solutions.
Regions like North America lead the market, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. The sector encompasses a range of applications, from limecrete floors to sports arenas, served through direct sales and various distribution channels.
The comprehensive market research report offers statistics, trends, and opportunities, delivering a complete perspective on the recycled foam glass aggregate industry. This detailed analysis supports strategic decision-making amid rapidly changing international environments.
Scope
Markets Covered:
- By Product Type: Open Cell, Closed Cell
- By Product Form: Granular, Powdered, Pellets, Blocks, Custom Shapes
- By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Wholesale, Contractors, Home Improvement Stores
- By Application Type: Limecrete Floors, Green Roofs, Slope Stabilization
- By End-User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial, Green Building
- Subsegments: Atmospheric Insulation, Load-bearing Fill, Road Material
Companies Mentioned: Thomas Armstrong Ltd, Misapor AG, AeroAggregates, Columbia Green Technologies, Dennert Poraver, and more.
Geographical Coverage:
- Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others.
- Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa
Time Series: Five years historical data and ten years forecast, ensuring comprehensive insights.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.87 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Recycled Foam Glass Aggregate market report include:
- Thomas Armstrong Ltd Group
- Misapor AG
- AeroAggregates of North America LLC
- Columbia Green Technologies LLC
- Dennert Poraver GmbH
- Foamit Group Ltd.
- Gravel Inc.
- SGGC GmbH
- Womersley's Ltd
- Geocell SIA
- Glavel Inc.
- United Concrete & Gravel Ltd.
- Nanjing EFG Co.Ltd
- UAB Stikloporas
- Green Gravels OU
- Veriso GmbH
- BoroCell Ltd.
- BELGLAS BV
- Liaver GmbH & Co. KG
- Mike Wye Limited
- Eden Hot Lime Mortar Ltd.
- Insulation Merchant Ltd.
