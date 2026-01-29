3 E Network Launches Intellisight™ Platform for AI Compute Infrastructure with AIOps and Active Security

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK, "3 E" or the "Company"), a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider advancing toward next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions, today officially announced the launch of its proprietary 3 E Intellisight™ Intelligent Operations Platform (the "3 E Intellisight™ Platform"). By integrating real-time IoT telemetry, artificial intelligence and data analytics, the platform is designed to provide automated operations and security management capabilities for high-density AI computing clusters. The platform is intended to support infrastructure monitoring, incident response and network security management within complex computing environments.





As AI workloads continue to increase in scale and complexity, data center operators are increasingly focused on operational continuity, system reliability and infrastructure intelligence. The 3 E Intellisight™ Platform is designed to support Service Level Agreement (SLA) compliance and operational continuity for mission-critical workloads through four core functional modules:

Full-Stack Telemetry & Proactive Fault Prediction (AIOps): Moving beyond traditional reactive maintenance, the system utilizes high-density IoT sensors to perform real-time telemetry on infrastructure, monitoring metrics such as vibration, thermal topology, and voltage stability. Combined with proprietary AIOps models, it identifies early indicators of hardware degradation to predict potential failures, maximizing Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) and ensuring high cluster availability.

Automated Operations Orchestration & Response: The platform supports a fully automated workflow from anomaly detection to remediation. It intelligently schedules and orchestrates operational events based on business priority, enabling deep remote control of distributed infrastructure. These capabilities are designed to reduces reliance on manual inspections and shortens service restoration time through standardized, automated resolution workflows.

Full-Path Network Traffic Defense: Implementing a dual-layer defense architecture tailored for AI clusters, the system vigorously monitors North-South Traffic at the perimeter to defend against external intrusions, while deeply analyzing East-West Traffic internally to prevent the lateral movement of threats. This layered approach enforces a Zero Trust security posture for core computing assets.

3D Digital Twin & Precise Capacity Planning: Integrating high-precision 3D visualization technology, the platform enables full-lifecycle digital asset management across data center environments. Through a virtual interface, administrators can monitor the physical location and operational parameters of cabinets, facilitating granular rack-level capacity planning. These capabilities are designed to support effective data center asset utilization while assisting in the management of power, cooling and space constraints.

Dr. Tingjun Yang, CEO of 3 E, stated: "In the AI era, the stability of computing power is the lifeline of our customers' business. As the intelligent management hub of the data center, the 3 E Intellisight™ Platform combines continuous IoT sensing with AI predictive analytics to support the monitoring and management of system stability. This launch reflects our continued investment in software development and supports the ongoing enhancement of our computing infrastructure services.”

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business ("B2B") information technology ("IT") business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of “AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://3emask.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

