United States Furniture Market Report 2026: $345.5 Billion Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States furniture market was valued at 178.9 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 345.5 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2026 to 2035.

The United States furniture market is currently a complicated package of consumer foresight and economics. A large proportion of demand is postponed, and 40% of consumers are postponing sofa purchases, aiming to purchase in the first half of 2025. This is also an intentional delay at the mattress level (43% of potential buyers waiting for the same time). Such consumer patience implies a market that is not impulsive but is instead planning on making significant investments and creating a predictable future line of sales to industry stakeholders.

Furniture Shipments from China Skyrocket Ahead of Rising U.S. Housing Demand

The housing market is one of the main catalysts. With a 9% projected growth of home sales in 2025 and another 13% in 2026, the basic demand for furniture is high. A median house price of US$ 416,900 in the first quarter of 2025 highlights the big investment consumers are making in their homes. This activity is reflected on the supply side with weekly furniture shipment bookings out of China skyrocketing to more than 44,000 TEUs in late spring 2025 in anticipation of demand.

At the same time, there is a value shift at the consumer level, and that is what the consumer is purchasing. A whopping 76% of shoppers are willing to pay more for sustainable products. This trend is confirmed by the U.S. sustainable furniture market's valuation of US$ 12.72 billion in 2025. And retailers are responding with aggressive growth; Bob's Discount Furniture is planning 20 new stores in 2025, while IKEA is opening 8. This expansion is occurring as the High Point Market still attracts more than 75,000 attendees and is indicative of a strong industry engagement.

Retail Workforce Trained to Support Growing Smart Furniture Demand Across the U.S.

The integration of technology is drastically changing the way that furniture is viewed as a static object and becoming more of a dynamic part of the connected home. The United States furniture market is experiencing a rise in demand for smart furniture. In 2024, more than 5 million smart beds were sold in the U.S., which is anticipated to increase.

Investment is pouring into the sector, with venture capital funding for smart furniture startups reaching more than US$ 300 million in 2024. This is not a dream; real-world innovation with more than 1200 new patents being filed for smart furniture technology in the U.S. last year alone. The number of smart furniture items in US homes is expected to reach 15 million by the end of 2025.

Consumer adoption is based on physical benefits at an average willingness to pay of an additional US$ 250 for integrated charging/lighting features. The United States furniture market has witnessed the introduction of more than 450 new smart furniture products in 2024, such as smart desks that have built-in wellness trackers.

Shipments of smart desks are expected to exceed 2 million in North America in 2025. Furthermore, today, there are more than 75 US companies specializing only in smart furniture design. The average connected home in 2025 will have 3 smart furniture items in it. This proliferation is backed by an estimated 20,000 retail associates who have been specially trained to sell smart furniture in 2024.

Residential Housing and Upgrades Cement Dominance in U.S. Furniture Market

The influence of the residential sector is truly overwhelming. It meets more than 61% of the demand for all furniture in the furniture market of the United States. Its power has a direct relationship to the huge American housing terrain and to spending habits. The basis for this demand is the nation's 82 million single-family homes. That figure is constantly growing, with 1.47 million new housing starts in 2024 alone.

As such, every new home is a huge sales opportunity. Aside from new construction, homeowners also spend exorbitantly on upgrades. They spent a colossal US$ 603 billion in 2024 on remodeling. The median spending for these projects was a whopping US$ 20,000.

Such incredible activity cements the residential segment's control over the United States furniture market. Projections show that homeowner improvement expenditure will reach US$ 593.8 billion in 2025. Therefore, demand will certainly be exceptionally strong. The sheer volume is simply staggering. A total of 1,019,000 single-family homes were completed in 2024, and each of them requires furniture.

Even the rental market makes a major contribution. There are 14.1 million single-family properties that are occupied by renters. These renters also buy furniture. Ultimately, the size of housing and high-value investment in home improvement make the residential market the main engine of the market.

Wood Framing Dominates U.S. Construction, Reinforcing Furniture Market Leadership

Wood's leading position in the market is undisputed, with a market share of 39%. Its position is a testament to how durable and timeless it has been in the United States furniture market. The material's inherent value is obviously demonstrated in strong international trade figures. For example, US hardwood exports to the MENA region reached a record US$ 50.92 million in just the first three quarters of 2024. Specific species, such as red oak, are obvious favorites. It accounted for US$ 13.4 million worth of American red oak to Australia in 2024. Moreover, total hardwood export to India was US$ 8.482 million in 2023.

The penchant for wood is also hard-wired in domestic construction. And in 2024, a whopping 93% of new owner-built single-family homes were wood-framed. Similarly, that preference extended to 73% of new multifamily units. These numbers in the furniture market are a clear indication of wood as the basic material of choice for American homes. Export data is an even further measure of its important value. As an example, the shipments of hardwood lumber to India in early 2024 were worth US$ 2.373 million. Veneers added another US$ 497,000 to that total. Ultimately, this very powerful combination of domestic preference and strong international demand ensures wood's leading position.

