Recycled Foam Glass Aggregate Market Report 2026: Construction Industry Boom Driving Market Growth at 7.1% CAGR

The recycled foam glass aggregate market is experiencing robust growth, expanding from $0.81 billion in 2025 to $0.87 billion in 2026 with a 7.4% CAGR. Expect further growth to $1.15 billion by 2030 at a 7.1% CAGR. This growth arises from the integration of smart monitoring, development of custom-shaped RFGA products, and expanding sustainable construction projects.

Notable trends include the emergence of open and closed cell foam glass aggregates and integration of AI-based performance monitoring. Advanced thermal insulation fill systems are enhancing performance and sustainability across industries.

The construction industry's surge underpins market expansion, driven by urbanization and population growth worldwide. Recycled foam glass aggregate provides a sustainable, lightweight, and insulating alternative for foundations, roadbeds, and green roofs. In August 2025, Construction Coverage Inc. highlighted the U.S. construction industry's role in employing 8.2 million workers and generating $2.2 trillion annually, bolstering the recycled foam glass aggregate market.

Leading companies are investing in advanced manufacturing facilities to enhance production and meet sustainable construction needs. Notably, Thomas Armstrong Group launched Britain's first foamed glass aggregate facility in North Yorkshire, leveraging cutting-edge recycling technology.

In May 2023, Schlusselbauer Technology GmbH & Co. KG merged its German foam glass divisions with Reiling Group, forming Veriso GmbH & Co. KG. This merger enhances efficiency and expands production capacity for foam glass gravel, strengthening market reach and sustainability within recycled construction materials.

Key players include Thomas Armstrong Ltd, Misapor AG, AeroAggregates of North America LLC, Columbia Green Technologies LLC, and Veriso GmbH. The market also faces challenges from global trade relations and tariffs, affecting the cost of imported materials but encouraging domestic recycling and innovation in lightweight fill solutions.

Regions like North America lead the market, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. The sector encompasses a range of applications, from limecrete floors to sports arenas, served through direct sales and various distribution channels.

The comprehensive market research report offers statistics, trends, and opportunities, delivering a complete perspective on the recycled foam glass aggregate industry. This detailed analysis supports strategic decision-making amid rapidly changing international environments.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Open Cell, Closed Cell

Open Cell, Closed Cell By Product Form: Granular, Powdered, Pellets, Blocks, Custom Shapes

Granular, Powdered, Pellets, Blocks, Custom Shapes By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Retail, Wholesale, Contractors, Home Improvement Stores

Direct Sales, Online Retail, Wholesale, Contractors, Home Improvement Stores By Application Type: Limecrete Floors, Green Roofs, Slope Stabilization

Limecrete Floors, Green Roofs, Slope Stabilization By End-User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial, Green Building

Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial, Green Building Subsegments: Atmospheric Insulation, Load-bearing Fill, Road Material

Companies Mentioned: Thomas Armstrong Ltd, Misapor AG, AeroAggregates, Columbia Green Technologies, Dennert Poraver, and more.

Geographical Coverage:

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others.

Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and others. Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historical data and ten years forecast, ensuring comprehensive insights.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Recycled Foam Glass Aggregate market report include:

Thomas Armstrong Ltd Group

Misapor AG

AeroAggregates of North America LLC

Columbia Green Technologies LLC

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Foamit Group Ltd.

Gravel Inc.

SGGC GmbH

Womersley's Ltd

Geocell SIA

Glavel Inc.

United Concrete & Gravel Ltd.

Nanjing EFG Co.Ltd

UAB Stikloporas

Green Gravels OU

Veriso GmbH

BoroCell Ltd.

BELGLAS BV

Liaver GmbH & Co. KG

Mike Wye Limited

Eden Hot Lime Mortar Ltd.

Insulation Merchant Ltd.

