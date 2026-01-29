Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR), Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), and Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTDR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding issues with BitDeer’s SEAL04 chip design progress between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025. If you purchased BitDeer shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bitdeer-technologies/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 2, 2026.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Blue Owl Capital Inc. (“Blue Owl” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWL) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Blue Owl was experiencing a meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC redemptions between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025. If you purchased Blue Owl shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/blue-owl/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 2, 2026.

Gauzy Ltd. (GAUZ)

The shareholder class action filed against Gauzy Ltd. (“Gauzy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GAUZ) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the ability of Gauzy’s French subsidiaries to meet their debts between March 11, 2025 and November 13, 2025. If you purchased Gauzy shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/gauzy/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is February 6, 2026.

