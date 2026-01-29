Joint Commission partners with The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) and American College of Cardiology (ACC) to leverage clinical data and patient outcomes in new certification

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission has partnered with two leading, highly respected medical specialty societies, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) and the American College of Cardiology (ACC), to leverage clinical performance data for a new cardiac care certification driven by measures of patient outcomes. Joint Commission first previewed its next-generation of certification programs last summer in conjunction with the announcement of Accreditation 360.

The upcoming cardiac certification will be informed by three patient registries that already are used extensively by hospitals and other healthcare organizations across the United States. Organizations seeking this Joint Commission certification will use the same data they submit to the STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database (ACSD) and the ACC CathPCI Registry®, and the joint STS/ACC TVT Registry™ if they perform transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures.

“At a time of both rapid advancement in medicine and increasing complexity in healthcare, we must ensure that patients not only have access to quality care, but also that they can have confidence in the care they are getting,” says Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Joint Commission. “At the same time, it is critical to ease the burden on busy clinicians and healthcare organizations, so they can focus on delivering great care. By harnessing registries from trusted specialty societies like STS and ACC, we can do both. This new certification along with Joint Commission’s other next generation-certification programs shift the focus from primarily observation of structure and process toward outcome measures.”

Integrating these registries into the certification process is an essential element of certification and allows organizations to use the same high-quality outcomes data they already submit to STS and ACC as participants in the ACSD, CathPCI Registry, and STS/ACC TVT Registry. In doing so, hospitals and other healthcare organizations will be able to link certification directly to real-world clinical performance.

The STS National Database is the largest and most comprehensive clinical registries of cardiothoracic procedures.

“This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing the highest standards of quality and patient safety in cardiac surgery,” said Joseph F. Sabik III, MD, President of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons. “By bringing the nation’s most trusted cardiac surgery outcomes data from the STS National Database into Joint Commission’s certification program, we can give hospitals a more meaningful way to demonstrate excellence, improve care, and reduce unnecessary administrative burden.

“For surgeons, this means their programs can more easily demonstrate excellence, strengthen their position with hospital leadership, and differentiate themselves in an increasingly outcomes-driven health care environment,” added Dr. Sabik.

The ACC CathPCI Registry assesses the characteristics, treatments and outcomes of cardiac disease patients who receive diagnostic catheterization and/or percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.

“The CathPCI Registry has evolved well beyond its initial purpose,” says Richard Kovacs, MD, MACC, Chief Medical Officer of the American College of Cardiology. “It is a cornerstone for advancing the quality of cardiovascular care and generating high-quality evidence that informs clinical decision-making in the cath lab. Integrating CathPCI Registry data into Joint Commission’s new cardiac certification allows cardiovascular teams and health systems to more clearly quantify the real-world impact of their patient care and clinical expertise.”

The STS/ACC TVT Registry, created through a collaboration between STS and ACC, monitors patient safety and real-world outcomes related to transcatheter valve replacement and repair procedures.

Joint Commission’s new cardiac certification and other upcoming certifications based on outcomes build on its existing suite of service line certifications by integrating outcomes-driven performance measurement and partnering with clinicians, health systems, patients, specialty societies, payers, and purchasers on measurement solutions that address what truly matters to patients and the clinicians who care for them. Joint Commission will begin engaging with organizations interested in the new cardiac certification in the first quarter of 2026.

###

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.

About STS

Founded in 1964, The Society of Thoracic Surgeons is a not-for-profit organization representing more than 8,000 cardiothoracic surgeons, researchers, and allied healthcare professionals worldwide who are dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for surgeries of the heart, lung, and esophagus, as well as other surgical procedures within the chest. The Society’s mission is to improve the lives of patients with cardiothoracic diseases.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is a global leader dedicated to transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. For more than 75 years, the ACC has empowered a community of over 60,000 cardiovascular professionals across more than 140 countries with cutting-edge education and advocacy, rigorous professional credentials, and trusted clinical guidance. From its world-class JACC Journals and NCDR registries to its Accreditation Services, global network of Chapters and Sections, and CardioSmart patient initiatives, the College is committed to creating a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at www.ACC.org or connect on social media at @ACCinTouch.