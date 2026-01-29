Asia Drives QR Payment Revolution with UPI and Alipay Leading the Charge

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "QR Codes - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The QR code market, valued at USD 13.04 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 33.14 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.82% from 2026 to 2031. This growth is driven by enterprise-scale deployments supporting digital payments, regulatory compliance, and data-driven marketing strategies. Merchants increasingly adopt contact-free checkout, and dynamic QR solutions have become dominant, constituting 65% of global implementations due to their role as analytics gateways.

Global QR Codes Market Trends and Insights

Exploding UPI & Alipay-style QR payments in Asia: Asia is a key driver of the QR code market, with India's UPI handling 81 trillion transactions between April and July 2024, marking a 37% year-over-year increase. China's ecosystem processes over 90% of mobile payments via QR codes, accounting for USD 3.74 trillion in value. Japan collaborates with ASEAN for reciprocal QR acceptance by 2025, challenging traditional card systems and enhancing financial inclusion in emerging markets.

EU Digital Product Passport mandate fueling embedded-QR labeling: The EU's Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation mandates scannable identifiers linking to product data, with compliance required for batteries by 2026 and textiles and electronics by 2030. This directive extends QR-centric transparency globally, allowing first-movers to leverage compliance investment for brand sustainability, thus increasing demand for dynamic codes.

Deep-fake phishing via look-alike QR codes hinders adoption: "Quishing" attacks have surged by 587% year-on-year in 2024, representing 20% of online scams. Enterprises employ secure scanner apps and encrypted tokens to close the trust gap, impacting uptake in high-risk sectors like banking and healthcare.

U.S. FDA DSCSA serialization deadline boosting pharma traceability

GenAI-led personalized dynamic QR campaigns for retail loyalty

Fragmented national standards restrain cross-border scalability

Segment Analysis:

Website QR codes comprised 27.65% of the market share in 2025, providing brands with device-agnostic links and ability to refresh landing pages without new media placements. App-Store codes, growing at a 20.78% CAGR to 2031, offer frictionless download experiences, boosting conversion rates significantly.

Dynamic categories captured 64.35% of overall volume, as enterprises adopt flexible solutions to optimize real-time content. Push payments, representing 59.40% of the market in 2025, thrive on low cost and instant settlement, particularly in emerging Asia.

Geography Analysis:

Asia-Pacific leads with 38.75% of the market share in 2025, with China and India being major contributors. Japan's ASEAN collaboration facilitates cross-border payments. North America follows, focusing on marketing, loyalty, and healthcare authentication, with the U.S. FDA DSCSA influencing pharmaceutical traceability. Europe's growth is driven by regulatory and sustainability initiatives, such as the Digital Product Passport mandate.

In the Middle East and Africa, QR code adoption varies. GCC nations deploy QR menus to enhance dining experiences, while countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE push for centralized QR payment systems to reduce cash dependency.

